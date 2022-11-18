Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mainepublic.org
UMaine unveils first 3D-printed home in a bid to mass-produce affordable housing
Researchers at the University of Maine on Monday unveiled what they say is a promising, climate-friendly response to the nation's affordable housing crisis: the world's first, bio-based 3D printed home. University, state and federal officials joined Maine Gov. Janet Mills and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to...
wabi.tv
Penquis reaches turkey goal
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We are happy to report Monday afternoon Penquis has reached their goal of feeding 6,500 families this Thanksgiving. Penquis says they had a wonderful turnout over the weekend outside Hannaford in Brewer with more donations of turkeys and cash. Coupled with Free the Z and the...
wabi.tv
Maine Veterans Project distributes Thanksgiving meals
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thanksgiving may only be one day of the year, but for many the planning begins weeks in advance. That’s true at the Maine Veterans Project, where they’ve been hard at work to ensure more Maine vets have a meal on the table for the holiday. On Monday all their preparations paid off as they distributed the food in Bangor.
wabi.tv
Husson to launch online RN to BSN program in January
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University is launching a new online program at the start of the 2023 Spring Semester. The RN to BSN program is meant to make achieving a bachelor’s degree more accessible for both working nurses and students. Courses can be completed at one’s own pace...
mainepublic.org
State officials visit Searsport sites that could become gateway to offshore wind industry
As Maine anticipates the development of offshore wind, state planners are looking for a suitable port to use as a staging area. Members of a state working group toured two possible sites in Searsport on Friday. Two dozen members of the group — representing maritime interests, environmental organizations, and state...
ecowatch.com
Construction Begins on Maine’s Largest Solar Project
Maine is about to get its largest solar farm, which will help the state meet its climate goals of getting 80 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, reported Bangor Daily News. The project is also projected to avoid carbon dioxide emissions that are the equivalent of removing about 30,000 cars from the road each year.
Scouting Maine’s top greenhouse gas emitters by satellite
The Dragon cement plant in Thomaston is one of the largest greenhouse gas emitters in the state, according to satellite data. Photo courtesy Dragon Products. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link.
Old Epic Sports Building Will Be New Home Of Wabanaki Center
It's been a couple of months since Bangor's staple store, Epic Sports, closed its doors for good after 25 years of occupying space at 6 Central St. downtown. Upon its closing, many wondered what organization/business would occupy such a vast space on such a high-profile corner of the city. It...
Take a Peek Inside Maine’s Largest Music Warehouse, Maine Record Sales
This one is for the music lovers. Or Hell, this is for people who love a ping of nostalgia, the smell of an old book store, or finding something antique and rare by scrummaging through an old store with your own hands. A place that many people think is a...
mainepublic.org
Republican wins senate race in Augusta in the first of 3 recounts for seats in the Maine Legislature
A recount of the Maine Senate district representing Auburn, Poland, New Gloucester and Durham has confirmed that Republican Eric Brakey is the winner. Brakey led Democrat Bettyann Sheats after the initial count and the hand recount of ballots in Augusta on Monday gave him 49.7% of the vote compared to 48.9% for Sheats — a difference of 146 votes.
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20
TGIF! You know what that means, right? Yes, you guessed it, it's time for the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend in Maine. It is hard to believe it is Thanksgiving this coming week. There are plenty of holiday craft fairs to get names crossed off your holiday shopping list. The Maine Harvest Festival, celebrating farm-fresh Maine products, is this weekend in Bangor, and the Shriners “Feztival” of Trees is this weekend. Have a fabulous weekend!
mainebiz.biz
Bar Harbor Bank hires former retailer, lobsterman as relationship manager
A former lobster fisherman has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as branch relationship manager for the bank’s location in Bar Harbor. Cody Farrell took over for Debbie Mitchell-Dow, who recently retired. Farrell will lead a team of banking professionals to help individuals, families and businesses on Mount Desert Island meet their financial goals.
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: Ruby
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Ruby, a 1-year-old Shepherd mix. For more information, click here.
wabi.tv
Humane Society Waterville providing temporary foster for Thanksgiving Holiday
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Many animals will have to spend their holidays at a shelter while waiting for their forever homes. “We find that animals that are in the shelter for a long period of time are stressed out,” Rae-Ann Demos said. They are stressed out for various reasons...
wabi.tv
Construction has started on Three Corners Solar project
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Construction has commenced on Maine’s largest solar project. Longroad Energy is a U.S.-based renewable energy developer. The $200 million Three Corners Solar project is in Kennebec County. It is set to be completed by early 2024. The renewable energy generated by the project will be...
wabi.tv
Congregation Beth Israel Sisterhood in Bangor hosts Hanukkah Craft Fair
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Hanukkah Marketplace in Bangor Saturday aimed to spread cheer ahead of the winter holiday. The Congregation Beth Israel Sisterhood presented the craft fair. A dozen area artisans displayed and sold their products. From pet goodies to earrings, there was something for everyone. The fair has...
wabi.tv
Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club presents 45th Annual Railroad Show in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The local community and model train enthusiasts gathered in Brewer the usual Saturday before Thanksgiving to commemorate the 45th Annual Railroad Show, hosted by the Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club. From what started in a club member’s basement in Old Town/Orono decades ago has grown into...
foxbangor.com
Wreaths Across America honors gold star families with historic home
COLUMBIA FALLS — “I will never be able to explain what it means to us totally to know that he’s never going to be forgotten,” said Dolly Sullivan, a gold star mother. Heading into the holidays, Wreaths Across America is continuing its mission of honoring gold star families by allowing them to stay free of charge in what the organization calls a “hospitality house,” as executive director Kim Worcester says reflects historical moment in time.
Police Find Several ‘Destructive Devices’ in a Maine House Search
Investigators working to solve a Cherryfield homicide have now discovered what they're calling 'destructive devices' in Addison. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says police searched a house at 65 East Side Road in Addison at approximately 10:00 Saturday morning. The search was related to an investigation into a home invasion and homicide that happened Thursday night in Cherryfield. Officials have not revealed what led them to the Addison residence.
690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in Maine
The Boston-based renewable energy company Longroad Energy has just received its financing and approval to start the construction of what will be Maine's largest solar facility when finished in 2024. The $200 million solar project will be located in Kennebec County, in the towns of Benton, Clinton, and Unity Township. The project has been in progress for five years and is expected to be finished by 2024. The Three Corners Solar Project is expected to operate for 20 years.
