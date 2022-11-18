ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culpeper, VA

Brunswicktimes Gazette

2 Charged with possession of a controlled substance

LAWRENCEVILLE – Brooke A. Keesee, 29, from Louisa, Virginia and Tiffany Nicole West, 25, from Ashland, Virginia are charged with possession of a Schedule 1, II Controlled Substance on Oct. 31, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:16 a.m. Deputy T. K. Lewis...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Crozet resident killed in crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a Crozet resident on Monday. According to police, the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on the 6800 block of Dick Woods Road, near the intersections with Plank Road and Foster Ridge. Police...
CROZET, VA
NBC 29 News

VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Orange County. VSP says the crash happened at the intersection of Route 522 and True Blue Road around 7:40 a.m. Friday, November 18. A 2018 Freightliner bucket truck was heading south on Rt. 522 when it attempted a left turn onto True Blue Rd. and collided with a northbound 2005 Saturn ION.
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Manassas bank robbery remains under investigation

The Manassas branch of Bank of America on Sudley Road was robbed Saturday morning around 9:15. The Prince William County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigation of the robbery continues with the suspect still at large. The investigation revealed an unknown man entered the bank and approached the teller with...
MANASSAS, VA
WHSV

Tip helps solve 2019 Toms Brook arson case

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On March 12, 2019 a house fire took place in Toms Brook, but after 2 years and 100 tips, the Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office (SCFMO) had no suspects. That all changed when someone came forward over 3 years later. This week, the Virginia...
TOMS BROOK, VA
PWLiving

Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort, Manassas, Virginia

Many of us drive past the Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort on either Virginia Route 234 or on Gateway Boulevard, having no idea that it is nearby. It does not appear to be a fortress. Since it is an ‘earthen’ fort, the fort walls that were created by piling on dirt from the grounds around it to create the walls; they have eroded over the years. Earthen forts were easy to create because they did not require stones or bricks to create walls, and construction of earthen forts could be done quickly.
MANASSAS, VA
cbs19news

Crime podcast features missing transgender teen's case

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Nov. 20, 2012, Sage Smith was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on West Main Street in Charlottesville. The transgender teen, who sometimes went by Dashad, has never been found. This case, originally classified as a missing person, was reclassified in 2016 as a homicide.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Dedication ceremony to rename bridges over the Shenandoah River

On November 19, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution co-sponsored with the Shenandoah Christian Alliance a ceremony to dedicate the renaming of the bridges over the Shenandoah Rivers. The bridges were renamed to honor Major General D. Joseph Warren and Brigadier General Daniel Morgan.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
sheriff.loudoun.gov

LCSO to Conduct DUI Sobriety Checkpoint

Loudoun County, VA (November 18, 2022) – The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint this evening, Friday, November 18, 2022. The sobriety checkpoint will begin shortly after 9:00 p.m. “Our goal is to ensure the roads are safe for all motorists,” said Loudoun County Sheriff...
Henrico Citizen

Fredericksburg woman arrested after bringing handgun to RIC checkpoint

For the 19th time this year, TSA officials at Richmond International Airport caught a traveler attempting to bring a handgun onto a flight. A Fredericksburg woman was the most recent to be cited, after she attempted to bring a .38-caliber handgun in her carry-on bag Nov. 18. TSA officers stopped the woman after her bag triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
NBC Washington

Suspected Potomac River Rapist Dies in DC Jail: Sources

The man accused of being the Potomac River Rapist died by suicide Saturday morning, law enforcement sources tell News4. They say Giles Warrick was found dead from suicide at 8:30 a.m. inside his cell at the D.C. jail. His trial for the 1998 murder of Christine Mirzayan was scheduled for the end of November.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

