Jill Scott Announces ‘Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1’ Concert
Jill Scott is returning to the stage. The Neo-soul singer announced a concert celebrating the anniversary of her 2000 debut album Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1. Scott previously announced the tour for the 20th anniversary of the project in 2020 until the coronavirus pandemic stopped her plans. Now, a special show is scheduled for June 23, 2023 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. On Instagram, the Philadelphia native also teased a makeup tour.More from VIBE.comMariah Carey Gearing Up For ‘Merry Christmas to All!’ Holiday SpecialPost Malone Performs With Fan's Bra On His Head: WatchJadakiss, Styles...
Spider-Man and Eminem face off on collectible comic cover
Eminem faces off against Spider-Man in a collectible variant of the "The Amazing Spider-Man." Only 5,000 copies will be available to purchase.
Wichita Eagle
Skittles are for eating, not for hurling at Harry Styles, candy maker says
Don’t throw Skittles at Harry Styles — or anyone else. The candy maker responded to a recent incident at a Los Angeles concert in which the singer got hit in the eye by thrown Skittles with a newspaper ad and online posts, KABC reported. Video of the incident...
