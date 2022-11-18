It’s not just about the best when it comes to the Oscars. It’s about the most watched. The voters are made up of working industry folks who don’t have the luxury of dedicating infinite hours to watching hundreds of films in the calendar year. That’s where awards strategists come in: They help create and build upon the narratives around the movies you “need” to watch before filling out your ballot. This strategy has benefited studios with hefty marketing budgets, such as streamers Apple and Netflix, and box office titans like “Top Gun: Maverick.” Each year, after multiple conversations with voters during...

