Thanksgiving is only days away but can residents in the Billings area expect snow while gathered around the table with loved ones? Yourbigsky has the answer. Forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Billings predict a slight chance of snow for Turkey day. There is a 20% chance of snow on November 24, a low of 25 degrees Fahrenheit, and winds of 13 miles per hour. November 25 should be partly sunny with a high of almost 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Winds are expected to be anywhere between 13 – 18 miles per hour.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO