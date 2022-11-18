Welcome the holidays with fun and festivities at the Old Fort! Enjoy learning how Christmas was celebrated during the 1700s and 1800s. Visit with the artisans and see their hand-crafted items. Pick up a sweet treat from the bake sale and check out the Old Fort merchandise. Warm up by the fire as we deck the halls. History and the holidays come to life at the Old Fort!

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO