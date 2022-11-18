Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
4 Great Seafood Places in Montana
If you live in Montana or you wish to travel there, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Montana that you should definitely visit if you want to see what great seafood should really taste like.
Restaurants in Billings see spike in business for 121st Brawl of the Wild
The Montana - Montana State rivalry is one of the oldest in the country and fans of both schools packed eateries across Billings Saturday, to take in the showdown.
agupdate.com
Montana Prime Meats offers local meat to Billings, central Montana
For a man raised on a commercial cattle ranch, taking on the challenge of direct marketing beef to customers wasn’t something Lamont Herman thought he’d be doing. But as the business has grown into an operation that includes a storefront in Billings, Mont, he said it makes “total sense.”
406mtsports.com
Billings Public Schools votes down adopting high school baseball
BILLINGS — Billings’ public high schools will be without baseball until at least Spring 2025. The School District 2 board of trustees voted 5-3 against adopting the sport for West, Senior and Skyview high schools. The intention would have been to take the steps necessary to fund and implement the sport properly into the spring sports schedules and wouldn’t have begun until Spring 2024.
yourbigsky.com
What are the chances of snow in Billings on Thanksgiving?
Thanksgiving is only days away but can residents in the Billings area expect snow while gathered around the table with loved ones? Yourbigsky has the answer. Forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Billings predict a slight chance of snow for Turkey day. There is a 20% chance of snow on November 24, a low of 25 degrees Fahrenheit, and winds of 13 miles per hour. November 25 should be partly sunny with a high of almost 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Winds are expected to be anywhere between 13 – 18 miles per hour.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here is the outlook approaching Thanksgiving travel
We don't escape the wind, but it will come and go, and will now favor the usually wind areas from Billings to the west. Temperatures edge up a bit every day.
KULR8
Disabled vehicle blocking lane I-90 eastbound near Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - One lane is blocked on I-90 eastbound near Billings due to a disabled vehicle. The disabled vehicle is blocking the passing lane .5-miles west of Johnson Lane-Hirsch-Exit 455 until further notice, according to Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map.
Holiday shoppers battle busy stores, price increases in Billings
The busy stores aren't the only thing shoppers have to deal with this holiday season – the prices have increased to buy the food for your Thanksgiving meal.
Billings residents concerned about Salvation Army homeless village plan
The Salvation Army's plans to build a village for the homeless in Billings have some worried about the impact on their neighborhood.
Former tribal government official sentenced to six years for bribery scheme
A former tribal government official of the Three Affiliated Tribes was sentenced Monday to six years and three months in prison for a bribery scheme involving soliciting and accepting bribes and kickbacks from a contractor providing construction services on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.
Comments / 0