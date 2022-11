Fresno State Vs Nevada: Game Preview, How to Watch, Odds, Predictions. Week 11: Fresno State Bulldogs ( 6-4, 5-1 in MW) vs Nevada Wolf Pack (2-8, 0-6 in MW) The Bulldogs head across the Sierra mountains to take on the Nevada Wolf pack. This will be the 54th meeting between these two programs. Fresno State will be coming into this one looking to win the West Division and clinch a spot in the Mountain West Championship game. Both of these scenarios can happen with a win over the Wolf Pack. For Nevada, it has been a rebuilding year for them as they are still looking for their first conference win and looking to snap an eight-game losing streak.

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO