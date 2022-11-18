Diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, Brian Boswell had no real business skills, was homeless, in and out of shelters and twice threatened suicide. It was in Miami that Brian found Clubhouse International and “finally felt that he had a sense of self and fit in.” He moved back to Lafayette and helped start a local chapter, which remains the only one in Louisiana. His mother, Clarice Gallegos, is its executive director and recently spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about their lives and the chapter.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO