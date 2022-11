One of Detroit’s largest LGBTQ non-profits is responding to the fatal mass shooting at a nightclub in Colorado this weekend with a community meeting tonight. Affirmations in Ferndale will host a meeting tonight (Nov. 21) at 6 p.m. to help the LGBTQ community and beyond grieve for and talk about how they’re coping in the wake of the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Affirmations Executive Director Dave Garcia says he hopes the event tonight can serve as a place of comfort.

