Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
WLWT 5
Meet the creator of the new star atop the Fountain Square Christmas tree
CINCINNATI — With Thanksgiving just days away, the holiday season is gearing up in Greater Cincinnati. One of the most famous displays of cheer is the Fountain Square Christmas tree. This year marks the first time there will be a new star atop the giant tree. The 14-point Moravian-style...
dayton.com
Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe announces Black Friday deals
Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe has announced deals for Black Friday. Up to 40 percent off the entire store at American Eagle/aerie and a free gift with purchases more than $125 (while supplies last) Buy-three, get-three-free at Bath & Body Works/White Barn. Up to 35 percent off items at Le...
This Madisonville Flip Is Steps from Cincinnati Favorites
Cincinnati renovators flipped this four-bedroom home—and it’s steps from local destinations in Madisonville. The post This Madisonville Flip Is Steps from Cincinnati Favorites appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
'It feels like a dream': Cincinnati priest reunites with family after 15 years
Tesfaldet Mehari, a priest with Holy Trinity Eritrean Orthodox Church in Hartwell, saw his family for the first time in 15 years Monday afternoon.
7 Heated Bar Igloos to Stay Cozy While Sipping This Winter in Greater Cincinnati
The weather outside may be frightful, but these bar igloos offer something delightful.
wcsx.com
VIDEO: WKRP Thanksgiving Turkey Drop
Every year we say we want to do our own turkey drop, but then we remember what happened at WKRP in Cincinnati. Turkeys can only fly short distances. Happy Thanks……………giving. From…………W……….C………S………X!
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 18-20
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a multi-platinum, rock group, is stopping in the Queen City this weekend with their "The Ghost of...
WLWT 5
Grocery shoppers trying to avoid crowds frustrated by 'order online, pickup at store' approach
CINCINNATI — Ordering groceries online and then picking up what you paid for in person is a service the Cincinnati-based Kroger company is trying to accommodate. "I think I would definitely save money if I ordered online," Lauren Kuhlman said. Even so, Kuhlman is not a fan of the...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Cincinnati
Founded as a food truck in Cincinnati, Catch-a-Fire Pizza has expanded its menu to include a freestanding brick-and-mortar restaurant in Blue Ash. Originally a food truck, the pizza joint is now a full-service dine-in restaurant with an outdoor patio. The restaurant has an open kitchen and a Bob Marley vibe. Amy Youngblood Interiors designed its interior.
wvxu.org
Turkeys away! Here's TVKiese's list of Thanksgiving week specials and movies
Turkey's away! Once again, WKRP bombs the Pinedale Shopping Mall with live turkeys dropped from a helicopter as MeTV repeats the classic 1978 WKRP in Cincinnati episode the Sunday of Thanksgiving week. That's a great way to start Thanksgiving week on television, which is always packed with old holiday favorites.
Fox 19
‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Kroger store manager’s Reddit post asking customers to be kind to employees over the holiday weekend went viral on Saturday. In the post, the Cincinnati manager acknowledged issues some stores are experiencing across the U.S., such as rising prices, staff shortages, lack of products on the shelf and longer lines.
Amazon union push could get ugly at CVG
An expert says Amazon will aggressively campaign against unionization at its CVG air hub. Organizers have already filed unfair labor practice charges against the company.
Newport’s East Row Victorian Christmas Tour & Tea returning first weekend in December
The Annual East Row Victorian Christmas Tour & Tea is returning on the first weekend in December in the East Row Historic District of Newport. Once again, residents will be opening their spectacular historic homes to the public, just in time for the Christmas season. The Tour includes 8 distinct...
WKRC
Here's what's opening in old Blue Manatee bookstore on Oakley Square
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley skincare business is expanding, opening a sister concept inside of the former Blue Manatee book store space at the end of this month. Jenny Simon Face MedSpa, a sister concept to facial aesthetics salon Jenny Simon Face, is hosting its grand opening at...
Cincinnati CityBeat
This Price Hill Home for Sale Offers Amazing Views of Downtown Cincinnati, Incredible Outdoor Spaces
The home at 2392 Maryland Ave. in Price Hill offers amazing views and tons of space for outdoor living, and it can be all yours for $275,000. The two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom house, built in 1890, is close to the Incline District and its Warsaw Federal Incline Theater, amazing restaurants like Incline Public House, Somm Wine Bar and Veracruz and coffee shop BLOC. The interior is filled with contemporary updates and a brand new kitchen but still has the beautiful original hardwood floors throughout.
WLWT 5
Perfect North Slopes open for the season Tuesday
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg is opening for the first time this season on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Perfect North will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on opening day. The Indiana resort will be offering skiing and snowboarding on Tuesday. Snow tubing is not yet...
WLWT 5
Spreading love and harmony through the Peace Bowl Classic
CINCINNATI — Youth football players are hitting the field to send a message of peace and unity throughout Cincinnati. It’s part of the annual Peace Bowl Classic. “It’s awesome because you can always count on your friends to help you through whatever you need to,” football player with the Peace Bowl Classic, Kenyon Brooks, said.
'It's just what we do': Cincinnati firefighter comes to aid of plane passenger
Christo was able to assess the passenger, get an IV started and monitor her until the plane landed and local EMTs took over.
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than Expected
The reigning AFC Champs could be getting a boost on offense, potentially as soon as next week. According to Adam Koffer, a writer for Rotoballer, Bengals star WR Ja'Marr Chase could be back in the lineup next week, which is week 12 where the Cincinnati Bengals play the Tennessee Titans.
The spotted lanternfly is in Cincinnati -- and you should kill it if you see one
An invasive and threatening — but pretty to look at — insect has been spotted in Cincinnati, and if you see one in your yard you should report it to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, then kill it.
