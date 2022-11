When Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen missed a pair of games with an illness and injury, there was a noticeable void in the Cavs lineup. The Wine and Gold missed Allen's leadership both on and off the floor. Gone was one of the NBA's premier rim protectors and one half of a defensive duo that featured Evan Mobley that allowed the Cavs to flourish into one of the better defensive teams in the league early this season.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO