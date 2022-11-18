Read full article on original website
Related
tpr.org
Texas oyster fisheries go from bad to worse
In early November, Texas Parks and Wildlife permanently closed three bays on the Gulf Coast to oyster fishing. TPR’s Jerry Clayton recently spoke with Christine Jensen, Galveston Bay Ecosystem Leader about those closures and the state of the oyster fisheries in Texas. This interview has been edited and condensed...
tpr.org
Thanksgiving Day travel in Texas to include slick roads, gusty winds in some areas
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. Thanksgiving Day promises to be rainy across much of the state. Rain-slickened roads can be expected around Houston, Dallas,...
tpr.org
Major dams along the Klamath River have been cleared for removal
Federal regulators have cleared the way for the removal of major dams along the Klamath River in Oregon. Local tribes and environmental groups have worked for decades to bring the dams down. Oregon Public Broadcasting’s Cassandra Profita reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To...
Comments / 0