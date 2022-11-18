ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Downtown retail reaching critical mass

Richard App said there’s a concentrated effort by area businesses to bring more to town — and it’s working. App, the city’s retention and attraction specialist, pointed to a few neighborhood business associations to reinforce that fact, but he also said Grand Rapidians can see it in action, especially downtown, during the holiday season.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

Construction firms worry labor availability may disrupt major project pipeline

Ahistoric influx of federal stimulus and infrastructure funding, combined with the state’s full-court press for large battery manufacturing plants, is on a collision course with a widespread construction labor shortage. That’s according to industry executives, who welcome long-term efforts to shore up the region’s talent pipeline through various workforce...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

60th annual Maple Hill Holiday Parade brightens snow-filled downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Downtown Kalamazoo was alive with laughter and cheer during the 60th annual Maple Hill Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 19 despite an ongoing winter storm. The parade was noticeably smaller as the low temperatures and high winds prevented bands and balloons from participating. Participants traveled on West Lovell Street, South Park Street, Michigan Avenue and South Pitcher Street for the route starting at 11 a.m.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Crowds gather for 101st Grand Rapids Santa Parade

Grand Rapids, MI – Bundled up with hot cocoa in hand, families made their way downtown on Saturday for the 101st Santa Parade hosted by the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber. The parade has been attracting visitors for over 100 years since it began in 1919 as the Wurzburg’s Santa Claus Parade. Since then, it has become the second largest parade in the state, according to the event’s website.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Goorhouse to Step Down as CFHZ President/CEO

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 18, 2022) – It’s time for a new challenge for both Mike Goorhouse and the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area. On Friday, the Foundation’s Board announced the resignation of Goorhouse as President and Chief Executive Officer after eight years of leadership. The Holland Christian High product has seen the Foundation grow during his tenure through programs such as the Today-Tomorrow-Forever Campaign, which brought in $5 million for the Community Endowment, as well as securing 100 new estate gift commitments, co-launching the Housing Next initiative for addressing the affordable housing issue along the Lakeshore, and seeing the CFHZ surpass the $100 million mark in total assets. During the COVID 19 outbreak in 2020, Goorhouse and the Foundation were among a number of non-profits that established the careottawacounty.com initiative for funneling donations of time and money to help those affected by the pandemic.
HOLLAND, MI
Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Where to find Thanksgiving buffets, dinners and to-go meals in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants and national chains offer holiday meals-to-go and Thanksgiving buffets so families can focus on spending more time together and less time stressing over preparing a feast! Check out this list of offerings!. To-go Meals. Grand Rapids. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade

GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
GRANDVILLE, MI

