ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainepublic.org

UMaine unveils first 3D-printed home in a bid to mass-produce affordable housing

Researchers at the University of Maine on Monday unveiled what they say is a promising, climate-friendly response to the nation's affordable housing crisis: the world's first, bio-based 3D printed home. University, state and federal officials joined Maine Gov. Janet Mills and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Penquis reaches turkey goal

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We are happy to report Monday afternoon Penquis has reached their goal of feeding 6,500 families this Thanksgiving. Penquis says they had a wonderful turnout over the weekend outside Hannaford in Brewer with more donations of turkeys and cash. Coupled with Free the Z and the...
BREWER, ME
wabi.tv

Maine Veterans Project distributes Thanksgiving meals

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thanksgiving may only be one day of the year, but for many the planning begins weeks in advance. That’s true at the Maine Veterans Project, where they’ve been hard at work to ensure more Maine vets have a meal on the table for the holiday. On Monday all their preparations paid off as they distributed the food in Bangor.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Husson to launch online RN to BSN program in January

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University is launching a new online program at the start of the 2023 Spring Semester. The RN to BSN program is meant to make achieving a bachelor’s degree more accessible for both working nurses and students. Courses can be completed at one’s own pace...
BANGOR, ME
ecowatch.com

Construction Begins on Maine’s Largest Solar Project

Maine is about to get its largest solar farm, which will help the state meet its climate goals of getting 80 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, reported Bangor Daily News. The project is also projected to avoid carbon dioxide emissions that are the equivalent of removing about 30,000 cars from the road each year.
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
The Maine Monitor

Scouting Maine’s top greenhouse gas emitters by satellite

The Dragon cement plant in Thomaston is one of the largest greenhouse gas emitters in the state, according to satellite data. Photo courtesy Dragon Products. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Old Epic Sports Building Will Be New Home Of Wabanaki Center

It's been a couple of months since Bangor's staple store, Epic Sports, closed its doors for good after 25 years of occupying space at 6 Central St. downtown. Upon its closing, many wondered what organization/business would occupy such a vast space on such a high-profile corner of the city. It...
BANGOR, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20

TGIF! You know what that means, right? Yes, you guessed it, it's time for the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend in Maine. It is hard to believe it is Thanksgiving this coming week. There are plenty of holiday craft fairs to get names crossed off your holiday shopping list. The Maine Harvest Festival, celebrating farm-fresh Maine products, is this weekend in Bangor, and the Shriners “Feztival” of Trees is this weekend. Have a fabulous weekend!
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Bar Harbor Bank hires former retailer, lobsterman as relationship manager

A former lobster fisherman has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as branch relationship manager for the bank’s location in Bar Harbor. Cody Farrell took over for Debbie Mitchell-Dow, who recently retired. Farrell will lead a team of banking professionals to help individuals, families and businesses on Mount Desert Island meet their financial goals.
BAR HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Furry Friends at 4: Ruby

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Ruby, a 1-year-old Shepherd mix. For more information, click here.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Construction has started on Three Corners Solar project

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Construction has commenced on Maine’s largest solar project. Longroad Energy is a U.S.-based renewable energy developer. The $200 million Three Corners Solar project is in Kennebec County. It is set to be completed by early 2024. The renewable energy generated by the project will be...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Congregation Beth Israel Sisterhood in Bangor hosts Hanukkah Craft Fair

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Hanukkah Marketplace in Bangor Saturday aimed to spread cheer ahead of the winter holiday. The Congregation Beth Israel Sisterhood presented the craft fair. A dozen area artisans displayed and sold their products. From pet goodies to earrings, there was something for everyone. The fair has...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club presents 45th Annual Railroad Show in Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The local community and model train enthusiasts gathered in Brewer the usual Saturday before Thanksgiving to commemorate the 45th Annual Railroad Show, hosted by the Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club. From what started in a club member’s basement in Old Town/Orono decades ago has grown into...
BREWER, ME
foxbangor.com

Wreaths Across America honors gold star families with historic home

COLUMBIA FALLS — “I will never be able to explain what it means to us totally to know that he’s never going to be forgotten,” said Dolly Sullivan, a gold star mother. Heading into the holidays, Wreaths Across America is continuing its mission of honoring gold star families by allowing them to stay free of charge in what the organization calls a “hospitality house,” as executive director Kim Worcester says reflects historical moment in time.
COLUMBIA FALLS, ME
Q106.5

Police Find Several ‘Destructive Devices’ in a Maine House Search

Investigators working to solve a Cherryfield homicide have now discovered what they're calling 'destructive devices' in Addison. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says police searched a house at 65 East Side Road in Addison at approximately 10:00 Saturday morning. The search was related to an investigation into a home invasion and homicide that happened Thursday night in Cherryfield. Officials have not revealed what led them to the Addison residence.
ADDISON, ME
The Maine Writer

690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in Maine

The Boston-based renewable energy company Longroad Energy has just received its financing and approval to start the construction of what will be Maine's largest solar facility when finished in 2024. The $200 million solar project will be located in Kennebec County, in the towns of Benton, Clinton, and Unity Township. The project has been in progress for five years and is expected to be finished by 2024. The Three Corners Solar Project is expected to operate for 20 years.
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy