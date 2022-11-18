Read full article on original website
Captain Pruneau and Captain Wendel on upcoming Twin City Christmas Parade
(Festus/Crystal City) The Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade takes place this upcoming Monday. Festus Police Captain Doug Wendel says this a great community policing event. My MO Info · KJ112122B.WAV. Crystal City Police Captain Mike Pruneau reminds people to keep safety in mind. My MO Info ·...
COMTREA “Tree-Mendous” Christmas Fest is this Friday & Saturday
(Jefferson County) For the first time COMTREA will host a “Tree-Mendous” Christmas Fest this Friday and Saturday. The event will feature 21 full size trees ranging from six-and-a-half feet to seven-and-a-half feet for sale. Kim Elbl is the VP of Fundraising and Development at COMTREA. She says each...
Veterans health and benefits fair coming to Festus in December
(Festus) There will be another Veterans Health and Benefits Fair in Festus coming up early next Month. Klint Oldham with the Twin City Amvets Post 171 in Festus. He says the fair will be held at the VFW Post 3777 in Festus and invites veterans to come prepared and see if they have some medical benefits coming their way.
Melissa Rena Dierks — Service 11/28/22 5 P.M.
Melissa Rena Dierks of Hillsboro passed away on November 18th, she was 59 years old. The visitation for Melissa Dierks will be Monday (11/28) afternoon from 2 until the time of the funeral service at 5 at the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto.
James “Jim” Swift – Celebration of Life 11/25/22 At 2 P.M.
James “Jim” Swift of Park Hills died Saturday at the age of 66. The Celebration of Life is Friday afternoon at 2 at C.Z Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation for Jim Swift is Friday from 11 until 2 at C.Z Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
Annual 'Way Of Lights' Christmas Display Returns To The National Shrine Of Our Lady Of The Snows
BELLEVILLE - The annual 'Way of Lights' Christmas display returned yet again this winter season, kicking off the season last Friday. It has been running for over 50 years now dating back to 1970 when the yearly tradition began. The display of over one million white lights, which tells the...
Trivia benefit for Coach Anthony Underwood
(Crystal City, Festus) There will be a fundraiser benefit for longtime area baseball coach Anthony Underwood next month. Coach Underwood has been with the Jefferson College baseball program for over three decades and has also helped the Festus Post 253 American Legion program in the past, and still does hitting lessons for area youth. He is currently going through cancer treatment. His cousin Charles Underwood says he and others have organized a bbq and trivia tournament to help with medical expenses.
What to do in St. Louis for the 2022 Holiday Season
About this time of year, the phrase “the holidays” refers to pretty much the entire time from Thanksgiving week through New Year’s Day. Don’t expect to get much done if in the corporate world during that time (“I’ll get back to you after the holidays”) but with a little planning, you can expect a lot of family fun in the personal world. We do hope you take the time out to attend some of the events being held around the Greater St. Louis area. If you have any other items for us to add, please email us: stlsportspage@gmail.com.
Evelyn Matilda Conner — Service 12/1/22 11 A.M.
Evelyn Matilda Conner of Festus passed away Sunday, November 20th, she was 92 years old. The visitation for Evelyn Conner will be Thursday morning, December 1st, from 9 until the time of the funeral service at 11 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Festus. The interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
'Fairly high demand' anticipated for stores being vacated by Weekends Only
ST. LOUIS — The announcement this week that St. Louis-based furniture retailer Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress will soon go out of business frees up five prime retail sites. The low-cost furniture chain was founded in 1997 with brick-and-mortar stores that are open only Friday through Sunday by founder...
Belleville Christkindlmarkt to Host 9th Annual Open-Air German Christmas Market
BELLEVILLE – If you’re looking to add a touch of European flair to your holiday plans, look no further than the 9th Annual Belleville Christkindlmarkt. Modeled after Christmas markets in Germany, this open-air market opens on November 25th at the Public Square and runs through December 23rd. The Christkindlmarkt features European food and beverages and unique items from 30 different vendors.
Ida Frances Thomas — Service 11/30/22 10:45 A.M.
Ida Frances Thomas of Herculaneum passed away on November 10th, she was 86 years old. The funeral service for Ida Thomas will be held Wednesday morning, November 30th, at 10:45 at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
Donnie Ribble – Service 11/26/22 At Noon
Donnie Ribble of Valles Mines died Saturday at the age of 79. The funeral service is Saturday at noon at the Agape Faith Church in Valles Mines. Visitation for Donnie Ribble is Saturday morning at 10 at the Agape Faith Church in Valles Mines.
Nelson R. Sinclair Service 11/22/22 11 a.m.
Nelson R. Skinny Sinclair of Bismarck died Friday at the age of 93. His funeral service is Tuesday at 11 o’clock at the Bismarck United Methodist Church with burial in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Bismarck. Visitation is today at 5 o’clock with a VFW service at 6 at...
Byrnes Mill hires new code enforcement officer
Dan Bailey, 36, of Dittmer has been hired for the job, replacing Dave Taylor, who retired in July after holding the position since 2017. Taylor, 76, of Cedar Hill said he has not met Bailey, but his advice is simple. “Just study the books,” he said. Bailey said that...
Lots of new Jefferson County State Representatives in 2023
(Jefferson County, Jefferson City) There will be many new faces and names serving as the State Representatives in the Missouri House from Jefferson County next year. One of those is Ken Waller as he was elected as the representative in the 114th District. Waller is a former Jefferson County Executive, County Treasurer, and most recently the County Elections Clerk. Waller says this position will be much different.
Robert F. Chapman — Service 11/25/22 5 P.M.
Robert F. Chapman of St. Louis, formerly of DeSoto passed away Saturday (11/19) at the age of 76. A memorial gathering for Robert Chapman will be Friday (11/25) afternoon from 4 until the time of the memorial service at 5 at First Free Church in Ballwin. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
Festus R-6 Board votes to delay construction of new Wellness Center
(Festus) During its most recent meeting, the Festus R-6 Board of Education voted to delay construction of the new Wellness Center/Gymnasium project. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Ruess has more. My MO Info · KJ111822E.WAV. According to Dr. Ruess, it’s the board’s intention to revist the wellness center project every six...
Law enforcement will have heavy presence through the Thanksgiving holiday
(Jefferson County) Thanksgiving is coming up on Thursday and with many people expected to be off work during the latter half of the week, law enforcement agencies are preparing for what could be a busy travel time. Corporal Logan Bolton with the Missouri State Highway Patrol goes over last year’s...
Jefferson County home destroyed as thieves go after scrap metal
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a mobile home on Brookstone Drive in House Springs. The thieves ripped out the sheetrock walls and removed most of the electrical wiring.
