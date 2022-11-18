ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

KTTS

Gas Prices Keep Falling In Missouri

(KTTS News) — AAA Missouri says gas prices have fallen across Missouri. The average price in Springfield is $3.23 gallon, down from $3.34 gallon last week. The statewide average price is $3.22 a gallon for unleaded, down ten cents from last week, but still 15 cents higher than this time last year.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has quiet weather allowing temperatures to finally return to the 50s to start this week out. However, we still have a storm system to keep an eye on by Thanksgiving and perhaps into Black Friday. Springfield...
BOLIVAR, MO
KYTV

LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week. Lane closures will start on Monday, November 21, and end on Wednesday, November 23. According to MoDOT, crews will be installing rumble strips, guardrails, and high friction surface treatment...
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Governor Parson announces $410 Million in water infrastructure grants

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson announced the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is awarding $410 million to help communities improve water infrastructures in drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater. “We knew this program was critically needed for communities across our state, and that’s why we included it in this year’s budget,” Governor Parson said. “While we […]
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Senior SNAP benefits available to those on a fixed income

JOPLIN, Mo. — When you’re living on a fixed income, it can be a challenge to put enough food on the table, especially when food prices keep increasing. However, financial help is available for many Missouri seniors, but many may not know about it. There’s a good chance...
JOPLIN, MO
KICK AM 1530

One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie

The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Pedestrian and utility pole hit by car in north Springfield accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A female pedestrian has been taken to the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a car in north Springfield Monday evening. Springfield Police say a male driver of a van was heading north on West Ave. near Calhoun when he struck the woman as she was crossing West Ave. The van then ran into a utility pole.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Greene County hospitals experiencing surge in patients with respiratory illnesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management is reporting that hospitals in Greene County are experiencing a surge in patients seeking treatment for respiratory illnesses. According to a Facebook post, the surge is mostly among pediatric patients, many of which have Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The...
KTTS

Two Found Dead In Taney County

(KTTS News) — Two people have been found dead at a home in Branson. The Taney County sheriff says deputies were called to a home near Rinehart Road Friday night after a report of shots fired. Authorities found two people dead. The sheriff says there is no threat to...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Duplex burns in Carl Junction, frigid high winds

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — About 1:40 p.m. Friday reports along Fir Road in Carl Junction of a residential structure fire alerted CJFIRE Dept. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Carl Junction Police responded. 1008 and 1010 Southgate Circle, two large 3-bed, 2-bath, 2-car garage dwellings. 31° currently and the wind chill makes it feel like 19°. Almost before CJ Fire...
CARL JUNCTION, MO

