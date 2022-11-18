ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Mark Lyons
4d ago

😲 that's exactly what I'm talking about ! the lost youth of TODAY and the INNER CITY /STL city mostly all the NEWS lately is about these LOST and BOLD kids !(sad😞)

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

5 On Your Side

Man dies after double shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man died at an area hospital after a double shooting in north St. Louis Monday evening. Police said the shooting happened at 5:10 near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Union Boulevard. Police said one of the victims, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the neck.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abc17news.com

Suburban St. Louis police shoot and kill man after standoff

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man after a standoff in suburban St. Louis during the weekend. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Taylor Lee Shomaker of St. Charles. Police Lt. Tom Wilkison said the shooting occurred Saturday in O’Fallon after officers responded to a call that a gun was fired when Shomaker was fighting with his father. Shomaker barricaded himself inside the home. His parents left the home unharmed. Shomaker came out of the house several times during negotiations but then went back inside. Wilkison said Shomaker eventually came out and shot at officers. Five officers returned fire, striking Shomaker, who was later pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KYTV

St. Louis police say 3-year-old shot himself in the eye

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis Police say a 3-year-old boy was in critical condition after shooting himself in the eye. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that investigators are looking into possible charges of endangering the welfare of a child after the Saturday afternoon shooting in the Benton Park West neighborhood of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man dies after being found shot in parking lot of North City tire shop

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died after he was found shot in the parking lot of a tire shop in North City Monday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man in his 30s was found wounded in the parking lot of Mitchell Tire Repair at the intersection of Harney and Union just after 5 p.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

House Rabbit Society of Missouri seeking donations after theft

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV) – An organization dedicated to helping rescue some of our most vulnerable furry friends is asking for help. On Friday, the House Rabbit Society of Missouri discovered someone stole 48 crates from the shed at their Fenton facility. The organization is volunteer-based, and the theft hits them especially hard this time of year.
FENTON, MO
5 On Your Side

3-year-old boy unintentionally shoots self in St. Louis Saturday, police say

ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after police said he found a gun and shot himself Saturday afternoon in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said police were called at 4:20 p.m. to the shooting on the 3000 block of California Avenue in the Benton Park West neighborhood. A 3-year-old suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his eye and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Sullivan Police Seek Help Locating Man Wanted In Child’s Death

Sullivan Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating former Sullivan resident Kurtis R. Taylor, 31, in connection with the death of his child, Kastiel L. Taylor, an infant who passed away on July 5, 2022, allegedly from abuse. According to Sullivan Police, officers responded to 857 Springfield Rd....
SULLIVAN, MO
KMOV

Jefferson County home destroyed as thieves go after scrap metal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a mobile home on Brookstone Drive in House Springs. The thieves ripped out the sheetrock walls and removed most of the electrical wiring. Stephanie McCracken owns the home. “That is really hard, coming in...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Man shot, killed after firing at officers in O'Fallon, Mo.

A man is dead after a standoff with police in O'Fallon, Missouri. Man shot, killed after firing at officers in O’Fallon, …. A man is dead after a standoff with police in O'Fallon, Missouri. Vigil for transgender lives lost in 2022. On Sunday, more than 100 people were out...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis City to hold town hall with finalists for police chief

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City will be holding a town hall in December with the finalists for the police chief job. The town hall will be held at Vashon High School on December 6 at 6:00 p.m. Residents can select which topics they would like to see covered at the town hall by clicking here.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

