Missouri State

Could Missouri Class 6 football see an all-KC title game? Also on the podcast: Mahomes

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

It’s crunch time in the high school football playoffs — semifinal weekend in Kansas and for Class 6 in Missouri — and Dion Clisso of PrepsKC.com is here to break it all down for us.

Great matchups include Liberty North against Christian Brothers College of St. Louis and Lee’s Summit North against DeSmet in Missouri Class 6. Could there be an All-Kansas City championship game?

Kansas 6A features teams reaching the semifinals for the first time: Gardner-Edgerton against Olathe Northwest.

In Kansas 5A, three-time defending champ Mill Valley, which hasn’t surrendered a score in the playoffs, takes on a Blue Valley Southwest squad that scored 69 last week. Then, there’s the all-private school clash in Kansas 4A with Bishop Miege meeting Aquinas.

After a break, you’ll hear from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes spoke with reporters this week about his new weapon, wide receiver Kadarius Toney, and the challenge of facing the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

