Beverly’s Hearty Slice providing free Thanksgiving meals in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Beverly’s Hearty Slice is giving away free Thanksgiving meals to those in need. Officials say the event is happening Friday night at Kendall Perkins Park. The event is completely free, and will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Organizers say they expect to give...
Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
Downtown Evansville to hold Santa Stroll event
Downtown Evansville will hold a Christmas event, Santa Stroll. The event begins at Riverside and Main Street. Holiday décor and lighting installations will include lighted trees along Riverside Drive, a Chandelier tree, 12 nutcrackers, and the lighted archway at 2nd and Main Street. Santa, "The Snow Sisters," Olaf, Rudolph...
A Memorial honoring the victims of the Dawson Springs tornado to be unveiled this weekend
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – The Dawson Springs Rotary Club and Planters Bank are to unveil a memorial honoring the victims of the December 10th tornado. The unveiling will take place at Dawson Springs City Park at 1 p.m. on November 19. The Dawson Springs Rotary Club began planning the monument earlier this year, with […]
Salvation Army offers Thanksgiving lunch
The Salvation Army is ready to help feed people lunch on Thanksgiving.
Things to Do in the Owensboro-Evansville Area on Thanksgiving Weekend
After the meal has been cooked and the in-laws retreated, what is left to do besides the dishes? Are you coming up with Call of Duty Warzone tactics on how to best score all your wanted Black Friday deals? Maybe you would rather not throw elbows for the sake of a flat-screen marked down 10% I don't blame you, I'm certainly not trying to spend half an hour attempting to 'pivot' a 55" TV into the backseat of my car. Here are some ideas on what to do with the holiday weekend.
Pat Koch to receive 2022 Sachem Award
Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will honor community leader and originating partner of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Patricia (Pat) Koch with the 2022 Sachem Award, the state’s highest honor. A ceremony to celebrate the honor will be conducted at Will Koch Family Auditorium at Heritage Hills High School on Friday, Dec. 2.
Willard Library Hosting a Victorian Christmas with Father Christmas and Krampus in Attendance
Celebrate Christmas the old-fashioned way. If you've ever been to Willard Library you know what a truly beautiful Victorian Gothic-style building the library is, it opened in 1885 and was the first public library in the state of Indiana. Of course with a history dating back to the 1800s you know the building is full of history. Of course, you already know about the infamous Grey Lady (and if you don't you can meet her, here), but what do you know about Victorian-era Christmas celebrations? Well on December 6th you can get a fully immersive experience at Willard Library.
Homeless Experience Project 2.0 is underway; 44News Anchor Brian Miller experiences homelessness for 48 hours
A project that takes more than a dozen community leaders and volunteers and essentially makes them homeless for 2 full days is officially underway for the second year. The Homeless Experience Project 2.0 is described as an immersive experience designed to bring awareness to and raise money for the Aurora's quest of preventing and ending homelessness.
Free Thanksgiving Meals Provided This Evening
Beverly’s Hearty Slice is providing over 250 Thanksgiving meals tonight at Kendall-Perkins Park from 5:30 to 7. Travis Owsley is the founder and named the event in honor of his mother. The ready made food boxes will contain ham, mac and cheese, green beans and corn. Free pizza and...
White Flag event issued in Owensboro
(WEHT) - The National Weather Service says White Flag criteria, 15 degrees or lower air temperature and or wind chill, will likely be met tonight and Saturday night.
How to Send Your Letter to Santa at His Indiana Residence & Get a Reply [DEADLINE]
Writing letters to Santa has been a tradition for children for more than 150 years, it spans the globe and many cultures. Though children's requests through the centuries have certainly changed, there is one constant in all of this, Christmas magic. There are many ways to send letters to Father Christmas, including how to send one to his tristate address.
New Owensboro assisted living facility holds ribbon cutting
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce Held a ribbon cutting for a new facility. The celebration was for ‘Fern Terra’, an assisted living facility that focuses on providing better care and more amenities to residents. The facility has placed an emphasis on healthier living...
Grinch on the run, believed to be in Owensboro
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — “Be on the look out!” the Daviess County Detention Center warns. Officials believe Mr. Grinch might stir up an incident during this weekend’s Christmas parade, despite recent rehabilitation efforts. “After he received an early release, Probation & Parole reported he reoffended and is attempting to steal Christmas cheer from our […]
Holiday Stroll in Owensboro to be cancelled
The Holiday Stroll in Owensboro has taken over the first Saturday in December for the last 14 years. In what would of been it's 15th year, the city has decided to cancel the event. What many call a tradition in Owensboro, its a night that many residents look forward to.
Traffic jams on Highway 41 for free food giveaway
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A food giveaway caused traffic to back-up on the Highway 41 strip yesterday. Cars lined up to get food in the Audubon Village parking lot starting at 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. The Tri-State Food Bank began setting up around 8 a.m. and started their giveaway early because of the demand. They […]
Cheers! Rockport Indiana Winery is Reopening
In the Tri-State area, we are no strangers to wineries serving up delicious wines. From Monkey Hollow in St. Meinrad to Farmer & Frenchman in Henderson to Misty Meadow in Owensboro, there are several places to sit back and enjoy some wine. One Tri-State winery closed for a bit of time, but recently announced they are reopening!
Fun Ways to Watch the 2022 Owensboro Daviess County Christmas Parade
Santa Claus is coming to town and he'll be here Saturday evening as the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade returns. The parade is set for 4:30pm, Saturday, November 19th and will run along 2nd Street downtown. The theme of this year's parade is "Christmas in the Movies" and all participating floats...
Vaccinate Your Pets for Less with Low Cost Clinic Coming to Southern Indiana
Juggling all of the finances can be a challenge, especially with the cost of goods and services continuing to climb but as pet owners, we still have to make the care of our beloved pets a top priority. Fortunately, there are some ways to save a little cash when it comes to pet vaccines.
Did You Know You Can Now Get a Delicious Mutton Pizza in Kentucky?
Two Owensboro, KY restaurants have teamed up to create something unique and distinctly delicious. It's a pizza with mutton on it. Now, you may be asking yourself, "What in the heck is mutton?" If you're from the Owensboro area, you know the answer to that question. You've likely had it and, if you're a real Owensboroan, you love it and have your favorite place in town or local Catholic church cooking team to get it from. Mutton, like burgoo, is a staple of our world famous BBQ. It's one of the main reasons why Owensboro has the nickname of the Bar-B-Q Capital of the World!
