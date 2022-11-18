ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Park, MI

9th-grade student facing criminal charge after social media threat closed Westland school

WESTLAND, Mich. – A ninth-grade student is facing a criminal charge after making a social media threat that canceled classes at a high school in Westland, officials said. A threat targeting John Glenn High School was posted on social media Sunday (Nov. 20) and investigated by Westland police and officials with Wayne-Westland Community Schools. As a precaution, the school was closed Monday and classes were transitioned to virtual on Tuesday.
Oakland County apartment complex residents without heat for weeks

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Residents at the Waterford Square Apartments in Oakland County say they have been without working heat for weeks. Although Metro Detroit has been experiencing extreme cold and snow, these residents in Waterford Township have been without heat for several weeks. “No kid should have to...
Michigan lottery player wins $25,000 a year for life off ticket purchased at Warren smoke shop

WARREN, Mich. – A Michigan lottery player who purchased a ticket in Warren has won $25,000 a year for life. A winning Lucky for Life lottery ticket was purchased at Tiger Smoke Shop, located at East 13 Mile and Hayes roads. The ticket’s numbers matched the five white balls drawn on Friday, Nov. 18, making the winner the eight Michigan Lucky for Life player to win a lifetime prize this year.
