Lafayette, LA

The Current Media

Why y’all leaving Lafayette, fellow kids?

Young people aren’t happy in Lafayette, according to the results of One Acadiana’s latest quality of life survey. Of recent college graduates, only 37% of respondents thought Lafayette was excellent or good for this segment of our population. While that’s up from 36% in last year’s survey, the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
K945

Louisiana Proud: Businessman Invests Big Time in LSU Stars

It's no secret that the LSU Fighting Tigers football program is on fire right now and one Louisiana businessman is taking full advantage by supporting the stars of the team through NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) licensing agreements!. It's also no secret that when injury attorney Gordon McKernan puts up a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

'We need it': In Plaquemine, many say new bridge across Mississippi River is way overdue

Despite concerns that a new bridge across the Mississippi River will undo the charm of historic Plaquemine, many people there say they're all in for the $3 billion project. Rodney Blanchard, co-owner of Blanchard's Automotive, said he is so eager for Plaquemine to serve as the thruway for traffic entering and leaving the bridge that he hopes the west side exit empties out in front of his business.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge engineering firm to merge with Mississippi engineering firm

Sigma Consulting Group, a civil engineering and surveying company based in Baton Rouge, has merged with Mississippi firm Waggoner Engineering, both agencies have announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A Sigma news release said the company’s leadership team will integrate into Waggoner’s team. Miles Williams, Sigma’s president, will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KEEL Radio

Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana

A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Current Media

No Lafayette school received a failing grade in 2022

The gist: Across the board, Lafayette schools got improved marks on their 2022 report card. None of the district’s schools regressed by letter grade since 2019. Several campuses showed improvement. Louisiana did not hand out official grades for the 2020 and 2021 terms, skipping those years because of pandemic disruptions. The last graded year was 2019.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

At this Lafayette nonprofit, those with mental illness can find help

Diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, Brian Boswell had no real business skills, was homeless, in and out of shelters and twice threatened suicide. It was in Miami that Brian found Clubhouse International and “finally felt that he had a sense of self and fit in.” He moved back to Lafayette and helped start a local chapter, which remains the only one in Louisiana. His mother, Clarice Gallegos, is its executive director and recently spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about their lives and the chapter.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather

Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
visitbatonrouge.com

Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January

Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January. Capital City rider and walker showcase advances in medical district. BATON ROUGE, La. – Baton Rouge will join forces with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and four Louisiana destinations to present a dynamic float in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA on January 2, 2023. This will be the first time in history that Baton Rouge has participated in the parade.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU RB out for the season due to injury, per ESPN

LSU running back Armoni Goodwin is out for the remainder of the season, per ESPN. The broadcast crew announced the news Saturday night during the UAB game. Goodwin will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, per the broadcast. That’s a brutal break for the running back after he returned from a torn hamstring this season. It also puts a dent in LSU’s running back depth chart as the Tigers look ahead to the remainder of the UAB game, Texas A&M and the SEC Championship Game against top-ranked Georgia.
BATON ROUGE, LA

