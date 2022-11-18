ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
NEWBURGH, IN
wevv.com

Homeless Experience Project 2.0 is underway; 44News Anchor Brian Miller experiences homelessness for 48 hours

A project that takes more than a dozen community leaders and volunteers and essentially makes them homeless for 2 full days is officially underway for the second year. The Homeless Experience Project 2.0 is described as an immersive experience designed to bring awareness to and raise money for the Aurora's quest of preventing and ending homelessness.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man captured a sight to behold Saturday in Gibson County. Jeff Helfrich says he spotted about 20 or more bald eagles in one spot. He says it was near the Cane Ridge Wildlife Station, which is in the western part of the county near the Duke Energy plant.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dr. Andreas Hennig joining Memorial Surgical Associates

Andreas Hennig, D.O., MBA, was recently appointed to the active medical staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. Dr. Hennig is a general surgeon who will be joining Marcus Kurucz, M.D., Joanne Leibe, D.O., M.P.H., Megan Stevenson, M.D., and Charles Tollett, Jr., M.D. at Memorial Surgical Associates. Dr. Hennig...
JASPER, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Willard Library Hosting a Victorian Christmas with Father Christmas and Krampus in Attendance

Celebrate Christmas the old-fashioned way. If you've ever been to Willard Library you know what a truly beautiful Victorian Gothic-style building the library is, it opened in 1885 and was the first public library in the state of Indiana. Of course with a history dating back to the 1800s you know the building is full of history. Of course, you already know about the infamous Grey Lady (and if you don't you can meet her, here), but what do you know about Victorian-era Christmas celebrations? Well on December 6th you can get a fully immersive experience at Willard Library.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Owensboro’s Windy Hollow Biscuit House Offering Pay-as-You-Can ‘Friendsgiving’

Chosen family. Friendsgiving. I am enamored of both of these relatively new terms which have entered our national lexicon, and they aren't going anywhere. Actually, I think these concepts were in place long before there was a name for them, and they mean so much to so many people. Not to diminish anyone's relationship with their biological families, but there's a reason "You can choose your friends, but you can't choose your family" shows up on coffee mugs, t-shirts, and bumper stickers.
OWENSBORO, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Caffeine Machine Coffee Truck Will Soon be Hitting the Streets of Evansville

Coffee, but it comes to you? This is a dream come true!. I have to be totally honest, I'm a fairly recent coffee lover. I never used to drink coffee until I got COVID in October of 2020, after that I had COVID fatigue something fierce, so I started drinking coffee to make me more alert, then I had a baby, and well the rest is coffee-loving history. Over the last couple of years, I've learned how much I love iced coffee, cold brew, and lattes, and as much as I love adding a Premier Protein shake to my coffee at home, nothing beats a delicious specialty coffee on the go!
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Experience Real Christmas Magic at the 3rd Annual Newburgh Winterlights Event

Now that it actually feels like winter outside, it's time to start planning those must-do family activities for the holiday season. We are fortunate to live in an area with plenty of Christmastime events to partake in. The only problem is making time on the calendar for all of them. There is a fairly new walk-through event in Newburgh, Indiana that I can't wait to see in person.
NEWBURGH, IN
witzamfm.com

TDI Brands Announces Warehouse Expansion

Jasper- Tierra-Derco International, LLC, dba TDI Brands announced today the expansion of its distribution warehouse in Jasper, Indiana. TDI Brands operate their brands (Tierra Garden, TDI Carts & Liners and Stone Age Creations) from locations in Jasper, Indiana, as well as New London, Ohio. With the warehouse space expansion in Jasper, Indiana, all existing Stone Age Creations inventory in New London, Ohio, will be transferred to the Jasper warehouse. The 70,000 square foot warehouse will now house all TDI Brands products allowing for consolidated and more efficient fulfillment.
JASPER, IN
14news.com

EPD: Evansville man shot through closed door, woman arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man in Evansville was shot by a woman at his home Saturday just before 6 a.m. According to an affidavit, the man was shot by 57-year-old Marsheila Starks. Officials were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Lombard Avenue where they say they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Don’t Leave These Six Things in Your Car When it’s Freezing

The temperatures will be below freezing this week in the Evansville area. You might want to take these items out of your vehicle before we hit those low temperatures. In case you didn't notice, it is getting pretty cold outside, especially at night. This week, we will see temperatures here in the Evansville area go below freezing (32 degrees). According to Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist, Wayne Hart, tonight through next Tuesday, nighttime temperatures will go below the freezing level.
EVANSVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Pat Koch to receive 2022 Sachem Award

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will honor community leader and originating partner of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Patricia (Pat) Koch with the 2022 Sachem Award, the state’s highest honor. A ceremony to celebrate the honor will be conducted at Will Koch Family Auditorium at Heritage Hills High School on Friday, Dec. 2.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

The 11th River Basin Blues Blast in Southern Indiana is Free to Attend

The River Basin Blues Society has been around since 2011. They will be hosting the 11th River Basin Blues Blast in Evansville, Indiana and it's free to attend. The River Basin Blues Society serves Southern Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Eastern Illinois and is a comprehensive resource for not only fans of blues music, but also musicians and venue owners as well. The River Basin Blues Society provides an outlet for sharing information, knowledge, and appreciation amongst the community of blues fans in the area. They will host the 11th River Basin Blues Blast. Keep reading to get all the details.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Cheers! Rockport Indiana Winery is Reopening

In the Tri-State area, we are no strangers to wineries serving up delicious wines. From Monkey Hollow in St. Meinrad to Farmer & Frenchman in Henderson to Misty Meadow in Owensboro, there are several places to sit back and enjoy some wine. One Tri-State winery closed for a bit of time, but recently announced they are reopening!
ROCKPORT, IN
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

