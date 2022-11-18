Read full article on original website
Metro News
Teacher Exodus in WV Worsening
West Virginia’s teacher shortage is getting worse. Figures released by the state Department of Education show there are 1,544 non-certified teachers in classrooms this school year. That is up from about 1,200 last year and more than twice the number from 2015, when West Virginia hired approximately 600 non-certified teachers.
Metro News
Teacher leader disappointed state lawmakers didn’t attend PEIA hearings
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The state Public Employees Insurance Agency is bracing for an uncertain financial future if the state legislature does not take action, according to West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee. Lee, who attended several PEIA public hearings on next fiscal year’s health insurance plan in recent...
Metro News
Inflation-fueled construction costs continue to impact school projects in the Mountain State
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state School Building Authority approved more than $10 million in supplemental funding Monday for ongoing school construction projects in three West Virginia counties because of increasing construction costs. The SBA has been dealing with the inflation-fueled construction cost increases for about a year and has...
Metro News
Governor has called for immediate changes for health agency, but also says ‘give us a little time’
More than a week ago, Gov. Jim Justice announced completion of an outside review of how the Department of Health and Human Resources could be more effective. Justice said he wanted to see DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch begin implementation right away. “I have directed Secretary Crouch and his leadership team...
Metro News
Officials at West Virginia State, Bluefield State look forward to opportunities with federal grant for international education
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University and Bluefield State University are receiving federal grant money to expand international education opportunities for students. The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC), West Virginia State University (WVSU) and Bluefield State University (BSU) have received a $210,000 two-year grant from the...
Metro News
Treasurer Riley Moore jumps into congressional race, another early political announcement
West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore, representing the third generation of a Republican political dynasty, today announced a run for Congress. Moore, saying he’s an “America First conservative,” was planning an announcement with supporters at noon. “I am proud and excited to announce today I’m running to be...
Metro News
MetroNews This Morning 11-22-22
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Tuesday’s edition of MetroNews This Morning is a 15-minute podcast of what’s happening across the state of West Virginia. Carrie Hodousek is at the MetroNews anchor desk, Kyle Wiggs has sports and Hoppy Kercheval is by with his daily commentary. Listen to MetroNews this...
Metro News
West Virginia hunters ready for another buck season
ELKINS, W.Va. — Hunters will be thick in the woods Monday morning for what remains the most popular hunting season of the year in West Virginia. The two week rifle season for buck deer is still the biggest draw for even the most casual of hunters. It’s estimated 250,000 to 300,000 hunters will be on the landscape for opening day.
Metro News
Happy Hunting
It is a holiday in West Virginia. Okay, not really, but it may as well be. Today is the first day of the two-week-long buck firearms season. If your spouse eagerly jumped out of bed before dawn, if the schools are closed, if half of your co-workers are absent and if the sound of gunfire is echoing through the woods behind your house this morning, then you know it is deer season.
Metro News
Travel numbers inch closer to pre-pandemic levels
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The AAA Mid-Atlantic Thanksgiving travel forecast estimates more than 265,000 residents from the Mountain State will travel more than 50 miles this Thanksgiving week. That number is about 98% of pre-pandemic Thanksgiving travel volume from 2019, according to Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue...
