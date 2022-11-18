Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Family of 8-year-old struck on sidewalk by car asks for justice
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving mother is speaking out tonight after her young son was struck in a chain reaction crash. The family of an 8-year-old boy is heartbroken and leaning on each other and their faith for strength as they move forward. “He’s such a beautiful child,...
cbs12.com
Man found dead on sidewalk in Pahokee after shooting
PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been found dead on a sidewalk in Pahokee. Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said he had been shot and his body was found early Monday on Daniel Place. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and authorities don't...
2 people shot, 1 killed near West Palm Beach
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said two people were shot and a man was killed Tuesday morning near West Palm Beach.
Click10.com
First responders in Tamarac locate missing 8-year-old girl
TAMARAC, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County mobilized quickly on Monday while searching for a missing child. Tamarac police said officers were responding to a search and rescue operation for a missing 8-year-old child. Assisting in the search were Broward Sheriff’s deputies, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Tamarac Fire,...
WSVN-TV
Security camera shows thieves who stole 76-year-old’s purse in North Lauderdale Walmart
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police say they have a crucial clue after a crime at a South Florida department store, and the victim is speaking to 7News. A 76-year-old woman from North Lauderdale, who asked not to identify her, was shopping at Walmart on McNab Road in October when her purse was stolen.
cw34.com
Woman accused of beating up a neighbor and her teenage daughter in their garage
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight between young neighbors west of Boca Raton ended with one of their mothers hurt and then an arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on Oct. 28, the victim told her “Kayla Martial and an unknown associate only known as ‘Mimi’ walked up to her house as she was leaving through the garage and asked her if her daughter was home. [The victim] recognized the defendant as [somebody] who also lived in her neighborhood. [The victim] told them her daughter was not home and called her on her cellphone. [The victim] daughter told her she would be home within the next half hour and that the defendant overheard their conversation.
cbs12.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Police Department said officers were called to a crash on 10th Ave North and Davis Road at around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 19. Officers said they...
cbs12.com
WATCH: Man, 82, carjacked outside South Florida gas station
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — The crime and video are shocking. A group of people carjacked an elderly man outside a gas station in South Florida, and it's all caught on camera. Video shared by the Broward Sheriff's Office captured the terrifying moments in Lauderdale Lakes on Nov. 5.
cbs12.com
Parents of Stanley Davis III, killed on dirt bike, suing city and fired police officer
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The parents of Stanley Davis III have filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Boynton Beach and a former police officer over the death of their son, almost a year ago. The suit claims the 13 year old “was unlawfully chased...
cbs12.com
One dead, one injured after shooting in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Lake Belvedere Estates in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Snead Circle around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22. Once on scene, they found the victims and one potential suspect.
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 50-year-old man in Little Haiti
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 50-year-old man. Isel Mena-Santos was last seen in Little Haiti, Friday. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and white shoes. Mena-Santos stands 6 feet, weighs 180 pounds,...
Click10.com
Suspect ID’ed in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police have arrested a man who struck and killed a bicyclist before fleeing the scene, authorities said. According to investigators, police arrested 23-year-old Kian Lajon Williams Jr. on Friday in connection to the accident. Officers responded to the scene near Pembroke Road and...
WSVN-TV
2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people were killed and another was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Miami, police said. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest 36th Street and 22nd Avenue, Saturday night. Investigators said a man died...
Click10.com
Teen awakened by man standing over her during father-daughter retreat
PLANTATION, Fla. – Three South Florida teens found themselves in a real life horror story that was captured on camera. The teens were alone in a cabin sound asleep when one awoke to find a man standing over her. The teens were attending a special event at a ranch...
iheart.com
WATCH: Florida Teen Wakes Up To Man Standing Over Her Inside Cabin
A South Florida teenager was fast asleep until she was woken up by a stranger inside her cabin bedroom, according to WPLG. The girl, who lives in Plantation, was attending a special event in Polk County with her father during a bonding program. The victim was resting with two other teenagers in a cabin on a Lake Wales ranch when they were disturbed by an employee, who was identified as 25-year-old Raul Mora-Yanez, reporters said. The teens' fathers were in another cabin across the ranch.
Alleged Jerry Thomas Elementary School incident fabricated, police say
Jupiter police said Saturday that the alleged incident involving an eleven-year-old girl who was grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School was fabricated.
Police: Alleged incident involving Jupiter girl, man fabricated
WPBF News 25
Overnight shooting in Pahokee leaves one dead
PAHOKEE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Pahokee that happened early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the scene at 12:45 a.m. in the 400 block of North Cocoanut Road. Multiple shootings: Man injured in West Palm Beach after string of shootings in...
Violent Murder Allegedly Committed By Deerfield Beach Man
Deputies Find Woman’s Body Inside Home. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Deerfield Beach man is in custody, accused of killing 36-year-old Jessica Baker by stabbing her repeatedly. Baker lived in the 100 block of NE 21st Street in Pompano Beach. According to the […]
Florida child fought off would-be kidnapper while walking home from school, police say
