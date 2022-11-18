Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Latin America bank picks Brazil's Goldfajn as next president
Governments from Latin America, the Caribbean and the U.S. chose Ilan Goldfajn to be the next head of the inter-American Development Bank, making him the first Brazilian to win one of the region's most coveted jobs at a key financial institution. Goldfajn, 56, the current Western Hemisphere director of the...
MySanAntonio
Qatar's World Cup opener shows its reemergence after boycott
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatar opened the Middle East’s first World Cup on Sunday with its ruler sitting next to the leaders of two Arab countries that only a year and a half earlier had been part of a boycott trying to bring the energy-rich nation to its knees.
MySanAntonio
Judge orders Amazon to stop retaliations against organizers
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Amazon to stop retaliating against employees engaged in workplace activism, issuing a mixed ruling that also hands a loss to the federal labor agency that sued the company earlier this year. The ruling came in a court case brought by...
MySanAntonio
Stocks rally as investors expect Fed to slow pace
U.S. stocks rose as investors recalibrate their expectations in response to Federal Reserve officials indicating that they'll continue to raise interest rates but are open to slowing their tempo. A batch of upbeat earnings also buoyed sentiment. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 rose. Analog Devices Inc. climbed after...
MySanAntonio
UN expert questions sincerity of Myanmar's prisoner release
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The recent release of thousands of prisoners in Myanmar is likely an attempt by its military-controlled government to “create a veneer of progress” in the country to sway international opinion, a U.N. expert said Monday. Myanmar freed about 5,700 prisoners on the...
MySanAntonio
U.K. Brexit debate returns with Sunak under pressure on immigrants
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak came under pressure on Monday to ease economic tensions with the European Union and let more skilled workers into the U.K. to address the country's economic problems. Tony Danker, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry, urged Sunak to settle a dispute with the E.U. over...
MySanAntonio
Shell to evaluate 25 billion-pound U.K. investments on windfall tax
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Shell will "evaluate" its plan for as much as 25 billion pounds of U.K. investments and push for changes to the expanded windfall tax announced by the government last week. "We're going to have to evaluate each project on...
MySanAntonio
UK plugs EU science gap with £484 million research funding
The UK announced £484 million ($571 million) in research funding to plug a gap left by the European Union's refusal to grant the country access to international science programs after Brexit. The money will be directed at British universities and research organizations to enable them to employ and retain...
MySanAntonio
Canada economy quickens, upending forecasts for tepid growth
Canada's economy recorded a flurry of activity last month, according to preliminary data, potentially casting doubt over the extent of an expected slowdown in the fourth quarter. Statistics Canada released advance estimates on Tuesday for retail that showed sales rising 1.5% in October. Separately, the agency said wholesale activity rose...
MySanAntonio
Korean truckers to strike again in risk to global supply chains
Truckers in South Korea are planning to go on strike for a second time this year, threatening again to disrupt global supply chains for everything from automobiles to fuel. The Cargo Truckers' Solidarity division of the Korean Public Service and Transport Workers' Union is asking members to stop work nationwide from 12 a.m. on Nov. 24, Yeonsu Park, a union spokeswoman, said on Monday.
MySanAntonio
Nigeria aims to tame prices with bigger-than-forecast rate hike
Nigeria's central bank raised interest rates more than forecast as part of its longest unbroken cycle of monetary tightening in 11 years, saying it's committed to reining in inflation. The monetary policy committee raised the benchmark for the fourth time in a row to 16.5 percent from 15.5 percent, Governor...
Comments / 0