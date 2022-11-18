Read full article on original website
‘Sticker Shock’ Campaign Targets Underage Drinking In Menominee County
Communities that Care (CTC) and Healthy Youth Coalition (HYC) of Marinette and Menominee Counties would like to recognize Shelby’s Quik Mart in Carney, Gary’s Quality Foods of Wallace, Gary’s Quality Foods of Stephenson, and Cenex Gas Stations (Powers and Stephenson locations) for allowing us to conduct the “Sticker Shock” campaign on November 9th and 10th.
Menominee man sentenced to prison on meth charges
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee man was sentenced to prison on Friday in Menominee County Circuit Court for methamphetamine charges. 38-year-old Christopher Barstow was sentenced to 50 months to 10 years in prison for Possession of Methamphetamine. Barstow previously pleaded guilty on October 3, 2022 to two counts of...
Green Bay inmate officially charged with homicide, accused of stabbing fellow inmate in heart
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate with the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI) is facing two charges after allegedly stabbing two other inmates, killing one. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5 News, on October 21, security footage showed the 39-year-old suspect heading up a flight of stairs around 6:35 a.m. The suspect was identified as Joshua Scolman.
One Dead in Shawano County Incident
SHAWANO, WI (WSAU) — Police in Shawano shot and killed one person after they were called to a home for a domestic incident on Saturday. Officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a disturbance. Once they got to the home, they went to the basement to find one person with their hands in the air and another holding a shotgun.
Teen appointed attorney in deadly high-speed crash case
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An attorney has been appointed for a teen charged in a fatal high-speed crash in Green Bay. Sienna Pecore, 15, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a status conference. Her case had been pushed back to give her time to find a defense attorney.
Marinette Police Department Press Release
The Marinette Police Department would like to remind area residents that the overnight parking ban will go into effect on December 1, 2022 at 1:00 am. The ordinance does not state that it must snow before the ordinance can be enforced. It states that there will be NO overnight parking on City of Marinette streets or City of Marinette owned property (including parking lots) from the hours of 1:00 am through 7:00 am starting December 1st through April 1st. The ordinance is written in this manner so that in the event of snow overnight, vehicles will already be removed. Parking on the tree lawn is not an acceptable alternative unless a permit is obtained from the Civic Affairs, Cemetery, Traffic & Lights Committee. The property owner would need to demonstrate that not allowing the property owner to utilize the tree lawn or public right-of-way would constitute a hardship and allowing said parking does not constitute a traffic hazard.
Shawano officer-involved shooting under investigation
Person killed in Shawano Police involved shooting
SHAWANO, WI — State investigators and the Shawano County Sheriff’s office are investigating an officer involved shooting that left a Shawano resident dead. Shawano City Police officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a disturbance that took place around 5:00 PM Saturday. Officers were directed toward the basement of that house and came across one person with their hands raised in the air and another holding a shotgun. One officer fired at and struck the armed person. Officers immediately began life saving measures on the individual, who was then taken to a local hospital and later died. No police officers were injured in the incident. The officer involved in the shooting is now on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in such cases.
Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie videos and photos with the victim’s body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Twenty-three year...
Residence on Green Bay’s west side shot at, police looking for suspects
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating an incident where suspects shot at a residence on He-Nis-Ra Lane. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 18 around 10:30 p.m. officers were sent to a residence in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane for a weapon incident. Gunfire had reportedly hit and entered the residence.
Michigan suspect in stabbing allegedly took selfies with body
Caleb Anderson was charged with the stabbing death of Patrick Ernst
Green Bay Police Warn of Scam Targeting Seniors
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Green Bay police are developing leads regarding a fraud investigation that targeted the elderly from October 23-31. It’s believed that at least three people are involved in this suspicious activity, where a scam occurs over the phone. “Individuals are pretending to be a...
At least one shot fired inside Norway bar Saturday
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - There is new information about an incident in Norway on Saturday, Nov. 19. On that evening around 9:30 p.m. CT, officers from the Norway Police Department were dispatched to “Mister Mom’s” bar on Main Street for an unknown man at the bar with a gun.
Man sentenced for role in fatal overdose, stealing Green Bay middle school electronics
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Rene Puente was sentenced Friday to four years in prison for his role in supplying the drugs used in a fatal overdose. Puente, 33, was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide for the April 2020 death of a 27-year-old man at a Bellevue hotel. He was also placed on extended supervision for six years by Judge Beau Liegeois.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on individuals involved in incident
CORNELL, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR Law Enforcement Division is seeking information on individuals involved in an incident that occurred on 11/15/2022 between 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. The incident occurred on Boney Falls H Road near Forest 29.5 LN in Cornell. We have reached out to the Delta County...
Details Released In Green Bay Homicide, Part Of A Cross Country Crime Spree
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man charged with a Green Bay homicide took “selfie” videos and photos with the victim’s body, wrote a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and left a handwritten apology, prosecutors allege. Caleb Anderson, 23, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged...
