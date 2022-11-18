ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ends GOAT debate with bold Travis Kelce statement

For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the debate on the greatest NFL tight end ever is over. It’s Travis Kelce, and no ones comes close. Mahomes made the bold declaration after he and Kelce paired up to power the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday night. The Kansas City superstar QB threw three touchdown passes, all to his veteran tight end teammate.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Seahawks Russell Wilson trade looking more like highway robbery after another Broncos loss

The deeper the 2022 NFL season gets, the clearer it becomes who the winner is in the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks have been among the major surprises of the season, as they entered their Week 11 bye with a 6-4 record, good for No. 1 in the NFC West division. They managed to collect all those wins in the very first season since they traded Wilson to the Broncos. The Broncos, on the other hand, are last in the AFC West after 10 games with a 3-7 record. Their seventh loss being a 22-16 overtime defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at home.
SEATTLE, WA
Diontae Johnson airs out frustration after bitter loss to the Bengals

The playoffs just got harder for the Pittsburgh Steelers to reach after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 at home on Sunday, 37-30. For Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the frustration gets amplified by the lack of opportunities he is seeing downfield. Against the Bengals, he only had 21 receiving yards on four catches and five targets, which were fewer than the looks three other Steelers got.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Expensive Knicks signing unhappy with his role on team

The New York Knicks have $73 million worth of discontent right now. In an interview this week with French outlet Basket USA, Knicks guard Evan Fournier voiced unhappiness with his role for the team. Fournier recently got pulled from the Knicks rotation and has been a healthy scratch for the last four straight games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Caleb Williams after USC football’s thriller vs. UCLA

The USC football squad punched its ticket to the Pac-12 championship game in dramatic fashion. A win over rival UCLA has them riding high in head coach Lincoln Riley’s first year on the job. 48-45 was the final score of the back-and-forth contest that Caleb Williams the USC offense. Williams coming through in key moments […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Caleb Williams after USC football’s thriller vs. UCLA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
3 Steelers most to blame after Week 11 loss vs. Bengals

Following a surprise victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, the Pittsburgh Steelers sought to keep their good fortunes rolling against their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Steelers opened the year with a stunning overtime victory against this Bengals team and hoped to do the same in Week 11. Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, the Steelers lost a close affair with a final score of 37-30.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin explains Diontae Johnson’s low target share amid public frustrations

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson has not been heavily featured in the offense of late, and he voiced his frustrations over his lack of targets after the Week 11 loss vs. the Bengals. Following the comments from Johnson, head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the issue, indicating that Johnson was still a crucial component of the Steelers’ offense, via Brooke Pryor.
RUMOR: Cowboys, Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening update

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are seen as the two frontrunners for prized free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr right now. A reunion in the Big Apple would certainly be intriguing given his history with the organization, but it appears Jerry Jones and America’s Team have a better chance of actually securing […] The post RUMOR: Cowboys, Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
Broncos get brutal Chase Edmonds update right after cutting Melvin Gordon

The Denver Broncos running back room looks a whole lot more different than it did heading into Monday. After yet another loss- and another fumble– the Broncos elected to release Melvin Gordon. Shortly after that, the team announced that fellow halfback Chase Edmonds has suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss multiple weeks, according […] The post Broncos get brutal Chase Edmonds update right after cutting Melvin Gordon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
‘It’s pathetic’: Dan Orlovsky puts ‘insecure’ Zach Wilson on blast after disappointing showing vs. Patriots

To say that Zach Wilson has been disappointing for the New York Jets is a massive understatement. The former second-overall pick is arguably the only player that has not looked good despite the team’s success this year. The final straw seemingly came in Week 11, when Wilson refused to take responsibility for the three-point outing […] The post ‘It’s pathetic’: Dan Orlovsky puts ‘insecure’ Zach Wilson on blast after disappointing showing vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford exits vs. Saints after suffering worrying head injury

Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford was seen heading to the locker room after picking up an injury in Week 11 vs. the New Orleans Saints. It’s a major concern for Rams fans, who saw their star quarterback get sandwiched by a pair of Saints defenders on a devastating hit just after halftime. Per Adam […] The post Rams QB Matthew Stafford exits vs. Saints after suffering worrying head injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Insane stat shows how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is after OT loss to Raiders

It has been a miserable season for the Denver Broncos, and their pain continued in Week 11 on Sunday when they dropped a 22-16 decision in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders. As usual, the defense stood up for itself and did a solid job, but quarterback Russell Wilson and the offense have been brutally […] The post Insane stat shows how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is after OT loss to Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
