Stocks rose on Wall Street and solid earnings helped jolt a mix of retailers higher ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.2% and the Nasdaq added 1.4%. Financial and technology companies gained ground. Energy stocks rose along with oil prices. Treasury yields slipped. Best Buy soared more than 12% after the Minneapolis-based consumer electronics chain did better than analysts expected and said a decline in sales for the year will not be as bad as it had projected earlier. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. Stocks rose on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday and solid earnings helped jolt a mix of retailers higher ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 2:27 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 336 points, or 1%, to 34,036 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.8%.

29 MINUTES AGO