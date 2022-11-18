Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
US stocks rise, strong earnings send retailers higher
Stocks rose on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday and solid earnings helped jolt a mix of retailers higher ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 2:27 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 336 points, or 1%, to 34,036 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.8%.
Citrus County Chronicle
US stocks rise, remain unsteady ahead of Thanksgiving
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday morning but trading remained unsteady ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 10:20 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 276 points, or 0.8%, to 33.880 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.3%.
