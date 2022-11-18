ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Hill

These are the states where Thanksgiving dinner will be most and least expensive this year

If you are hosting Thanksgiving in Kansas, rejoice: There’s nowhere cheaper to buy a turkey and trimmings in 2022. A new Thanksgiving meal dashboard assembled by researchers at Purdue University finds Kansas the most affordable state in the union to procure ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal this year. A 12-person spread costs $70.89, on average, in the Sunflower State.
KANSAS STATE

