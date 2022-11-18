ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw This Morning

Will we see Terry Bradshaw back on FOX's Sunday NFL countdown show this afternoon?. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was noticeably absent from FOX's pregame set last weekend, one week after his troubling "suicide" joke. NFL fans were wondering last week if Bradshaw's absence from the set was related to...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
The Spun

Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night

It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong. But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night. Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Terrible Penalty On Sunday

Bad penalty calls are always frustrating to watch, but they're especially annoying when the referee appears to fall for a player who's acting. A terrible unnecessary roughness penalty was called in the Jets at Patriots game on Sunday. The referee appeared to fall for an acting job. NFL fans have...
NBC Sports

Pursuit of Sean Payton looms, if it hasn’t already started

In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there...
WILSON, LA
NBC Sports

What we learned as 49ers crush Cardinals, move up in NFC

MEXICO CITY — The 49ers return to the United States at the favorable elevation of being atop the NFC West standings. The 49ers treated a friendly international audience to a show on Monday night. The 49ers overwhelmed the Arizona Cardinals with a healthy dose of their much-talked-about offensive weaponry...
NBC Sports

Tom Brady re-signs flag that sparked lawsuit against Patriots

A faded Tom Brady autograph sparked a lawsuit regarding an American flag that had been loaned to the Patriots. What better way to fix the problem than to have Brady simply sign it again?. Via TMZ.com, that’s precisely what happened. Per the report, the Patriots helped arrange for Brady...
Athlon Sports

NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point In Week 11

The Tennessee Titans won their seventh game in eight weeks this past Thursday, defeating the Green Bay Packers 27-17.  Needing a placekicker to fill in for injured starter Randy Bullock, the Titans signed veteran Josh Lambo last week to perform kicking duties against Green Bay.  Today, ...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

What's the latest on Todd Downing?

Welcome to Talkin' Titans, The Tennessean's twice-weekly look at Mike Vrabel, Derrick Henry and all things Tennessee Titans. I’m Nick Suss, the Tennessean’s Titans reporter, and I’ll be tailoring this newsletter directly for you, the readers. Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested on suspicion of driving...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy