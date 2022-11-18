ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes prepare for big opportunities

IOWA CITY — When McKenna Warnock took a quick first look at the Iowa women’s basketball schedule, something big stood out. The chance to play in the Phil Knight Legacy this weekend, a field that includes traditional power Connecticut, Duke and Oregon State, in Portland jumped off the page.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Campbell, Hawkeyes bring home the bacon

MINNEAPOLIS — Jack Campbell offered the why before delivering the wow Saturday in Iowa’s 13-10 win at Minnesota. Long before Drew Stevens hit a 21-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining to allow the Hawkeyes to retain possession of Floyd of Rosedale, Iowa’s senior linebacker demonstrated leadership beyond the game-changing turnovers he had a hand in late in the final quarter of the Hawkeyes’ eighth straight win in the border battle.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Resilient Hawkeyes will play for title

MINNEAPOLIS — With a 13-10 win at Minnesota hours following Illinois’ two-point loss at Michigan, the Iowa football team suddenly has plenty to play for in Friday’s regular-season finale. Winners of four straight games following a 3-4 start to the season, the Hawkeyes will be playing for...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

The fifth quarter: Hawkeyes savor 'incredible opportunity'

MINNEAPOLIS — Five things to think about following the University of Iowa football team's 13-10 victory at Minnesota on Saturday:. Things were about as good as it gets for Iowa when it left Huntington Bank Stadium on a frigid November night. The Hawkeyes beat a long-time rival and won...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Tight ends fuel Hawkeye passing success

MINNEAPOLIS — Fingerprints of Iowa tight ends were all over the frozen field at Minnesota’s Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday. Senior starter Sam LaPorta was injured in the opening half of the Hawkeyes’ 13-10 win over the Golden Gophers, but had a hand in a big game for Iowa tight ends.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on terroristic threats charge

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Miguel Benson, 22. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Benson is wanted on a warrant issued in Dakota County for failure to appear on charges of terrorism threats and a weapon violation.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN

