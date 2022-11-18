Read full article on original website
A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy
Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
MedicalXpress
Study finds cannabis users had worse bypass outcomes, increased amputation and opioid use
The use of cannabis may have a negative impact on outcomes for a common bypass surgery, a study suggests. Researchers at Michigan Medicine analyzed more than 11,000 cases from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium, known as BMC2, to review patient cannabis use and postoperative outcomes for lower extremity bypass after 30 days and one year. The minimally invasive procedure, also called a peripheral artery bypass, involves detouring blood around a narrowed or blocked artery in one of the legs with a vein or synthetic tube.
MedicalXpress
Children as young as 10 are repeat self-harming, study finds
The risk of repeat self-harm in young people is highest in the first month after an initial self-harm hospital presentation. Suicidal behavior is evident in children, with some as young as 10 presenting to hospitals and emergency departments following a self-harm episode—some on multiple occasions. Research has found 6,055...
MedicalXpress
Undocumented women in Norway do not get enough care during pregnancy, says study
Frode Eick, a Ph.D. student at the Department of Community Medicine and Global Health at the University of Oslo (UiO), and colleagues have conducted a study of prenatal care for undocumented women in Norway. "Approximately half of the pregnant women receiving care at health clinics for undocumented women came in too late to receive prenatal care," says Eick.
MedicalXpress
Study: Antioxidant flavonols linked to slower memory decline
People who eat or drink more foods with antioxidant flavonols, which are found in several fruits and vegetables as well as tea and wine, may have a slower rate of memory decline, according to a study published in Neurology. "It's exciting that our study shows making specific diet choices may...
The Golden Blood Type: The Rarest Blood Type in the World
In the blood types of the ABO system, Type O is the most common blood type in the world, occurring in about 38% of people. However, there’s also another type of blood that has been known to be extremely rare and can only be found in an estimated 7% of people worldwide. It’s called golden blood, and while it may look similar to Type O+, it has quite a few differences that make it significantly rarer than its counterpart. Here are some quick facts about golden blood and how to recognize someone who has this type of blood.
What Will Humans Look Like 1,000 Years From Now?
Humans are trying to unlock more of our cerebellum capacityImage by Stefan Kleine Wolter from Pixabay. Humanity has been evolving for thousands of years and as technology advances, our evolution seems to accelerate. According to current researchers on this subject, nanobots will be present in every cell of the human body within a thousand years, protecting it against harmful chemicals and diseases.
msn.com
Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines
When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
Science Believes Consciousness Survives Death (Opinion Piece)
Has Science Finally Found Proof Our Consciousness Continues After Death?. According to Dr. Sam Parnia of NYC Langone, who spends a lot of his time studying the process of death and dying, the process of separation is one of peace and awareness.
The Earth could end in 2025 and the reason does not lie in religion
When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.
KULR8
Study Compares 2 Common Diuretics Used in Heart Failure
TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with heart failure are often prescribed a diuretic or "water pill" to prevent fluid buildup. A new study has found that two often-prescribed medications work equally well at reducing deaths.
Fairfield Sun Times
Second, Third COVID-19 Vaccine May Up Relapse in Glomerular Disease
MONDAY, Nov. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Exposure to a second or third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is associated with an increased risk for relapse for adults with glomerular disease, according to a study published online Nov. 3 in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. Mark Canney, M.B.,...
Behavioral scientist reveals 4 ways he knows not to trust someone
Trust is a huge part of humanity’s psychological foundation. It plays a vital part in friendships, relationships, family dynamics, and at work. So, knowing whom you can trust, and when you can trust them is always going to be important. But the unfortunate fact is, not everyone is trustworthy, and some have worked hard to find nonverbal cues you can use to judge whether to trust someone.
MedicalXpress
Study finds that risk of myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination is increased but very low
A large study found that myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination was rare but higher in younger males, especially after the second mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine, suggesting that vaccine type, age and sex should be considered when vaccinating. The study is published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). "In this study, we found...
MedicalXpress
Researchers study postgraduate students' mental health during COVID-19 pandemic static managements
A team of researchers undertook a study of the mental health of postgraduate students during the COVID-19 pandemic static management. They determined that when the students received high-level social support, it lessened the stress, anxiety, and depression caused by the static management. Their research findings are published in the journal...
Significant Brain Changes Detected in Those Suffering Long COVID, New Study Says
The brains of some COVID sufferers were changed by the disease, a new study utilizing specialized MRI machines has uncovered. On Monday, the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) released its findings after using the special type of MRI machine to gauge the long-term effects of COVID. The scans revealed...
MedicalXpress
Physicians urged to consider fungal infections as possible cause for lung inflammation
Infectious diseases expert George Thompson has been studying and treating fungal diseases for over two decades. He monitors their spread, symptoms and relative risks. Lately, he has been more concerned about a rising threat: the spread of disease-causing fungi outside of their traditional hot spots. In a commentary published in...
MedicalXpress
Study finds strong causal link between diastolic blood pressure and neurotic personality trait
Diastolic blood pressure—the lower of the two numbers in a blood pressure reading—is highly likely to cause neurotic personality trait, finds research published in General Psychiatry. And keeping it under control can help curb neurotic behaviors, anxiety, and heart and circulatory diseases, conclude the researchers. High blood pressure...
MedicalXpress
New study shows repeated stress accelerates aging of the eye
New research from the University of California, Irvine, suggests aging is an important component of retinal ganglion cell death in glaucoma, and that novel pathways can be targeted when designing new treatments for glaucoma patients. The study was published today in Aging Cell. Along with her colleagues, Dorota Skowronska‐Krawczyk, Ph.D.,...
MedicalXpress
Prednisolone does not improve sense of smell after COVID-19
In a study executed by University Medical Center (UMC) Utrecht, it has been demonstrated that prednisolone does not improve a patient's sense of smell after COVID-19. In addition, in most patients—irrespective of prednisolone use—the sense of smell gradually improved over time. The authors recommend that physicians not prescribe prednisolone for patients with persistent smell and/or taste disorders after COVID-19.
