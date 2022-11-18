ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe announces Black Friday deals

Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe has announced deals for Black Friday. Up to 40 percent off the entire store at American Eagle/aerie and a free gift with purchases more than $125 (while supplies last) Buy-three, get-three-free at Bath & Body Works/White Barn. Up to 35 percent off items at Le...
CINCINNATI, OH
wcsx.com

VIDEO: WKRP Thanksgiving Turkey Drop

Every year we say we want to do our own turkey drop, but then we remember what happened at WKRP in Cincinnati. Turkeys can only fly short distances. Happy Thanks……………giving. From…………W……….C………S………X!
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 18-20

CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a multi-platinum, rock group, is stopping in the Queen City this weekend with their "The Ghost of...
CINCINNATI, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 8 Best Restaurants in Cincinnati

Founded as a food truck in Cincinnati, Catch-a-Fire Pizza has expanded its menu to include a freestanding brick-and-mortar restaurant in Blue Ash. Originally a food truck, the pizza joint is now a full-service dine-in restaurant with an outdoor patio. The restaurant has an open kitchen and a Bob Marley vibe. Amy Youngblood Interiors designed its interior.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Here's what's opening in old Blue Manatee bookstore on Oakley Square

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley skincare business is expanding, opening a sister concept inside of the former Blue Manatee book store space at the end of this month. Jenny Simon Face MedSpa, a sister concept to facial aesthetics salon Jenny Simon Face, is hosting its grand opening at...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

This Price Hill Home for Sale Offers Amazing Views of Downtown Cincinnati, Incredible Outdoor Spaces

The home at 2392 Maryland Ave. in Price Hill offers amazing views and tons of space for outdoor living, and it can be all yours for $275,000. The two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom house, built in 1890, is close to the Incline District and its Warsaw Federal Incline Theater, amazing restaurants like Incline Public House, Somm Wine Bar and Veracruz and coffee shop BLOC. The interior is filled with contemporary updates and a brand new kitchen but still has the beautiful original hardwood floors throughout.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Perfect North Slopes open for the season Tuesday

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg is opening for the first time this season on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Perfect North will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on opening day. The Indiana resort will be offering skiing and snowboarding on Tuesday. Snow tubing is not yet...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WLWT 5

Spreading love and harmony through the Peace Bowl Classic

CINCINNATI — Youth football players are hitting the field to send a message of peace and unity throughout Cincinnati. It’s part of the annual Peace Bowl Classic. “It’s awesome because you can always count on your friends to help you through whatever you need to,” football player with the Peace Bowl Classic, Kenyon Brooks, said.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy