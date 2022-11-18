DE - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 23, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deere’s earnings per share is pegged at $7.09 for the fiscal fourth quarter, suggesting growth of 72% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pinned at $13.5 billion, calling for a year-over-year increase of 31.2%. Earnings estimates for the fiscal fourth quarter have remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

20 HOURS AGO