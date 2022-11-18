Read full article on original website
Stocks rally as investors expect Fed to slow pace
U.S. stocks rose as investors recalibrate their expectations in response to Federal Reserve officials indicating that they'll continue to raise interest rates but are open to slowing their tempo. A batch of upbeat earnings also buoyed sentiment. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 rose. Analog Devices Inc. climbed after...
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Nigeria aims to tame prices with bigger-than-forecast rate hike
Nigeria's central bank raised interest rates more than forecast as part of its longest unbroken cycle of monetary tightening in 11 years, saying it's committed to reining in inflation. The monetary policy committee raised the benchmark for the fourth time in a row to 16.5 percent from 15.5 percent, Governor...
US stocks rise, strong earnings send retailers higher
Stocks rose on Wall Street and solid earnings helped jolt a mix of retailers higher ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.2% and the Nasdaq added 1.4%. Financial and technology companies gained ground. Energy stocks rose along with oil prices. Treasury yields slipped. Best Buy soared more than 12% after the Minneapolis-based consumer electronics chain did better than analysts expected and said a decline in sales for the year will not be as bad as it had projected earlier. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. Stocks rose on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday and solid earnings helped jolt a mix of retailers higher ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 2:27 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 336 points, or 1%, to 34,036 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.8%.
Dick's boosts forecast again while cautioning on economy
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. boosted its outlook for a second-straight quarter while missing analyst estimates on gross margin. Comparable-store sales are now expected to fall 1.5% to 3% this year, up from the prior forecast for a decline of as much as 6%. Earnings excluding some items are now seen in a range of $11.50 to $12.10, compared with a low of $10 previously.
Shell to evaluate 25 billion-pound U.K. investments on windfall tax
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Shell will "evaluate" its plan for as much as 25 billion pounds of U.K. investments and push for changes to the expanded windfall tax announced by the government last week. "We're going to have to evaluate each project on...
FTX Attorney Says ‘Substantial Amount’ of Assets Are Either Stolen or Missing
(Bloomberg) -- FTX creditors, including rich investors who don’t want their names made public, can remain anonymous and still participate in the company’s bankruptcy case for now, a judge ruled at the company’s first court hearing Tuesday. US Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey agreed to let the fallen...
FTX says it owes more than $3 billion to creditors
FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange that collapsed amid a liquidity crisis earlier this month, owes creditors at least $3 billion, it said in a new court filing. And 10 of its creditors are owed at least $100 million. The revelations, which came in a filing to U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware...
Latin America bank picks Brazil's Goldfajn as next president
Governments from Latin America, the Caribbean and the U.S. chose Brazil's Ilan Goldfajn to become the next chief of the Inter-American Development Bank, a key financial institution for the region and one of its most coveted jobs. Goldfajn, 56, the current Western Hemisphere director of the International Monetary Fund, was...
Smart Money: Crypto Crash, and Growing Money Fast
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast,...
