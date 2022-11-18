Read full article on original website
KTTS
Gas Prices Keep Falling In Missouri
(KTTS News) — AAA Missouri says gas prices have fallen across Missouri. The average price in Springfield is $3.23 gallon, down from $3.34 gallon last week. The statewide average price is $3.22 a gallon for unleaded, down ten cents from last week, but still 15 cents higher than this time last year.
KYTV
Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has quiet weather allowing temperatures to finally return to the 50s to start this week out. However, we still have a storm system to keep an eye on by Thanksgiving and perhaps into Black Friday. Springfield...
KYTV
LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
KYTV
MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week. Lane closures will start on Monday, November 21, and end on Wednesday, November 23. According to MoDOT, crews will be installing rumble strips, guardrails, and high friction surface treatment...
Governor Parson announces $410 Million in water infrastructure grants
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson announced the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is awarding $410 million to help communities improve water infrastructures in drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater. “We knew this program was critically needed for communities across our state, and that’s why we included it in this year’s budget,” Governor Parson said. “While we […]
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Senior SNAP benefits available to those on a fixed income
JOPLIN, Mo. — When you’re living on a fixed income, it can be a challenge to put enough food on the table, especially when food prices keep increasing. However, financial help is available for many Missouri seniors, but many may not know about it. There’s a good chance...
Missouri mystery: The indestructible Pensmore Castle
The person who owns the 72,000-square-foot Pensmore Castle wants it torn down and rebuilt.
KYTV
What to expect if you attend the Mayor’s Tree Lighting ceremony in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Mayor Ken McClure will be lighting the tree at Park Central Square Saturday evening, but after a packed schedule of events you and your family can enjoy. The tree will light up at 7:55 p.m. This is a free event to attend with your family...
KYTV
Neighbors near shooting at Dollar General in Springfield say this is the new normal
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With yet another violent crime in north Springfield, those living there say it’s just a part of life. Police responded to a robbery that resulted in one man being shot twice in the upper torso near a retail store off Division Street on Saturday, November 19.
KYTV
New sports facility in north Springfield holds grand opening
Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees temperatures warming back up through the weekend and early next week with sunshine returning to the Ozarks. While Thanksgiving week starts dry, we are keeping an eye on a storm system that wants to work in on Thanksgiving Day.
One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie
The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
KYTV
Pedestrian and utility pole hit by car in north Springfield accident
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A female pedestrian has been taken to the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a car in north Springfield Monday evening. Springfield Police say a male driver of a van was heading north on West Ave. near Calhoun when he struck the woman as she was crossing West Ave. The van then ran into a utility pole.
KYTV
Greene County hospitals experiencing surge in patients with respiratory illnesses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management is reporting that hospitals in Greene County are experiencing a surge in patients seeking treatment for respiratory illnesses. According to a Facebook post, the surge is mostly among pediatric patients, many of which have Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The...
KYTV
Burrell Behavioral Health eliminates 35 positions; direct client-care positions not impacted
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Burrell Behavioral Health has confirmed that the company has eliminated 35 positions as part of restructuring the company. According to a statement sent to KY3, the positions were administrative, remote, or part-time positions, and made up less than two percent of Burrell’s workforce. “This comes...
KTTS
Two Found Dead In Taney County
(KTTS News) — Two people have been found dead at a home in Branson. The Taney County sheriff says deputies were called to a home near Rinehart Road Friday night after a report of shots fired. Authorities found two people dead. The sheriff says there is no threat to...
Duplex burns in Carl Junction, frigid high winds
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — About 1:40 p.m. Friday reports along Fir Road in Carl Junction of a residential structure fire alerted CJFIRE Dept. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Carl Junction Police responded. 1008 and 1010 Southgate Circle, two large 3-bed, 2-bath, 2-car garage dwellings. 31° currently and the wind chill makes it feel like 19°. Almost before CJ Fire...
Science Friday
Groundwater Contamination In Springfield, Missouri Kept Secret From Residents
This article is part of The State of Science, a series featuring science stories from public radio stations across the United States. This story, by Eric Schmid and Steve Vockrodt, was originally published by St. Louis Public Radio and the Midwest Newsroom. Early in 2019, Ed Galbraith faced a crowd...
Buffalo Middle School parent speaks out after daughter endures racial harassment
BUFFALO, Mo.- One parent in Buffalo, Missouri is speaking out after his daughter had become the subject of several racist encounters at school and on the bus. Timothy Alfred says he met with Buffalo Middle School officials to address how his child was being treated. He says it started early this year. “My daughter came […]
Love Breakfast? Iconic Missouri Restaurant Has GIANT Size Options
Breakfast, the most important meal of the day, is taken very seriously at the iconic Missouri restaurant. You will never leave hungry after visiting Bill Gail's Restaurant in Branson and the Ozarks. This restaurant is known for its plate-size pancakes and other massive portions whether you are eating breakfast or lunch.
