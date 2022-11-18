Read full article on original website
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ends GOAT debate with bold Travis Kelce statement
For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the debate on the greatest NFL tight end ever is over. It’s Travis Kelce, and no ones comes close. Mahomes made the bold declaration after he and Kelce paired up to power the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday night. The Kansas City superstar QB threw three touchdown passes, all to his veteran tight end teammate.
Jets coach Robert Saleh drops Zach Wilson bombshell after Week 11 debacle vs. Patriots
Zach Wilson had another forgettable performance for the New York Jets in Week 11, and it was another blow for the young quarterback in what has been a rather disastrous campaign. Things have gone so bad for Wilson that he now seems to be in danger of losing his spot as New York’s QB1.
Seahawks Russell Wilson trade looking more like highway robbery after another Broncos loss
The deeper the 2022 NFL season gets, the clearer it becomes who the winner is in the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks have been among the major surprises of the season, as they entered their Week 11 bye with a 6-4 record, good for No. 1 in the NFC West division. They managed to collect all those wins in the very first season since they traded Wilson to the Broncos. The Broncos, on the other hand, are last in the AFC West after 10 games with a 3-7 record. Their seventh loss being a 22-16 overtime defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at home.
Diontae Johnson airs out frustration after bitter loss to the Bengals
The playoffs just got harder for the Pittsburgh Steelers to reach after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 at home on Sunday, 37-30. For Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the frustration gets amplified by the lack of opportunities he is seeing downfield. Against the Bengals, he only had 21 receiving yards on four catches and five targets, which were fewer than the looks three other Steelers got.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow reveals message he gave Kenny Pickett after avenging brutal Week 1 loss to Steelers
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals had Week 11’s rematch against the Pittsburgh Steelers circled on their calendars, as they had been seeking to return the favor to their AFC North rivals after losing to the Steelers at home in Week 1, 23-20. The Bengals completed that goal, as...
Yardbarker
Expensive Knicks signing unhappy with his role on team
The New York Knicks have $73 million worth of discontent right now. In an interview this week with French outlet Basket USA, Knicks guard Evan Fournier voiced unhappiness with his role for the team. Fournier recently got pulled from the Knicks rotation and has been a healthy scratch for the last four straight games.
Yardbarker
Stefon Diggs had interesting sideline conversation with Sean McDermott
The Buffalo Bills got off to a very slow start in their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and a mid-game chat between Stefon Diggs and Sean McDermott may have helped the team get things moving in the right direction. Diggs was not targeted until late in the first...
Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Caleb Williams after USC football’s thriller vs. UCLA
The USC football squad punched its ticket to the Pac-12 championship game in dramatic fashion. A win over rival UCLA has them riding high in head coach Lincoln Riley’s first year on the job. 48-45 was the final score of the back-and-forth contest that Caleb Williams the USC offense. Williams coming through in key moments […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Caleb Williams after USC football’s thriller vs. UCLA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marcus Freeman drops major Notre Dame football Tyler Buchner injury update
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football have come a long way since it was announced that starting quarterback Tyler Buchner would miss four months after suffering a shoulder injury back in September. Now, it appears that the four-month timeline might not still apply, given that the Fighting Irish are surging...
3 Steelers most to blame after Week 11 loss vs. Bengals
Following a surprise victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, the Pittsburgh Steelers sought to keep their good fortunes rolling against their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Steelers opened the year with a stunning overtime victory against this Bengals team and hoped to do the same in Week 11. Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, the Steelers lost a close affair with a final score of 37-30.
NFL burns serious hole in DK Metcalf’s pocket for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf will have to cough up nearly $30,000 after getting fined by the NFL for his unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 10’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany. The exact amount of the fine is $29,785, as reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin explains Diontae Johnson’s low target share amid public frustrations
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson has not been heavily featured in the offense of late, and he voiced his frustrations over his lack of targets after the Week 11 loss vs. the Bengals. Following the comments from Johnson, head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the issue, indicating that Johnson was still a crucial component of the Steelers’ offense, via Brooke Pryor.
RUMOR: Cowboys, Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening update
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are seen as the two frontrunners for prized free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr right now. A reunion in the Big Apple would certainly be intriguing given his history with the organization, but it appears Jerry Jones and America’s Team have a better chance of actually securing […] The post RUMOR: Cowboys, Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos get brutal Chase Edmonds update right after cutting Melvin Gordon
The Denver Broncos running back room looks a whole lot more different than it did heading into Monday. After yet another loss- and another fumble– the Broncos elected to release Melvin Gordon. Shortly after that, the team announced that fellow halfback Chase Edmonds has suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss multiple weeks, according […] The post Broncos get brutal Chase Edmonds update right after cutting Melvin Gordon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFLPA blasts NFL for ‘collusion’ amid dearth of Deshaun Watson-esque contracts
Deshaun Watson’s current contract with the Cleveland Browns is one of a kind in the NFL. The five-year, $230 million deal is fully guaranteed, something that is rare in the NFL. Because of that, other players tried to talk their way to a similar type of deal, to no avail. That’s part of the reason why Lamar Jackson will be a free agent next season.
‘It’s pathetic’: Dan Orlovsky puts ‘insecure’ Zach Wilson on blast after disappointing showing vs. Patriots
To say that Zach Wilson has been disappointing for the New York Jets is a massive understatement. The former second-overall pick is arguably the only player that has not looked good despite the team’s success this year. The final straw seemingly came in Week 11, when Wilson refused to take responsibility for the three-point outing […] The post ‘It’s pathetic’: Dan Orlovsky puts ‘insecure’ Zach Wilson on blast after disappointing showing vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford exits vs. Saints after suffering worrying head injury
Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford was seen heading to the locker room after picking up an injury in Week 11 vs. the New Orleans Saints. It’s a major concern for Rams fans, who saw their star quarterback get sandwiched by a pair of Saints defenders on a devastating hit just after halftime. Per Adam […] The post Rams QB Matthew Stafford exits vs. Saints after suffering worrying head injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders’ Ron Rivera confirms Taylor Heinicke-Carson Wentz decision after win over Texans
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera had just one word to describe why he confirmed his decision to keep the team’s new sheriff in town and start quarterback Taylor Heinicke over Carson Wentz in a 23-10 Sunday win over the Houston Texans: Winning. “Heinicke will start today against the...
Insane stat shows how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is after OT loss to Raiders
It has been a miserable season for the Denver Broncos, and their pain continued in Week 11 on Sunday when they dropped a 22-16 decision in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders. As usual, the defense stood up for itself and did a solid job, but quarterback Russell Wilson and the offense have been brutally […] The post Insane stat shows how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is after OT loss to Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deion Sanders, Tigers cap off magical season by making history
It has been a season of achievement for Jackson State and head coach Deion Sanders, and the regular season was capped off with a 24-13 triumph over Alcorn State. The win gave Jackson State its first 11-0 mark in school history. The victory means Jackson State will play in the...
