FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
fox9.com
Gophers: PJ Fleck laments ‘catastrophic plays’ in another close loss to Iowa
MINNEAPOLIS - "We did everything but win the football game." PJ Fleck and the University of Minnesota football team uses Sunday to wipe the slate clean, put on their metaphoric leather vests and learn from the result the day before. At his weekly news conference Monday, Fleck reflected on another missed opportunity, or in Saturday’s case a few of them, to beat the Hawkeyes for the first time in his tenure.
fox9.com
Gophers fall to Iowa on Senior Day 13-10, lose 8th straight to Hawkeyes
MINNEAPOLIS - Floyd of Rosedale is heading back to Iowa City for an eighth straight year after the University of Minnesota football team lost a heartbreaker to the Hawkeyes, 13-10, on a frigid Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. Iowa not only took the prized pig home, they also ended the...
fox9.com
Gophers without QB Tanner Morgan against Iowa, Athan Kaliakmanis to start
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team hosts rival Iowa at 3 p.m. Saturday in the annual battle for Floyd of Rosedale, and they’ll be without Tanner Morgan on Senior Day. Morgan, one of 23 seniors for the Gophers, suffered an upper body two weeks ago at Nebraska...
fox9.com
2022 World Cup underway, Minnesota fans and establishments celebrate
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Energy has been building among United States soccer fans for years, after the USMNT failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. On Monday, with the 2022 World Cup now underway, fans were able to let some of that energy out. At a watch party inside...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (Nov. 25-27)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The holiday festivities are in full swing in the Twin Cities. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Fridays through Sundays from November 25 through December 18. Free admission. Holidazzle will return to mpls downtown from Nov. 25 through Dec. 18...
fox9.com
Cold weather leads to spike in house fires
(FOX 9) - As temperatures plummet and Minnesotans hunker down indoors for the winter, State Fire Marshal Jim Smith says more fires are actually happening now during these colder months, than in the spring or summer. "It is a spike from November through January, there is always a spike in...
fox9.com
Stella’s Fish Cafe in Minneapolis is closing for good
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Stella’s Fish Cafe and Prestige Oyster Bar in Uptown announced they would be closing their doors after 17 years of service. The popular seafood restaurant posted the announcement on Facebook Saturday stating they will be permanently closing on Nov. 26. The complete statement reads:. We...
fox9.com
NY governor requests federal emergency declaration after historic snowstorm
A long-duration lake-effect snowstorm that's underway in western and northern New York, including the cities of Buffalo and Watertown, will begin to wind down on Sunday and Monday after dropping several feet of snow across the region. Bands of heavy snow off lakes Erie and Ontario have been producing snowfall...
fox9.com
Driver killed after hitting traffic pole in Minneapolis; passenger hurt
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman was killed after she crashed into a traffic pole in Minneapolis early Monday, police said. Her passenger was injured. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the intersection of 12th Street South and Third Avenue South at about 2:25 a.m. Police saw a vehicle that had crashed into a traffic pole.
fox9.com
Fire destroys house in Minneapolis’ Hawthorne neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Firefighters were battling a blaze that caused extensive damage to a 2 ½ story house in the Hawthorne neighborhood Saturday morning. The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews responded to a report of a residential fire at 7:38 a.m. on the 400 block of 24th Avenue North.
fox9.com
MSP airport expects ‘pre-pandemic’ travel surge over next 10-day stretch
ST. Paul, Minn. (FOX 9) - As families return to post-pandemic holiday celebrations, AAA is expecting that 4.5 million Americans will travel by air to Thanksgiving destinations, an increase of 8% over 2021. Locally throughout the next 10-day stretch, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) officials are expecting a return to...
fox9.com
Confronting the problem of plastic
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Have you ever wondered just how much plastic you encounter in your daily life?. For this story, we had a family of five hold on to every piece of plastic they touched for one week to get a sense of just how much plastic we use.
fox9.com
Search warrant leads to recovery of 10k fentanyl pills, illegal firearms in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Law enforcement in Minneapolis seized thousands of fentanyl pills and several illegal firearms during the execution of a search warrant on Friday night. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said the Violent Offenders Task Force (VOTF), Minneapolis SWAT and other law enforcement members executed the search...
fox9.com
Robbinsdale parents outraged over recent gun incidents at schools, demand change in policy
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Tensions were high at a Robbinsdale School Board meeting Monday, as parents and teachers confronted school board members about recent gun incidents at area schools. The public meeting drew a large crowd, as school board members faced questions about the district’s gun policies. In...
fox9.com
Historic Minneapolis Mansion opens for holiday-themed tours
One of the city’s most historical mansions is all decked out for the holidays and open to the public for tours that will dive into the secrets of the past, including the hidden doors. The Turnblad Mansion is connected to the home of the American Swedish Institute. It’s the 72nd Holiday Experience at ASI. Besides the mansion tours, Fika Café is serving up a special seasonal menu tapping into traditional Scandinavian flavors and the Museum Store is filled with holiday must-haves for creating a cozy Nordic holiday.
fox9.com
Walk to End Hunger at Mall of America
On Thanksgiving morning, the Walk to End Hunger is back in person at MOA. The event has raised over $3,000,000 since 2008 to help eliminate hunger in Twin Cities. You can register for the event in advance or join when you arrive. For more information, visit https://event.walktoendhunger.org/event/walktoendhunger2022/
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park family waits for answers in son's shooting death
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Family members say Syoka Siko - or "SK" - as he was called, loved shooting hoops. But now the athlete, who was on the roster when the Park Center High School basketball team won a state championship last season and had a 3.6 GPA, is gone.
fox9.com
When trail goes cold, she turns up the heat: Cold Case Consultant solves crimes, comforts families
ANOKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Forest Hill Cemetery in Anoka is a place where most stories come to an end. But for two women, it marked the beginning of a friendship born out of tragedy and mutual grief. Four years ago, Sandy Anderson was visiting her son Robbie’s grave. The...
fox9.com
Minneapolis Police: Woman killed after possible hit-and-run
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say a woman in her 50s was killed after she was hit by a car in a restaurant parking lot off the 800 block of East Hennepin Avenue. Police believe the woman fell in the parking lot before being struck by the car. When...
fox9.com
Footprints in snow lead authorities to burglary suspect: sheriff's office
ISANTI TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities arrested a 45-year-old burglary suspect after following his fresh footprints in the snow, a news release says. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in camouflage walking around a building on the 3100 block of 305th Avenue Northeast in Isanti Township shortly after 10 a.m. Deputies found "fresh footprints in the snow," which confirmed someone had been going around the buildings.
