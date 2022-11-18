Read full article on original website
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Local residents ignored
I just returned from the Foothills Rural Planning Organization attending the meeting of the Transportation Advisory Committee to discuss the DOT widening project for Highway 9. This was not an instance of representational government but rather a demonstration of an unelected bureaucracy in Raleigh having its way over the objections of both the Polk County Commissioners as well as Polk County residents as demonstrated by our petition along with many of us at the meeting. They actually stated that they had never had such a turnout at one of their meetings prior to this.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Tryon Fire Department organizes Fire Engine Parade for a young fan
TRYON – Sunday, November 20, at 1 p.m., fire engines of all types and other emergency vehicles paraded down Trade Street in downtown Tryon, much to the delight of kids along their route and one child, particularly Gage Howard. The parade was organized by the Tryon Fire Department for...
WLOS.com
'Huge demand:' Buncombe County residents get needed info at WNC Affordable Housing Fair
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County residents received valuable resources at the Western North Carolina Affordable Housing Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19. The East Asheville Library hosted 10 nonprofit agencies that provided information for every level of housing need. This marked the third year that Buncombe County Public Libraries...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Fall Fest at Stearns showcases valuable services available in Polk County
On Friday, November 18, Fall Fest at Stearns took place at Stearns Gym. The event was co-hosted by Polk County Health and Human Services Agency, Alianza Hispana, and Pisgah Legal Services. The Fall Fest event was filled with various fun activities while highlighting community programs available for local kids and...
WLOS.com
I-26 in Buncombe County has reopened after a crash closed the road for hours Monday
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — 10AM UPDATE. All lanes of I-26 West have reopened at Exit 40 (NC 280 / Airport Rd) after a prior crash. However, congestion remains in the area. ___________________. 8:30AM. All lanes of I-26 West are closed at Exit 40 (NC 280 / Airport Rd)...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
James Steve Smith Sr.
Saluda– James Steve Smith Sr., 67, of Saluda passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Mission Hospital. He was the son of the late Ed James and Mary Elizabeth Wheeler Smith. He was preceded in death by one brother Ed James Smith Jr. and his best friend Judy Sain Smith.
Deputies search for missing Buncombe Co. woman
Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Weaverville woman.
FOX Carolina
Confederate flag returns along I-85, flagpole still in violation, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 after Spartanburg County officials called for the flagpole to be removed due to a land ordinance violation. As of Nov.18, the flag is back on display after it was taken down sometime in the first week...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Could we please rename Spooks Branch Road?
I used to live in your fine city and found it to be a magical place. It made me wonder how a road could still bear that name. I looked into it and found a 100 years of history article by the Citizen Times [“Visiting Our Past: 100 Years of Spooks Branch Stories”], and it says the name is either about a wagon wheel or some folksy esoteric nonsense.
gsabizwire.com
Durham Homes, USA beginning construction on 22 high-end homes in Simpsonville
Durham Homes, USA, operating partner of Broadstreet, Inc., is beginning the construction of Weatherstone, a vibrant and sophisticated community nestled in Simpsonville, South Carolina. It is located 20 minutes outside of Downtown Greenville and close to some of the top manufacturing, retail and healthcare job sites in the state. “Simpsonville...
FOX Carolina
Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
No new details in arrest of PCHS teacher
POLK COUNTY – On Tuesday, November 15, Polk County High School business education teacher John Brian Taylor was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a student, according to Polk County Sheriff’s Office. As of press time, there are no new details related to the ongoing investigation. A...
cbs17
Shaw University to announce ‘next steps’ in SC bus search despite explanation and body-cam video release
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite South Carolina officials recently releasing body-cam video of a Shaw University bus traffic stop in early October, the university said it plans Monday to release “next steps” it plans to take in the matter. The bus chartered by Shaw had no markings...
Pedestrian dead in Greenville Co. wreck
The Greenville County Coroner's Office announced Sunday morning that a pedestrian was hit and killed in Greenville County.
Mountain Xpress
$2.5M city grant approved for 153-unit East Asheville complex
It’s been a busy year for Asheville’s land use incentive grant program, a city initiative that aims to entice developers to include affordable units in their projects by offering property tax rebates. With a unanimous vote during their Nov. 15 meeting, Asheville City Council members approved the fourth...
The Abandoned Town in North Carolina where "The Hunger Games" Was Filmed
Henry River Mill Village, North Carolina/ Wikipedia. Henry River Mill Village is a small textile village in Burke County, North Carolina. It is a conserved but now-decaying representation of a historic industrial environment in Burke County.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 25+ Best Western NC Christmas Events in Asheville, Bryson City & Beyond!
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. There’s nothing quite like celebrating the holiday season in a magical place, and many small mountain towns offer special NC Christmas Events. From parades and shopping to dazzling Christmas lights and meetings...
WYFF4.com
Passenger killed in Anderson County crash, troopers say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A passenger was killed in a crash Friday night in Anderson County, according to Trooper Nick Pye with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on US 76 near W. Queen Street in Pendleton, Pye said. According to Pye, a car...
theurbannews.com
Buncombe County Accepting Applications for Community Reparations Commission
The Community Reparations Commission is charged with coming up with recommendations to City Council and the Board of Commissioners to repair the harm done by decades of racial discrimination and systemic oppression against Black residents. The reparations process focuses on five impact areas which include housing, economic development, health, education, and criminal justice.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Authorities in Marion continue to search for their suspect in a deadly stabbing from over the weekend. Police say Salvador Romero Magana stabbed a man after an altercation in the parking lot of Walmart at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. After the stabbing, police say Magana ran over the 45-year-old victim, killing him. Authorities say the suspect and the victim are believed to be distant relatives.
