NBC Sports
What we learned as 49ers crush Cardinals, move up in NFC
MEXICO CITY — The 49ers return to the United States at the favorable elevation of being atop the NFC West standings. The 49ers treated a friendly international audience to a show on Monday night. The 49ers overwhelmed the Arizona Cardinals with a healthy dose of their much-talked-about offensive weaponry...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady re-signs flag that sparked lawsuit against Patriots
A faded Tom Brady autograph sparked a lawsuit regarding an American flag that had been loaned to the Patriots. What better way to fix the problem than to have Brady simply sign it again?. Via TMZ.com, that’s precisely what happened. Per the report, the Patriots helped arrange for Brady...
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson: Ronnie Stanley said ankle was pretty good
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson went into Sunday’s game with some concern about his availability due to a stomach bug that kept him from practicing Friday, but his postgame concern was about the health of a teammate. Jackson said he felt great during the 13-3 win over the Panthers, but...
NBC Sports
Patriots release RB J.J. Taylor, sign a kicker to practice squad
The New England Patriots made a pair of roster moves Monday evening. They announced the release of running back J.J. Taylor and the signing of kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. Taylor has played in 12 games over the last three seasons, including one appearance in 2022. He ran...
NBC Sports
As promised, NFLPA files collusion claim over guaranteed contracts
On October 18, NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith strongly hinted that a collusion claim was coming regarding the refusal of teams to give veteran players fully-guaranteed contracts. Within 48 hours after Smith’s remarks, the NFL made it known that the collusion bird had landed. Kalyn Kahler of...
NBC Sports
Matt Pryor out for Colts, reportedly went to hospital with illness
The Colts will not have tackle Matt Pryor in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Pryor was on the team’s inactive list on Sunday morning and James Palmer of NFL Media reports that he went to the hospital with an illness. Right tackle Braden Smith was...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G shouts 'feels great, baby' in Spanish after 49ers' win
Jimmy Garoppolo's famous catchphrase took on a new life Monday night at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Minutes after the 49ers wrapped up their 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Garoppolo joined the ESPN Deportes broadcast and was instructed on how to say "feels great, baby!" in Spanish. "Se siente...
NBC Sports
PFT’s Week 12 2022 NFL power rankings
1. Chiefs (8-2; No. 2): Football, family, and Fonzie indeed. 2. Eagles (9-1; No. 3): They’re still a bit off. To get a win while being a bit off is a good thing. 3. Cowboys (7-3; No. 7): The team that showed up on Sunday is a Super Bowl team. All too often, however, that team is on the back of a milk carton.
NBC Sports
NFLPA is monitoring the Matthew Stafford situation
Everything about the handling of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s status in the concussion protocol has been strange. It’s only getting stranger. And the NFL Players Association is paying attention. On Wednesday, November 9, the Rams placed Stafford in the protocol. Coach Sean McVay, who had plenty to say...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes on pace to break NFL record for passing yards in a season
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may break an impressive NFL record this season — with some help from a 17th game. After Sunday night’s win over the Chargers, Mahomes has a league-leading 3,265 passing yards through 10 games this season. That puts him on pace to pass for 5,551 yards in 17 games.
NBC Sports
Charles Harris, Josh Paschal, Josh Reynolds remain out of practice
The Lions already have ruled out cornerback Jeff Okudah for Thursday’s game against the Bills. The turnaround time isn’t long enough for Okudah to recover from a concussion. They hope to have some of the players who didn’t play Sunday back for Thursday, but defensive lineman Charles Harris...
NBC Sports
Texans poised to have No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL draft, and a Top 10 pick from the Browns
The Texans are a very bad football team, but their future could be very bright, if they use their draft picks wisely. After the Texans lost on Sunday to fall to 1-8-1 on the season — and after the Raiders won to improve to 3-7 — Houston is now a clear favorite to earn the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Every team in the NFL except Houston has at least three wins, so the Texans have a 1.5-game lead over every other team.
NBC Sports
NFL: Key block during Jets-Patriots punt return came from the side
The Jets and Patriots seemed to be headed for overtime. Until they weren’t. The score was knotted at three. The Jets were punting with less than 30 seconds remaining in regulation. Marcus Jones caught the ball at the New England 16. He broke to the right sideline. And off...
NBC Sports
Why Aikman 'huge buyer' of 49ers after three-game win streak
The 49ers have come out of their bye week on a mission to remind the entire NFL that they're a serious contender for the Vince Lombardi trophy. San Francisco's win streak has hit three games following their 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
NBC Sports
Josh McDaniels: Davante Adams can play the game within the game
Raiders receiver Davante Adams was as open as you’ll ever see him on his 35-yard touchdown to beat the Broncos in overtime on Sunday. While the Raiders’ season has been a disappointment at 3-7, Adams has generally been as advertised. Since catching just one pass for 3 yards...
NBC Sports
Andre Cisco fined for unpenalized hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster
Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will not play against the Chargers on Sunday night because of a concussion he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars. Smith-Schuster left the game after being hit by Jaguars safety Andre Cisco and the Chiefs were upset that Cisco was not penalized for a hit to the receiver’s head during the game. Referee Brad Rogers explained that decision after the game by saying officials “determined that the defender had set and braced for impact and hit shoulder-to-shoulder.”
NBC Sports
NFL Twitter erupts after Marcus Jones' game-winning TD
Marcus Jones was the hero in the New England Patriots' ugly Week 11 win over the New York Jets. With only seconds remaining in the game, the rookie cornerback returned the Jets' punt 84 yards for the game-winning touchdown. You can the play below. Jones' punt-return touchdown was the first...
NBC Sports
Josh Allen remains limited on Monday’s estimated practice report
Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s right elbow kept him on the estimated practice report Monday. He is listed as a limited participant. He played all 65 snaps in Sunday’s win over the Browns. The Bills now have a quick turnaround as they’ll head back to Detroit on Wednesday to...
NBC Sports
This camera angle of Jones' punt return TD vs. Jets is just awesome
New England Patriots rookie cornerback Marcus Jones provided an exciting end to an otherwise hard-to-watch game against the New York Jets on Sunday with a thrilling punt return touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Jones fielded a punt deep inside Patriots territory and ran 84 yards for the score to...
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera: Taylor Heinicke is our starter, Carson Wentz will back him up when healthy
Taylor Heinicke is now the Commanders’ No. 1 quarterback. Washington head coach Ron Rivera confirmed after today’s win over the Texans that Heinicke will remain the starter, and that when Wentz is fully cleared to return from his hand injury, he’ll be Heinicke’s backup. “We’re gonna...
