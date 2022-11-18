Read full article on original website
Owensboro Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Practice breaks ground on new facility
(WEHT) - The Advanced Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday morning on their new complex at the former K-Mart on Frederica Street.
Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
Homeless Experience Project 2.0 is underway; 44News Anchor Brian Miller experiences homelessness for 48 hours
A project that takes more than a dozen community leaders and volunteers and essentially makes them homeless for 2 full days is officially underway for the second year. The Homeless Experience Project 2.0 is described as an immersive experience designed to bring awareness to and raise money for the Aurora's quest of preventing and ending homelessness.
How to Send Your Letter to Santa at His Indiana Residence & Get a Reply [DEADLINE]
Writing letters to Santa has been a tradition for children for more than 150 years, it spans the globe and many cultures. Though children's requests through the centuries have certainly changed, there is one constant in all of this, Christmas magic. There are many ways to send letters to Father Christmas, including how to send one to his tristate address.
Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man captured a sight to behold Saturday in Gibson County. Jeff Helfrich says he spotted about 20 or more bald eagles in one spot. He says it was near the Cane Ridge Wildlife Station, which is in the western part of the county near the Duke Energy plant.
Dr. Andreas Hennig joining Memorial Surgical Associates
Andreas Hennig, D.O., MBA, was recently appointed to the active medical staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. Dr. Hennig is a general surgeon who will be joining Marcus Kurucz, M.D., Joanne Leibe, D.O., M.P.H., Megan Stevenson, M.D., and Charles Tollett, Jr., M.D. at Memorial Surgical Associates. Dr. Hennig...
Willard Library Hosting a Victorian Christmas with Father Christmas and Krampus in Attendance
Celebrate Christmas the old-fashioned way. If you've ever been to Willard Library you know what a truly beautiful Victorian Gothic-style building the library is, it opened in 1885 and was the first public library in the state of Indiana. Of course with a history dating back to the 1800s you know the building is full of history. Of course, you already know about the infamous Grey Lady (and if you don't you can meet her, here), but what do you know about Victorian-era Christmas celebrations? Well on December 6th you can get a fully immersive experience at Willard Library.
Evansville Area Residents Can Get Free Safe Rides Home Thanksgiving Weekend with Logan’s Promise
Did you know that the night before Thanksgiving is the busiest night for bars? It's also just a big weekend for those that partake in adult beverages. Sometimes a little family goes a long way, am I right? Partying is totally okay, but it is very important to have a plan to get home safely.
Owensboro’s Windy Hollow Biscuit House Offering Pay-as-You-Can ‘Friendsgiving’
Chosen family. Friendsgiving. I am enamored of both of these relatively new terms which have entered our national lexicon, and they aren't going anywhere. Actually, I think these concepts were in place long before there was a name for them, and they mean so much to so many people. Not to diminish anyone's relationship with their biological families, but there's a reason "You can choose your friends, but you can't choose your family" shows up on coffee mugs, t-shirts, and bumper stickers.
Vaccinate Your Pets for Less with Low Cost Clinic Coming to Southern Indiana
Juggling all of the finances can be a challenge, especially with the cost of goods and services continuing to climb but as pet owners, we still have to make the care of our beloved pets a top priority. Fortunately, there are some ways to save a little cash when it comes to pet vaccines.
White Flag event issued in Owensboro
(WEHT) - The National Weather Service says White Flag criteria, 15 degrees or lower air temperature and or wind chill, will likely be met tonight and Saturday night.
St. Benedicts Men’s Shelter in Owensboro Hosting Annual Campaign & You Can Help
St. Benedicts Men's Homeless Shelter is a nonprofit organization devoted to making a difference in the community. It's time for their annual bed sponsor campaign and you can help. WHAT IS ST. BENEDICTS MEN'S HOMELESS SHELTER?. St. Benedicts is a Christian non-profit providing shelter and social support services to those...
Caffeine Machine Coffee Truck Will Soon be Hitting the Streets of Evansville
Coffee, but it comes to you? This is a dream come true!. I have to be totally honest, I'm a fairly recent coffee lover. I never used to drink coffee until I got COVID in October of 2020, after that I had COVID fatigue something fierce, so I started drinking coffee to make me more alert, then I had a baby, and well the rest is coffee-loving history. Over the last couple of years, I've learned how much I love iced coffee, cold brew, and lattes, and as much as I love adding a Premier Protein shake to my coffee at home, nothing beats a delicious specialty coffee on the go!
Experience Real Christmas Magic at the 3rd Annual Newburgh Winterlights Event
Now that it actually feels like winter outside, it's time to start planning those must-do family activities for the holiday season. We are fortunate to live in an area with plenty of Christmastime events to partake in. The only problem is making time on the calendar for all of them. There is a fairly new walk-through event in Newburgh, Indiana that I can't wait to see in person.
TDI Brands Announces Warehouse Expansion
Jasper- Tierra-Derco International, LLC, dba TDI Brands announced today the expansion of its distribution warehouse in Jasper, Indiana. TDI Brands operate their brands (Tierra Garden, TDI Carts & Liners and Stone Age Creations) from locations in Jasper, Indiana, as well as New London, Ohio. With the warehouse space expansion in Jasper, Indiana, all existing Stone Age Creations inventory in New London, Ohio, will be transferred to the Jasper warehouse. The 70,000 square foot warehouse will now house all TDI Brands products allowing for consolidated and more efficient fulfillment.
EPD: Evansville man shot through closed door, woman arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man in Evansville was shot by a woman at his home Saturday just before 6 a.m. According to an affidavit, the man was shot by 57-year-old Marsheila Starks. Officials were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Lombard Avenue where they say they...
Don’t Leave These Six Things in Your Car When it’s Freezing
The temperatures will be below freezing this week in the Evansville area. You might want to take these items out of your vehicle before we hit those low temperatures. In case you didn't notice, it is getting pretty cold outside, especially at night. This week, we will see temperatures here in the Evansville area go below freezing (32 degrees). According to Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist, Wayne Hart, tonight through next Tuesday, nighttime temperatures will go below the freezing level.
Pat Koch to receive 2022 Sachem Award
Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will honor community leader and originating partner of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Patricia (Pat) Koch with the 2022 Sachem Award, the state’s highest honor. A ceremony to celebrate the honor will be conducted at Will Koch Family Auditorium at Heritage Hills High School on Friday, Dec. 2.
The 11th River Basin Blues Blast in Southern Indiana is Free to Attend
The River Basin Blues Society has been around since 2011. They will be hosting the 11th River Basin Blues Blast in Evansville, Indiana and it's free to attend. The River Basin Blues Society serves Southern Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Eastern Illinois and is a comprehensive resource for not only fans of blues music, but also musicians and venue owners as well. The River Basin Blues Society provides an outlet for sharing information, knowledge, and appreciation amongst the community of blues fans in the area. They will host the 11th River Basin Blues Blast. Keep reading to get all the details.
Cheers! Rockport Indiana Winery is Reopening
In the Tri-State area, we are no strangers to wineries serving up delicious wines. From Monkey Hollow in St. Meinrad to Farmer & Frenchman in Henderson to Misty Meadow in Owensboro, there are several places to sit back and enjoy some wine. One Tri-State winery closed for a bit of time, but recently announced they are reopening!
