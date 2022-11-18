Read full article on original website
Here's why personal property tax bills have a 30% increase across Missouri
ST. LOUIS — It's sticker shock for car owners in Missouri!. Personal property tax bills, which are being mailed to people right now, are way up this year. Across the Show Me State, the Missouri State Tax Commission reports there is a 30% increase on personal property taxes compared to last year.
KMOV
St. Louis car dealership develops technology fix to stop would-be car thieves
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -Since the beginning of 2022, an average of 27 cars have been stolen every day in the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County combined. Now, a local car dealership is trying to be part of the solution. Elliot Silk, Services Director for Suntrup Kia...
St. Louis aldermen consider traffic signal safety
At a meeting later Tuesday morning, people who are working to make traffic lights safer in St. Louis County are likely to make some progress.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold buys land to avoid trial
The city of Arnold has settled a lawsuit with former Jefferson County Associate Circuit Judge Ray Dickhaner over a 1.6-acre property along Old Lemay Ferry Road northeast of Richardson Road he was trying to get rezoned. By reaching the settlement, which calls for the city to pay Dickhaner $20,000 for...
KMOV
Jefferson County home destroyed as thieves go after scrap metal
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a mobile home on Brookstone Drive in House Springs. The thieves ripped out the sheetrock walls and removed most of the electrical wiring. Stephanie McCracken owns the home. “That is really hard, coming in...
mymoinfo.com
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Monday, 11/21/22
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. **Remember the KJFF Trading Post from 9:30-10am weekday mornings on AM 1400**. Quality Appliances Llc, On North Allen St....
myleaderpaper.com
First part of work on Old Lemay Ferry improvements nearing end
Drivers in the Arnold and Imperial areas who are getting weary of the continued construction on Old Lemay Ferry Road should get something of a holiday treat. The road, which since June has been closed to traffic between East Rock Creek Road to the Timber Creek subdivision, should be open sometime around Christmas, said Kurt Wengert, technical division manager for the Jefferson County Public Works Department.
myleaderpaper.com
Pickup, guns stolen from Hillsboro-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a pickup from a detached garage at a home in the 8400 block of Old Hwy. 21 north of Hillsboro. A .22-caliber Browning rifle and .38-caliber Browning revolver were in the gray 2000 GMC Sierra when it was stolen, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
mymoinfo.com
Captain Pruneau and Captain Wendel on upcoming Twin City Christmas Parade
(Festus/Crystal City) The Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade takes place this upcoming Monday. Festus Police Captain Doug Wendel says this a great community policing event. My MO Info · KJ112122B.WAV. Crystal City Police Captain Mike Pruneau reminds people to keep safety in mind. My MO Info ·...
'Fairly high demand' anticipated for stores being vacated by Weekends Only
ST. LOUIS — The announcement this week that St. Louis-based furniture retailer Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress will soon go out of business frees up five prime retail sites. The low-cost furniture chain was founded in 1997 with brick-and-mortar stores that are open only Friday through Sunday by founder...
While St. Louis Lambert International Airport eyes a $3B overhaul, other area airports take on projects
ST. LOUIS — Lambert airport's $3 billion effort to remake itself into a single-terminal facility has gotten significant attention. But it and four other St. Louis-area airports are working on other significant projects, officials running the facilities said at an event Wednesday. St. Louis Lambert International Airport's leader, Director...
myleaderpaper.com
Flooring stolen from construction site in Dittmer
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of laminate flooring worth $3,342 from a home under construction in the 8900 block of Barrett Drive in Dittmer. It looked like a basement door was forced open to get into the house, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The theft...
mymoinfo.com
COMTREA “Tree-Mendous” Christmas Fest is this Friday & Saturday
(Jefferson County) For the first time COMTREA will host a “Tree-Mendous” Christmas Fest this Friday and Saturday. The event will feature 21 full size trees ranging from six-and-a-half feet to seven-and-a-half feet for sale. Kim Elbl is the VP of Fundraising and Development at COMTREA. She says each...
'It’s 100% because of the economy': Bakery owner says changing landscape is part of why she's closing
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Defiant Cookie Dough Company, a Chesterfield-based cookie dough and desserts bakery, will permanently close following its final day of operations Wednesday. “It’s 100% because of the economy,” Jennifer Naslund, the company’s founder and owner, said. She said higher costs, labor shortages and changing consumer trends have...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man dies in crash east of De Soto
Jerome Isaac Jr., 25, of Festus died Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 110 near Upper Plattin Spur east of De Soto, authorities reported. The accident happened at about 2:10 p.m., said John Scullin, spokesman for De Soto Rural Fire Protection, which was...
KMOV
EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: The project promising to transform downtown St. Louis, the Mississippi riverfront & the global construction industry
TIF commission clears $354 million tax incentive for Chesterfield mall project. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a mobile home on Brookstone Drive in House Springs. The thieves ripped out the sheetrock walls and removed most of the electrical wiring.
West Newsmagazine
Wildwood seeks to cull deer population, but will it be by gun or bow
Wildwood City Council member Lauren Edens (Ward 2) pointed out during the Nov. 14 council meeting that no solution to the city's high deer count is going to make everyone happy, as some residents believe in a "no-kill policy" and others are ready to "drop a bomb" on the deer population.
Part of Bayer campus in Creve Coeur is purchased, with mixed-use development planned
CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A local developer has purchased 95 acres of the Bayer campus in Creve Coeur, with plans for a mixed-use development. Edwardsville-based private equity firm Fireside Financial bought the property at 10300 Olive Blvd. in September from Bayer, which said in February it would offer the western part of its campus for sale. The property, west of Lindbergh Boulevard and south of Olive, was purchased by Fireside affiliate 10300 Olive LLC for an undisclosed price, a spokesman said.
kjluradio.com
Outbuilding in Gerald destroyed by fire
An outbuilding in Gerald is destroyed in a first-alarm fire. The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District says crews were called to a fully-involved structure fire in the 600 block of Springfield Avenue Sunday. When they arrived, they found heavy fire conditions coming from an outbuilding. The fire was quickly brought under control.
Tax financing proposal for redevelopment of Chesterfield Mall taking place today
On Monday, November 21, there will be a very important meeting about a controversial tax incentive plan for the redevelopment of the old Chesterfield Mall site.
