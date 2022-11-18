ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

fox9.com

Gophers: PJ Fleck laments ‘catastrophic plays’ in another close loss to Iowa

MINNEAPOLIS - "We did everything but win the football game." PJ Fleck and the University of Minnesota football team uses Sunday to wipe the slate clean, put on their metaphoric leather vests and learn from the result the day before. At his weekly news conference Monday, Fleck reflected on another missed opportunity, or in Saturday’s case a few of them, to beat the Hawkeyes for the first time in his tenure.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (Nov. 25-27)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The holiday festivities are in full swing in the Twin Cities. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Fridays through Sundays from November 25 through December 18. Free admission. Holidazzle will return to mpls downtown from Nov. 25 through Dec. 18...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Cold weather leads to spike in house fires

(FOX 9) - As temperatures plummet and Minnesotans hunker down indoors for the winter, State Fire Marshal Jim Smith says more fires are actually happening now during these colder months, than in the spring or summer. "It is a spike from November through January, there is always a spike in...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Stella’s Fish Cafe in Minneapolis is closing for good

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Stella’s Fish Cafe and Prestige Oyster Bar in Uptown announced they would be closing their doors after 17 years of service. The popular seafood restaurant posted the announcement on Facebook Saturday stating they will be permanently closing on Nov. 26. The complete statement reads:. We...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

NY governor requests federal emergency declaration after historic snowstorm

A long-duration lake-effect snowstorm that's underway in western and northern New York, including the cities of Buffalo and Watertown, will begin to wind down on Sunday and Monday after dropping several feet of snow across the region. Bands of heavy snow off lakes Erie and Ontario have been producing snowfall...
BUFFALO, NY
fox9.com

Driver killed after hitting traffic pole in Minneapolis; passenger hurt

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman was killed after she crashed into a traffic pole in Minneapolis early Monday, police said. Her passenger was injured. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the intersection of 12th Street South and Third Avenue South at about 2:25 a.m. Police saw a vehicle that had crashed into a traffic pole.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Fire destroys house in Minneapolis’ Hawthorne neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Firefighters were battling a blaze that caused extensive damage to a 2 ½ story house in the Hawthorne neighborhood Saturday morning. The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews responded to a report of a residential fire at 7:38 a.m. on the 400 block of 24th Avenue North.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

MSP airport expects ‘pre-pandemic’ travel surge over next 10-day stretch

ST. Paul, Minn. (FOX 9) - As families return to post-pandemic holiday celebrations, AAA is expecting that 4.5 million Americans will travel by air to Thanksgiving destinations, an increase of 8% over 2021. Locally throughout the next 10-day stretch, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) officials are expecting a return to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Confronting the problem of plastic

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Have you ever wondered just how much plastic you encounter in your daily life?. For this story, we had a family of five hold on to every piece of plastic they touched for one week to get a sense of just how much plastic we use.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Historic Minneapolis Mansion opens for holiday-themed tours

One of the city’s most historical mansions is all decked out for the holidays and open to the public for tours that will dive into the secrets of the past, including the hidden doors. The Turnblad Mansion is connected to the home of the American Swedish Institute. It’s the 72nd Holiday Experience at ASI. Besides the mansion tours, Fika Café is serving up a special seasonal menu tapping into traditional Scandinavian flavors and the Museum Store is filled with holiday must-haves for creating a cozy Nordic holiday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Walk to End Hunger at Mall of America

On Thanksgiving morning, the Walk to End Hunger is back in person at MOA. The event has raised over $3,000,000 since 2008 to help eliminate hunger in Twin Cities. You can register for the event in advance or join when you arrive. For more information, visit https://event.walktoendhunger.org/event/walktoendhunger2022/
fox9.com

Footprints in snow lead authorities to burglary suspect: sheriff's office

ISANTI TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities arrested a 45-year-old burglary suspect after following his fresh footprints in the snow, a news release says. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in camouflage walking around a building on the 3100 block of 305th Avenue Northeast in Isanti Township shortly after 10 a.m. Deputies found "fresh footprints in the snow," which confirmed someone had been going around the buildings.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN

