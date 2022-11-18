ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citrus County Chronicle

US stocks rise, strong earnings send retailers higher

Stocks rose on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday and solid earnings helped jolt a mix of retailers higher ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 2:27 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 336 points, or 1%, to 34,036 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.8%.
US stocks rise, remain unsteady ahead of Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday morning but trading remained unsteady ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 10:20 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 276 points, or 0.8%, to 33.880 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.3%.
