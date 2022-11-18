ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Montana

What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MONTANA STATE
agupdate.com

Montana Prime Meats offers local meat to Billings, central Montana

For a man raised on a commercial cattle ranch, taking on the challenge of direct marketing beef to customers wasn’t something Lamont Herman thought he’d be doing. But as the business has grown into an operation that includes a storefront in Billings, Mont, he said it makes “total sense.”
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Billings Public Schools votes down adopting high school baseball

BILLINGS — Billings’ public high schools will be without baseball until at least Spring 2025. The School District 2 board of trustees voted 5-3 against adopting the sport for West, Senior and Skyview high schools. The intention would have been to take the steps necessary to fund and implement the sport properly into the spring sports schedules and wouldn’t have begun until Spring 2024.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

What are the chances of snow in Billings on Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is only days away but can residents in the Billings area expect snow while gathered around the table with loved ones? Yourbigsky has the answer. Forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Billings predict a slight chance of snow for Turkey day. There is a 20% chance of snow on November 24, a low of 25 degrees Fahrenheit, and winds of 13 miles per hour. November 25 should be partly sunny with a high of almost 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Winds are expected to be anywhere between 13 – 18 miles per hour.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Disabled vehicle blocking lane I-90 eastbound near Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - One lane is blocked on I-90 eastbound near Billings due to a disabled vehicle. The disabled vehicle is blocking the passing lane .5-miles west of Johnson Lane-Hirsch-Exit 455 until further notice, according to Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map.
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy