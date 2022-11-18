ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy

Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
MedicalXpress

Study finds cannabis users had worse bypass outcomes, increased amputation and opioid use

The use of cannabis may have a negative impact on outcomes for a common bypass surgery, a study suggests. Researchers at Michigan Medicine analyzed more than 11,000 cases from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium, known as BMC2, to review patient cannabis use and postoperative outcomes for lower extremity bypass after 30 days and one year. The minimally invasive procedure, also called a peripheral artery bypass, involves detouring blood around a narrowed or blocked artery in one of the legs with a vein or synthetic tube.
MedicalXpress

Children as young as 10 are repeat self-harming, study finds

The risk of repeat self-harm in young people is highest in the first month after an initial self-harm hospital presentation. Suicidal behavior is evident in children, with some as young as 10 presenting to hospitals and emergency departments following a self-harm episode—some on multiple occasions. Research has found 6,055...
MedicalXpress

Undocumented women in Norway do not get enough care during pregnancy, says study

Frode Eick, a Ph.D. student at the Department of Community Medicine and Global Health at the University of Oslo (UiO), and colleagues have conducted a study of prenatal care for undocumented women in Norway. "Approximately half of the pregnant women receiving care at health clinics for undocumented women came in too late to receive prenatal care," says Eick.
MedicalXpress

Study: Antioxidant flavonols linked to slower memory decline

People who eat or drink more foods with antioxidant flavonols, which are found in several fruits and vegetables as well as tea and wine, may have a slower rate of memory decline, according to a study published in Neurology. "It's exciting that our study shows making specific diet choices may...
Lord Ganesh

The Golden Blood Type: The Rarest Blood Type in the World

In the blood types of the ABO system, Type O is the most common blood type in the world, occurring in about 38% of people. However, there’s also another type of blood that has been known to be extremely rare and can only be found in an estimated 7% of people worldwide. It’s called golden blood, and while it may look similar to Type O+, it has quite a few differences that make it significantly rarer than its counterpart. Here are some quick facts about golden blood and how to recognize someone who has this type of blood.
Andrei Tapalaga

What Will Humans Look Like 1,000 Years From Now?

Humans are trying to unlock more of our cerebellum capacityImage by Stefan Kleine Wolter from Pixabay. Humanity has been evolving for thousands of years and as technology advances, our evolution seems to accelerate. According to current researchers on this subject, nanobots will be present in every cell of the human body within a thousand years, protecting it against harmful chemicals and diseases.
msn.com

Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines

When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
KULR8

Study Compares 2 Common Diuretics Used in Heart Failure

TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with heart failure are often prescribed a diuretic or "water pill" to prevent fluid buildup. A new study has found that two often-prescribed medications work equally well at reducing deaths.
Fairfield Sun Times

Second, Third COVID-19 Vaccine May Up Relapse in Glomerular Disease

MONDAY, Nov. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Exposure to a second or third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is associated with an increased risk for relapse for adults with glomerular disease, according to a study published online Nov. 3 in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. Mark Canney, M.B.,...
BGR.com

Behavioral scientist reveals 4 ways he knows not to trust someone

Trust is a huge part of humanity’s psychological foundation. It plays a vital part in friendships, relationships, family dynamics, and at work. So, knowing whom you can trust, and when you can trust them is always going to be important. But the unfortunate fact is, not everyone is trustworthy, and some have worked hard to find nonverbal cues you can use to judge whether to trust someone.
MedicalXpress

Study finds that risk of myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination is increased but very low

A large study found that myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination was rare but higher in younger males, especially after the second mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine, suggesting that vaccine type, age and sex should be considered when vaccinating. The study is published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). "In this study, we found...
MedicalXpress

Study finds strong causal link between diastolic blood pressure and neurotic personality trait

Diastolic blood pressure—the lower of the two numbers in a blood pressure reading—is highly likely to cause neurotic personality trait, finds research published in General Psychiatry. And keeping it under control can help curb neurotic behaviors, anxiety, and heart and circulatory diseases, conclude the researchers. High blood pressure...
MedicalXpress

New study shows repeated stress accelerates aging of the eye

New research from the University of California, Irvine, suggests aging is an important component of retinal ganglion cell death in glaucoma, and that novel pathways can be targeted when designing new treatments for glaucoma patients. The study was published today in Aging Cell. Along with her colleagues, Dorota Skowronska‐Krawczyk, Ph.D.,...
MedicalXpress

Prednisolone does not improve sense of smell after COVID-19

In a study executed by University Medical Center (UMC) Utrecht, it has been demonstrated that prednisolone does not improve a patient's sense of smell after COVID-19. In addition, in most patients—irrespective of prednisolone use—the sense of smell gradually improved over time. The authors recommend that physicians not prescribe prednisolone for patients with persistent smell and/or taste disorders after COVID-19.

