Celebrate Christmas the old-fashioned way. If you've ever been to Willard Library you know what a truly beautiful Victorian Gothic-style building the library is, it opened in 1885 and was the first public library in the state of Indiana. Of course with a history dating back to the 1800s you know the building is full of history. Of course, you already know about the infamous Grey Lady (and if you don't you can meet her, here), but what do you know about Victorian-era Christmas celebrations? Well on December 6th you can get a fully immersive experience at Willard Library.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO