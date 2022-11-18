HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 18, 2022) – It’s time for a new challenge for both Mike Goorhouse and the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area. On Friday, the Foundation’s Board announced the resignation of Goorhouse as President and Chief Executive Officer after eight years of leadership. The Holland Christian High product has seen the Foundation grow during his tenure through programs such as the Today-Tomorrow-Forever Campaign, which brought in $5 million for the Community Endowment, as well as securing 100 new estate gift commitments, co-launching the Housing Next initiative for addressing the affordable housing issue along the Lakeshore, and seeing the CFHZ surpass the $100 million mark in total assets. During the COVID 19 outbreak in 2020, Goorhouse and the Foundation were among a number of non-profits that established the careottawacounty.com initiative for funneling donations of time and money to help those affected by the pandemic.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO