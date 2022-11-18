Read full article on original website
FOX8 News Team makes appearance at High Point Holiday Festival Parade
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Holiday Festival Parade took place on Sunday afternoon. The event featured plenty of floats, dancing, singing and of course music. Several members of the FOX8 News Team including Neill McNeill, Van Denton, Katie Nordeen and Charles Ewing made an appearance marching down Main Street and waving at […]
LIST | Christmas lights across the Triad
We've compiled this list of the Greensboro area's most spectacular Christmas lights. Karringtan Harris, Megan Allman (WFMY News 2 Digital) Do you love exterior illumination? Look no further than this list for the best Christmas lights to see across the Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem areas this holiday season!. Christmas...
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this season
In the midst of inflation woes and rising prices everywhere we look, it's been such a blessing to find a community of people in my town that actively seek to help others. If you're not familiar, a Buy Nothing group is simply a forum where you can post things you're in need of AND post free things you have to donate. You can find the Kernersville group on Facebook here. It was created by Mego Franks in 2020. Note that it IS open to non-Kernersville residents, but you must be willing to meet in Kernersville for picking up items. If you're not in Kernersville and want to find a community closer to you, chances are there is a Buy Nothing group for your city. If not, why not take the initiative and start one?
WXII 12
Restaurants open Thanksgiving Day 2022: Including dine-in, carry-out, catering options
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thanksgiving Day is upon us! You can forget about cooking the turkey and worrying about all the sides, let someone else do it for you!. The following restaurants will be open or have catering, or carry-out options this Thanksgiving holiday. If you would like your restaurant...
WXII 12
Whole Man Ministries gives away food to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As Thanksgiving approaches, one church made a difference in the triad Saturday. In Winston-Salem, Whole Man Ministries of North Carolina gave away 350 Thanksgiving dinner boxes to the community. The event took place at the church parking lot on Old Lexington Road. "We don't want nobody...
An energetic puppy with a lot of love in her heart is waiting for you!
STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) – An energetic puppy is on the hunt for a forever home! Riley is an 11-month-old shepherd/collie mix who is an extreme loving and cuddly girl, but is as gentle as she can be! She’s still young but she’s housebroken and crate trained and is friendly with other dogs and kids! Riley’s […]
Dog abandoned in NC finds new forever home
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A family and their old friend were reunited after finding out an animal they once knew was abandoned in a park with no one to care for him. After spending a day in the Guilford County Animal Resource Center, Houdini is now in his forever home. After knowing the previous owner, […]
Injured Asheboro veteran looks forward to accessible home
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s true that when veterans return from war, they often face different kinds of battles here at home. Army Specialist Josh Craven, of Asheboro, was severely injured while stationed in Iraq on August 4, 2010, and became an amputee. With his wife Holly by his side, he got through it and […]
Need heat, and furnace repairs? Qualifying homeowners should call Community Housing Solutions now!
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Temperatures were in the '20s again overnight. For some of our Greensboro neighbors, it was just as cold inside their homes as outside. Their heat might not work, or they may have drafty windows or doors. Those fixes can cost a lot, but thankfully, there's...
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WXII 12
One Triad church gives away warm clothes to community for its first time
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem church is making sure people have warm clothes for the holidays. Dellabrook Presbyterian Church organizers said they were fulfilling Bible's instructions through their first clothing giveaway Saturday. Clerk Ingrid Dan said they are planning to recreate the event during spring. "It's amazing, we've always...
Turkeys for Dummies: 3 Mistakes to avoid this Thanksgiving
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s just one item, but if you get the turkey wrong on Thanksgiving, it doesn’t matter what else happens, right?. Let’s make things easy. Turkey for dummies. It could have been a book back in the day. These next three things help to dummy-proof your turkey cooking and they come right from the experts at Butterball.
WXII 12
Hundreds of families get Thanksgiving meal boxes from Chris Paul Family Foundation
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Chris Paul Family Foundation held its annual Turkey Drive Saturday, distributing the largest amount of food in the event's history. In total, 400 families were estimated to have been fed from the food donated and distributed in the drive. The key to its success, according...
WXII 12
An influx of needles is affecting recycling in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point's recycling facility is asking people to be more careful when disposing of medical needles and syringes. Melanie Bruton, the superintendent of High Point's Material Recovery and Recycling facility, says that in the last month they've seen an influx of medical needles as they sort through recyclable material.
Mount Airy News
Waiting game on for ‘Project Cobra’
City board approves incentive package, joining county. With incentive packages now approved by both Mount Airy and Surry County officials to lure a planned expansion of a local corporation, officials now must sit back with fingers crossed and hope it reaches fruition. The company involved has not been identified publicly,...
WXII 12
Sheetz to drop gas prices to $1.99 a gallon for unleaded 88 for limited time
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sheetz announced it will drop gasoline prices for Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon for a limited time for the Thanksgiving travel rush. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Sheetz said the promotion will begin on Monday, Nov....
‘Loving’ dog finds forever home in North Carolina after heartfelt plea
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A long-time shelter resident has finally found himself a new home after a heartfelt plea from the people who cared for him. On Wednesday, Burlington Animal Services posted about Chino. Sweet, loving Chino had been at the shelter for a long time – a year at one shelter and then two […]
Greensboro pet housing facility open after state shutdown
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ruff Housing on Battleground Court in Greensboro is open for business again. The state shut down and fined the dog boarding business for not having the proper license to operate. The location has not had one for the last year. FOX8 reviewed the Department of Agriculture’s assessment and violations and learned […]
wataugaonline.com
Wind Advisory for Watauga, Ashe & Wilkes – November 19-20, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ009-012>017-022>024-032>035-200500- /O.NEW.KRNK.WI.Y.0013.221120T0300Z-221120T1500Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Smyth-Wythe-Pulaski- Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge- Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Marion, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke,. Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. Bedford, and Amherst. 159 PM EST Sat Nov 19 2022. …WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT...
Morning temperatures to reach below freezing ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — This evening, temperatures fall below freezing once the sun sets. Overnight temperatures fall into the low 20s with clear skies and light winds. Our coldest morning since mid-March is expected Monday morning. Many, especially in cities, will see temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Those outside of cities could […]
