FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit Fort Wayne’s ‘Dazzling Holiday Houses’ list returns
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Although Christmas is still over a month away, some Fort Wayne families have already decked out their yard with enough decorations to go around for a whole neighborhood. Visit Fort Wayne highlights some of those extraordinary houses with elaborate decorations in its annual “Dazzling...
Fort Wayne city offices to be closed Thanksgiving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne's offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by a day; Thursday's collection will be on Friday, and Friday's collection will be on Saturday. There will not be any leaf...
Fort Wayne Community Schools hosts 4th annual ‘Give Back Thanksgiving’ dinner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools hosted the fourth annual “Give Back Thanksgiving” dinner at the FWCS Career Academy Cafeteria Monday. The dinner, prepared by culinary arts students, offered food for those in need during the holiday season. The meal included roasted herb chicken,...
Union Street Market businesses prepare to feed Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Inside the Union Street Market, businesses clip tags off new chairs and unpack boxes, making final preparations before they feed Tuesday’s anticipated crowd. “It’s a great space. People should be very proud of their community to have a market and really an experience so...
Volunteers hand out 500+ frozen turkeys in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for a Thanksgiving turkey, you have the chance to get one for free Saturday morning. The Impact Center is giving away about 580 turkeys, thanks to collections from volunteers and donors spreading holiday cheer. Just drive your car up to the building and a volunteer will hand you a frozen turkey so you can be prepared ahead of Thursday’s holiday.
Pet of the Week: 11/22/2022
The Pet of the Week is Lil Gabby, a 5-month-old kitten. If you are interested in adopting this pet, please contact Fort Wayne Department of Animal Care and Control (260-427-1244). The department noted last week’s pet, a guinea pig named Butterscotch, is also still up for adoption.
Angel Gowns drape infants with dignity and grieving parents with kindness
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For one day every month, a conference room in Parkview Regional Medical Center becomes a sewing room. Volunteers line the tables with machines and fabrics, and ironing boards line the wall. They take the elegant satins and lace and beads from wedding gowns and transform them to angel gowns. Tiny outfits, for tiny babies to wear for their eternal sleep.
Turkey Rally 2022 provides Thanksgiving meals for 700+ families
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne community generously donated to Turkey Rally 2022, providing Thanksgiving meals for local families. Community Harvest Food Bank officials report the donations will provide 771 families with Thanksgiving dinners. In total, 668 turkeys, 40 hams, 63 pork loins, and 5,480 pounds of holiday fixings were contributed to the cause.
Salvation Army taking care of those in need for the winter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- With snow falling and temperatures dropping, the Salvation Army is helping people stay warm this winter. Staff provides bus passes to those in need of transportation, so they don't have to walk in the cold. For those who do walk, Corps Officer Kenyon Sivels said seven days a week, people can stop in to warm up.
Penguin Point announces closure of Fort Wayne location, 6 others
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The last Penguin Point location in Fort Wayne has closed its doors for good, officials announced on social media Monday. In a Facebook post, the local eatery said the Fort Wayne location and the locations in Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Lusher, Marion, Goshen, and Warsaw on Lake St. are closing effective immediately.
Tree lighting ceremony addresses grief during holiday season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A tree lighting and memorial service Sunday in downtown Fort Wayne recognized the mixed emotions that can come with the holidays for those who have experienced loss. This was the 37th year of the event put on by Stillwater Hospice. Organizers said the “Holiday...
Equipment Needed To Help Cancer Patients
Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is asking the public for donations of durable medical equipment, hygiene supplies, and nutrition drink. These items are essential to helping people with cancer safely manage daily living activities during treatment. The medical equipment needed include rollators (walkers with seats), shower chairs, transport wheelchairs and...
Farmers in Van Wert say escaped mink are killing local livestock
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — In the six days since a break-in at Lion Farms USA in Van Wert, Ohio, released about 40,000 mink into the surrounding fields, local farmers said the animals have been nothing but a terror to local livestock. On Nov. 19, Logan Welker, a farmer...
Starbucks opens new location in south Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne has a new Starbucks. The location at 7755 N. Southtown Crossing, in the Southtown Centre at East Tillman Road and South Anthony Boulevard in south Fort Wayne, opened Monday. The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division partnered with The Elia Group,...
At the Library: Little Turtle branch
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For this week’s At the Library segment, we ventured out of the main branch of the Allen County Public Library to the Little Turtle branch. Learn what you can find at the Little Turtle branch in the interview above. The Little Turtle branch...
Christmas at the Old Fort
Welcome the holidays with fun and festivities at the Old Fort! Enjoy learning how Christmas was celebrated during the 1700s and 1800s. Visit with the artisans and see their hand-crafted items. Pick up a sweet treat from the bake sale and check out the Old Fort merchandise. Warm up by the fire as we deck the halls. History and the holidays come to life at the Old Fort!
Crews to work on road in front of Memorial Park in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crews are working Tuesday on a main road that leads to downtown Fort Wayne, the city’s Traffic Engineering Department said. There will be lane restrictions on Washington Boulevard between Fairview and Glasgow avenues, around Memorial Park. Drivers headed toward downtown from Fort Wayne’s east side should be prepared for slower traffic, or find a different route that day.
PHOTOS: See creations in annual Festival of Gingerbread
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual tradition is back in Fort Wayne looking sweeter than ever. The Festival of Gingerbread has made its way downtown, and you can visit the History Center starting next week to see all the creations up close. For now, here are a few photos:
Fort Wayne International Airport opens terminal drive to traffic
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne International Airport has reopened its terminal drive, which has been closed for more than a year for “an extensive facelift.”. The airport announced Monday the terminal drive was again open passenger pick-up, drop-off, and through traffic. The drive has been closed since July 2021, with traffic routed through temporary drives as the airport’s west terminal was expanded and rehabilitated.
WATCH: Fantasy of Lights switched on for holiday season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fantasy of Lights kicked off its 28th season Sunday night featuring more than 150 scenes for holiday-light-lovers. The Fantasy of Lights opened up a few days earlier, compared to years past, according to a media release. Traditionally, the nearly two-mile route opens the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. This year, attendees can expect to see “new, fun, light-hearted displays,” including 25 more scenes than in 2021.
