The home at 2392 Maryland Ave. in Price Hill offers amazing views and tons of space for outdoor living, and it can be all yours for $275,000. The two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom house, built in 1890, is close to the Incline District and its Warsaw Federal Incline Theater, amazing restaurants like Incline Public House, Somm Wine Bar and Veracruz and coffee shop BLOC. The interior is filled with contemporary updates and a brand new kitchen but still has the beautiful original hardwood floors throughout.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO