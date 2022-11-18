Read full article on original website
TopGolf Lafayette Enters Preliminary Permitting Stage To Build On 12 Acres Next To Costco
Alright alright alright, TopGolf of Lafayette has officially entered into the preliminary permitting stages as of November 18th to build a new TopGolf entertainment facility on a 12-acre property at the corner of Crescent Ranch Blvd and the 400 Block of Lake Farm Road between Costco & Lourdes Medical Center.
theadvocate.com
ASAP, formerly known as Waitr, says it will lay off 89 workers in Lafayette
ASAP said it plans to lay off 89 employees at its downtown Lafayette offices because of a prolonged drop in business. The food delivery service announced the layoffs in a letter filed with the Louisiana Workforce Commission earlier this month. The workers will be permanently let go on January 10.
Why y’all leaving Lafayette, fellow kids?
Young people aren’t happy in Lafayette, according to the results of One Acadiana’s latest quality of life survey. Of recent college graduates, only 37% of respondents thought Lafayette was excellent or good for this segment of our population. While that’s up from 36% in last year’s survey, the...
Louisiana Proud: Businessman Invests Big Time in LSU Stars
It's no secret that the LSU Fighting Tigers football program is on fire right now and one Louisiana businessman is taking full advantage by supporting the stars of the team through NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) licensing agreements!. It's also no secret that when injury attorney Gordon McKernan puts up a...
theadvocate.com
'We need it': In Plaquemine, many say new bridge across Mississippi River is way overdue
Despite concerns that a new bridge across the Mississippi River will undo the charm of historic Plaquemine, many people there say they're all in for the $3 billion project. Rodney Blanchard, co-owner of Blanchard's Automotive, said he is so eager for Plaquemine to serve as the thruway for traffic entering and leaving the bridge that he hopes the west side exit empties out in front of his business.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge engineering firm to merge with Mississippi engineering firm
Sigma Consulting Group, a civil engineering and surveying company based in Baton Rouge, has merged with Mississippi firm Waggoner Engineering, both agencies have announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A Sigma news release said the company’s leadership team will integrate into Waggoner’s team. Miles Williams, Sigma’s president, will...
Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana
A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
theadvocate.com
Why Brian Kelly isn't concerned about LSU DC Matt House getting poached
Brian Kelly said he isn’t concerned about losing LSU defensive coordinator Matt House because he supports his assistants when they get opportunities to further their careers and thinks House and his family are happy in Baton Rouge. House on Monday was named one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles...
theadvocate.com
DOTD chief again denies any plan to trim I-10 to one lane each way in Baton Rouge
In a formal response, Louisiana transportation chief Shawn Wilson on Tuesday told state Attorney General Jeff Landry that he is mistaken in saying that plans to widen Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge means the roadway will be trimmed to one lane in each direction. "Contrary to your perceived understanding of...
Downtown Lafayette restaurant to close its doors for good this week
After over three years in business, a popular downtown Lafayette restaurant has announced that it will be closing for good this week.
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
According to a recent online survey of folks in Acadiana, not Baton Rouge or New Orleans, these are the best restaurants to visit for a great bowl of gumbo.
No Lafayette school received a failing grade in 2022
The gist: Across the board, Lafayette schools got improved marks on their 2022 report card. None of the district’s schools regressed by letter grade since 2019. Several campuses showed improvement. Louisiana did not hand out official grades for the 2020 and 2021 terms, skipping those years because of pandemic disruptions. The last graded year was 2019.
theadvocate.com
At this Lafayette nonprofit, those with mental illness can find help
Diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, Brian Boswell had no real business skills, was homeless, in and out of shelters and twice threatened suicide. It was in Miami that Brian found Clubhouse International and “finally felt that he had a sense of self and fit in.” He moved back to Lafayette and helped start a local chapter, which remains the only one in Louisiana. His mother, Clarice Gallegos, is its executive director and recently spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about their lives and the chapter.
theadvocate.com
Former LSU Health chancellor lobbied for scholarships for his family, report finds
While he was chancellor of LSU Health in New Orleans, Larry Hollier violated university policy — and perhaps state ethics laws — by lobbying for special scholarships for his grandchildren and pressuring a program director to admit his grandson’s girlfriend, a recent LSU investigation found. Last year,...
theadvocate.com
Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather
Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
fox8live.com
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
visitbatonrouge.com
Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January
Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January. Capital City rider and walker showcase advances in medical district. BATON ROUGE, La. – Baton Rouge will join forces with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and four Louisiana destinations to present a dynamic float in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA on January 2, 2023. This will be the first time in history that Baton Rouge has participated in the parade.
theadvocate.com
Don't look at Texas A&M's record, LSU coach Brian Kelly warns. The Aggies have talent.
Despite Texas A&M's record, and despite the fact that Jimbo Fisher's team has fallen severely short of preseason expectations, LSU coach Brian Kelly said he thinks the Aggies will play well in their last game with a chance to spoil the Tigers’ playoff hopes. “They don't have the wins...
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Louisiana
A popular discount supermarket chain recently opened another new store location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the discount grocery store chain Aldi opened its newest Louisiana store in Lafayette.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU RB out for the season due to injury, per ESPN
LSU running back Armoni Goodwin is out for the remainder of the season, per ESPN. The broadcast crew announced the news Saturday night during the UAB game. Goodwin will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, per the broadcast. That’s a brutal break for the running back after he returned from a torn hamstring this season. It also puts a dent in LSU’s running back depth chart as the Tigers look ahead to the remainder of the UAB game, Texas A&M and the SEC Championship Game against top-ranked Georgia.
