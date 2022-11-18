Read full article on original website
Meet Granny K, the classroom aide offering extra love, support as a ‘foster grandparent’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – When a kiddo needs a helping hand, some gentle redirection, or a shoulder to cry on, Granny K is there. Kathy Higgins, lovingly known at East Leonard Elementary School as “Granny K,” volunteers as a foster grandparent in teacher Lindsey Contreras’ second grade classroom.
Downtown retail reaching critical mass
Richard App said there’s a concentrated effort by area businesses to bring more to town — and it’s working. App, the city’s retention and attraction specialist, pointed to a few neighborhood business associations to reinforce that fact, but he also said Grand Rapidians can see it in action, especially downtown, during the holiday season.
Construction firms worry labor availability may disrupt major project pipeline
Ahistoric influx of federal stimulus and infrastructure funding, combined with the state’s full-court press for large battery manufacturing plants, is on a collision course with a widespread construction labor shortage. That’s according to industry executives, who welcome long-term efforts to shore up the region’s talent pipeline through various workforce...
60th annual Maple Hill Holiday Parade brightens snow-filled downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Downtown Kalamazoo was alive with laughter and cheer during the 60th annual Maple Hill Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 19 despite an ongoing winter storm. The parade was noticeably smaller as the low temperatures and high winds prevented bands and balloons from participating. Participants traveled on West Lovell Street, South Park Street, Michigan Avenue and South Pitcher Street for the route starting at 11 a.m.
Senior housing community in Ottawa County completes $32 million expansion
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — Waterford Place, a senior housing community in Jenison, has completed a $32 million expansion that includes a four-story, 62-unit apartment building and 20 villas each containing two-bedrooms, two-bathrooms and a two-stall garage. The completion of this third phase of Waterford Place, The Glens South, was...
Crowds gather for 101st Grand Rapids Santa Parade
Grand Rapids, MI – Bundled up with hot cocoa in hand, families made their way downtown on Saturday for the 101st Santa Parade hosted by the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber. The parade has been attracting visitors for over 100 years since it began in 1919 as the Wurzburg’s Santa Claus Parade. Since then, it has become the second largest parade in the state, according to the event’s website.
10-story apartment building, food hall approved for downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A 10-story building with 432 market-rate apartments, a food hall, brewery or distillery, and an additional retail building could be coming to Division Avenue just south of Wealthy Street. The project, approved by the Grand Rapids Planning Commission Nov. 10, is being led by Jon...
The Best Kalamazoo Christmas Lights: BIG list of Displays that Sparkle & Shine in SWMI
Experience Holiday Magic with Christmas Lights and Displays in Southwest Michigan. There is something captivating about Christmas lights: thousands of little lightbulbs gather together to wrap a tree, spin around a banister or encircle a wreath. Whether pure white or a rainbow of colors, their little twinkles can light up...
Holland company to dredge St. Joseph Harbor
A Holland company has been awarded a $1.3 million contract to dredge the St. Joseph Harbor.
Grand Rapids neighborhood hosting community tree lighting ceremony
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Residents in the Boston Square neighborhood will come together again this year for the second annual community tree lighting ceremony. Modern Hardware is hosting the 5 p.m. ceremony Saturday, Dec. 3 at Boston Square Community Parklet, 1505 Kalamazoo Ave. SE. The mission behind the event reflects...
This Grand Rapids suburb competes for the Clark Griswold trophy. Here’s how you take part.
KENTWOOD, MI – Do you have a holiday light display that would put Clark Griswold to shame? If so, the city of Kentwood has a contest right up your alley. The city is hosting its second annual Holiday Light Display contest, giving community members a chance to show off their own versions of a winter wonderland.
Goorhouse to Step Down as CFHZ President/CEO
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 18, 2022) – It’s time for a new challenge for both Mike Goorhouse and the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area. On Friday, the Foundation’s Board announced the resignation of Goorhouse as President and Chief Executive Officer after eight years of leadership. The Holland Christian High product has seen the Foundation grow during his tenure through programs such as the Today-Tomorrow-Forever Campaign, which brought in $5 million for the Community Endowment, as well as securing 100 new estate gift commitments, co-launching the Housing Next initiative for addressing the affordable housing issue along the Lakeshore, and seeing the CFHZ surpass the $100 million mark in total assets. During the COVID 19 outbreak in 2020, Goorhouse and the Foundation were among a number of non-profits that established the careottawacounty.com initiative for funneling donations of time and money to help those affected by the pandemic.
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
38 new single-family homes recommended for approval by Portage planning commission
PORTAGE, MI — The Portage planning commission recommended a conditional approval of 38 new single-family homes at the Copperleaf Planned Development on Thursday night. The commission unanimously voted Nov. 18 to recommend the city council approve the project, located at 3800 W. Milham Avenue. The approval of the housing...
Hudsonville cancels Saturday evening's holiday parade
Hudsonville canceled its evening holiday parade on Saturday morning.
Where to find Thanksgiving buffets, dinners and to-go meals in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants and national chains offer holiday meals-to-go and Thanksgiving buffets so families can focus on spending more time together and less time stressing over preparing a feast! Check out this list of offerings!. To-go Meals. Grand Rapids. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant...
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade
GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
West Michigan teen introduces new ‘incredible fusion of coffee and chocolate’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - West Michigan teen Frankie Volkema is launching a new three-ingredient coffee with to support youth coffee farmers globally. The 16-year-old is partnering with her dad, Tim Volkema, CEO of Sparrows Coffee and Schuil Coffee in Grand Rapids, on the new venture. Joven Coffee, founded by Frankie...
Meijer offering free home delivery to customers receiving food assistance benefits
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Meijer is offering free home delivery through Dec. 31 to customers who pay for their groceries using a federal food assistance program for low-income families. The Walker-based retailer said in a statement the move is part of an effort to “increase access to healthy and...
