KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying new ways to crack down on street racing and illegal car sideshows. Investigators say sideshows began increasing in 2020 in Kansas City. Following the ongoing increase, the Kansas City Police Department released a PSA informing community members that officers will be enforcing laws against participants who drive in and spectators who watch car sideshows.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO