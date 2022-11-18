Read full article on original website
Mark Lyons
4d ago
😲 that's exactly what I'm talking about ! the lost youth of TODAY and the INNER CITY /STL city mostly all the NEWS lately is about these LOST and BOLD kids !(sad😞)
Man killed in north St. Louis, shooter arrested
A man was shot and killed in a double shooting Monday night in north St. Louis City.
Woman shot and killed in south St. Louis Monday night
St. Louis Police are busy as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches after two murders just hours apart. The latest happened late Monday night, where a woman was shot and killed.
Man dies after double shooting in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man died at an area hospital after a double shooting in north St. Louis Monday evening. Police said the shooting happened at 5:10 near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Union Boulevard. Police said one of the victims, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the neck.
abc17news.com
Suburban St. Louis police shoot and kill man after standoff
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man after a standoff in suburban St. Louis during the weekend. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Taylor Lee Shomaker of St. Charles. Police Lt. Tom Wilkison said the shooting occurred Saturday in O’Fallon after officers responded to a call that a gun was fired when Shomaker was fighting with his father. Shomaker barricaded himself inside the home. His parents left the home unharmed. Shomaker came out of the house several times during negotiations but then went back inside. Wilkison said Shomaker eventually came out and shot at officers. Five officers returned fire, striking Shomaker, who was later pronounced dead.
KYTV
St. Louis police say 3-year-old shot himself in the eye
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis Police say a 3-year-old boy was in critical condition after shooting himself in the eye. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that investigators are looking into possible charges of endangering the welfare of a child after the Saturday afternoon shooting in the Benton Park West neighborhood of St. Louis.
KMOV
Man dies after being found shot in parking lot of North City tire shop
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died after he was found shot in the parking lot of a tire shop in North City Monday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man in his 30s was found wounded in the parking lot of Mitchell Tire Repair at the intersection of Harney and Union just after 5 p.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
KMOV
House Rabbit Society of Missouri seeking donations after theft
FENTON, Mo. (KMOV) – An organization dedicated to helping rescue some of our most vulnerable furry friends is asking for help. On Friday, the House Rabbit Society of Missouri discovered someone stole 48 crates from the shed at their Fenton facility. The organization is volunteer-based, and the theft hits them especially hard this time of year.
3-year-old boy unintentionally shoots self in St. Louis Saturday, police say
ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after police said he found a gun and shot himself Saturday afternoon in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said police were called at 4:20 p.m. to the shooting on the 3000 block of California Avenue in the Benton Park West neighborhood. A 3-year-old suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his eye and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Police Seek Help Locating Man Wanted In Child’s Death
Sullivan Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating former Sullivan resident Kurtis R. Taylor, 31, in connection with the death of his child, Kastiel L. Taylor, an infant who passed away on July 5, 2022, allegedly from abuse. According to Sullivan Police, officers responded to 857 Springfield Rd....
Police rush to St. Mary’s High School in St. Louis
Police are responding to a report of a shooting Tuesday morning at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis.
KMOV
St. Louis car dealership develops technology fix to stop would-be car thieves
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -Since the beginning of 2022, an average of 27 cars have been stolen every day in the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County combined. Now, a local car dealership is trying to be part of the solution. Elliot Silk, Services Director for Suntrup Kia...
KMOV
St. Louis police turn to technology to catch criminals, but are surveillance cameras actually working?
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Local police departments, looking to nab criminals, are turning more to technology. They’re putting their own cameras on street corners and in the sky, but they’re doing so in secret, which has some people questioning why there’s not more transparency on the technology, funded by your tax dollars.
Toddler shot in south St. Louis, in critical condition
A toddler was shot Saturday afternoon in south St. Louis. The victim, a three-year-old boy, has been rushed to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
KMOV
Jefferson County home destroyed as thieves go after scrap metal
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a mobile home on Brookstone Drive in House Springs. The thieves ripped out the sheetrock walls and removed most of the electrical wiring. Stephanie McCracken owns the home. “That is really hard, coming in...
KMOV
Last-minute legal efforts seek to halt the execution of Kevin Johnson who murdered a Kirkwood officer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kevin Johnson, 37, faces execution by lethal injection for the killing of Kirkwood Police Sgt. William McEntee. The execution is set for November 29, but last-minute legal efforts seek to spare his life. “It would mean the world to me because I have a son...
FOX2now.com
Man shot, killed after firing at officers in O'Fallon, Mo.
A man is dead after a standoff with police in O'Fallon, Missouri. Man shot, killed after firing at officers in O’Fallon, …. A man is dead after a standoff with police in O'Fallon, Missouri. Vigil for transgender lives lost in 2022. On Sunday, more than 100 people were out...
Woman pepper-sprayed, but fends off would-be robbers in St. Louis
An investigation is underway after two women, including one who was pepper-sprayed, fended off three would-be robbers overnight in St. Louis.
KMOV
St. Louis City to hold town hall with finalists for police chief
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City will be holding a town hall in December with the finalists for the police chief job. The town hall will be held at Vashon High School on December 6 at 6:00 p.m. Residents can select which topics they would like to see covered at the town hall by clicking here.
2 18-year-olds, juveniles arrested in Shiloh car theft
The St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office has charged two 18-year-olds for allegedly stealing a car earlier this month with a pair of juveniles.
Pevely man accused of attacking ex-girlfriend, shooting at police
The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged a Pevely man in connection with a domestic violence case that resulted in a brief shootout and standoff with local law enforcement.
