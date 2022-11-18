BYU Recruits to Watch in the Utah State Championships

On Friday, the top high school football teams in Utah will compete for state championships. The 6A game will feature powerhouse Corner Canyon and Skyridge. The 5A game will feature Timpview vs Lehi. Here are the BYU recruits to watch in both the 5A and 6A state title games.

Corner Canyon vs Skyridge

This game kicks off at 11 AM.

Isaac Wilson - Quarterback (Corner Canyon)

Isaac Wilson is a four-star quarterback and the younger brother of former BYU great quarterback Zach Wilson. Isaac, who is a junior this season, will be BYU's top recruiting target in the class of 2024.

Owen Borg - Linebacker (Corner Canyon)

Owen Borg is a linebacker out of Corner Canyon that committed to BYU earlier this year. Borg committed to the Cougars over competing offers from the likes of Colorado, Air Force, and Nevada.

Kash Dillon - Defensive Lineman (Corner Canyon)

Kash Dillon is a 2024 defensive lineman whose offer sheet is growing quickly. Along with an offer from BYU, he holds competing offers from Utah, Arizona, Vanderbilt, Oregon State, and San Diego State among others.

Smith Snowden - Cornerback (Skyridge)

Smith Snowden is the top cornerback prospect in the state of Utah. Snowden has been BYU's top DB target in this class for many years, but he recently took an official visit to Utah. BYU will push to get Snowden on an official visit before signing day.

Tausili Akana - Defensive Lineman (Skyridge)

Tausili Akana is one of the best defensive prospects in the country. Akana was originally on BYU's radar but as of today, the chances that he signs with the Cougars are slim.

Timpview vs Lehi

This game kicks off at 2:30 PM.

Siale Esera - Linebacker (Timpview)

Four-star prospect and BYU commit Siale Esera is the quarterback of the Timpview defense. Esera has been great in the state playoffs, but left last week's game with an injury. His status is something to watch on Friday.

Pokaiaua Haunga - Athlete (Timpview)

Pokaiaua Haunga has been committed to BYU for a long time. Since he committed to the Cougars, he has received attention from Power Five schools. Haunga plays both offense and defense for Timpview.

Moteaki Mounga - Defensive Lineman (Timpview)

Moteaki Mounga is a name to remember down the stretch of the 2023 class. Mounga has emerged as one of BYU's top defensive line targets, especially since the de-commitment of Stanley Raass.

Tei Nacua - Wide Receiver (Timpview)

Tei Nacua is the younger brother of BYU wide receivers Puka Nacua and Samson Nacua. Tei is a name to watch in the class of 2024.

Alai Kalaniuvalu - Offensive Lineman (Timpview)

Alai Kalaniuvalu is a youngster from the class of 2025. He already holds double digit Power Five offers.

Spencer Fano - Offensive Lineman (Timpview)

Four-star offensive tackle Spencer Fano has been one of BYU's top targets for years. Fano, however, recently released a top four that excluded BYU. Until he officially signs his NLI, he will be considered a BYU recruit.

Jackson Brousseau - Quarterback (Lehi)

Star Lehi quarterback Jackson Brousseau was on BYU's radar throughout his recruitment. He never received an offer from BYU before he jumped on an offer from Colorado State.

Kadiyon Sweat - Safety (Lehi)

Kadiyon Sweat holds a handful of FCS offers. He hasn't been offered by the Cougars, but he is a name worth watching throughout this game. He had multiple interceptions in the semifinals last week.

