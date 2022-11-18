Read full article on original website
CPR mannikins used in instructive social media posts lack diversity, influencing patient outcomes and disparities
Investigators found that there is a marked lack of diversity in the mannikins depicted by public social media accounts of organizations that administer cardiopulmonary (CPR) education. Less than 10% represented Black or Asian individuals and none represented pregnant women. Their study is published as a Research Letter in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology.
Children as young as 10 are repeat self-harming, study finds
The risk of repeat self-harm in young people is highest in the first month after an initial self-harm hospital presentation. Suicidal behavior is evident in children, with some as young as 10 presenting to hospitals and emergency departments following a self-harm episode—some on multiple occasions. Research has found 6,055...
Black Christian patients are less likely to receive their preferred end-of-life care
Researchers from the University of Alabama at Birmingham published a paper in the Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities demonstrating the importance of respecting the deeply held beliefs of African American Christians to help provide equitable, goal-concordant end-of-life care to these patients. There are two schools of thought among...
Fear of COVID-19 continues to adversely affect psychological well-being
Research by psychologists from the School of Psychology at Swansea University has found that people's fear of COVID-19 has led to worsened mental health. The study, just published in the Journal of Health Psychology, also found that older participants and those from minority ethnic groups were most likely to experience COVID-19 fear.
Routine screening policy for all adult primary care patients could significantly improve depression diagnosis
Depression is a costly and debilitating condition that profoundly influences a person's quality of life. In 2020, more than 21 million adults in the U.S. reported having at least one major depressive episode in the previous year. Depression symptoms increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now affect nearly 1 in 3 American adults.
Treating acne with systemic antibiotics can have unintended consequences on maturing adolescent skeleton
During adolescence, sex hormones drive significant physiologic changes. One of the most universal and sometimes distressing experiences during adolescence is the development of acne, a skin condition that results from the plugging of hair follicles with oil and dead skin cells. For some individuals whose acne is resistant to topical therapies, systemic antibiotics are used to help to alleviate symptoms and clear up the skin.
Study: Antioxidant flavonols linked to slower memory decline
People who eat or drink more foods with antioxidant flavonols, which are found in several fruits and vegetables as well as tea and wine, may have a slower rate of memory decline, according to a study published in Neurology. "It's exciting that our study shows making specific diet choices may...
Researchers study postgraduate students' mental health during COVID-19 pandemic static managements
A team of researchers undertook a study of the mental health of postgraduate students during the COVID-19 pandemic static management. They determined that when the students received high-level social support, it lessened the stress, anxiety, and depression caused by the static management. Their research findings are published in the journal...
Testing the factors that make people feel more awake and alert during mornings and afternoons
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in the U.S. and the U.K. has isolated factors that they believe have an impact on how awake and/or alert people feel during the day. In their paper published in the journal Nature Communications, the group describes their study. Prior research has...
Study challenges WHO guidelines on pregnancy interval following miscarriage or abortion
Conception within three months of a miscarriage or an abortion is not associated with increased risks of adverse pregnancy outcomes, according to new research publishing in PLOS Medicine. The study suggests that, contrary to current advice, women could attempt pregnancy after a previous miscarriage or induced abortion without elevated perinatal risks and reassures those who want to try again sooner than guidelines recommend.
Study explores weight terminology that youth prefer, dislike
Many youth have a preference and dislike for terms of weight terminology, with differences seen across sex, sexual orientation, race/ethnicity, and weight status, according to a study published online Nov. 21 in Pediatrics. Rebecca M. Puhl, Ph.D., from the Rudd Center for Food Policy & Health at the University of...
Study finds strong causal link between diastolic blood pressure and neurotic personality trait
Diastolic blood pressure—the lower of the two numbers in a blood pressure reading—is highly likely to cause neurotic personality trait, finds research published in General Psychiatry. And keeping it under control can help curb neurotic behaviors, anxiety, and heart and circulatory diseases, conclude the researchers. High blood pressure...
'We had to Google a lot': What foster and kinship caregivers looking after babies told us about the lack of support
Foster and kinship caregivers are volunteers who provide day-to-day care to children who are unable to live safely with their parents. A kinship caregiver is someone who is either related to the child or has a previous relationship with the child (such as a neighbor or family friend). Prior to placement in their care, a foster caregiver is a stranger to the child.
Many with psychosis have long-term functional morbidity
A diagnosis of psychosis in adolescence is associated with long-term functional morbidity, meeting the criteria for not being in education, employment, and training (NEET), according to a study published online Oct. 28 in Schizophrenia Bulletin. Ida Ringbom, M.D., from the University of Turku in Finland, and colleagues examined risk factors...
Cognitive scores lower for children with iron deficiency
Children with chronic iron deficiency have lower cognitive scores even at four and 12 months after an intervention, according to a study published online Nov. 22 in Pediatrics. Argie Gingoyon, M.P.H., from the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, and colleagues examined the association between...
Article urges doctors to tell UK government to raise legal at-home drinking age from five years old
Children's doctors in the UK need to take a much stronger and more visible role in helping to ward off future alcohol problems by, among other things, campaigning to raise the legal at-home drinking age for kids from 5, argues an independent health education lecturer in a personal viewpoint, published online in the Archives of Disease in Childhood.
New research shows how IVF patients view medical evidence differently
People struggling with infertility take very different views on the medical evidence around treatment and need personally tailored support from doctors to make informed choices, according to a study by Queen Mary University of London published in Sociology of Health and Illness this month. Over 50,000 people have fertility treatment...
Study finds link between foods scored higher by new nutrient profiling system and better long-term health outcomes
The idea that what we eat directly affects our health is ancient; Hippocrates recognized this as far back as 400 B.C. But, identifying healthier foods in the supermarket aisle and on restaurant menus is increasingly challenging. Now, researchers at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts have shown that a holistic food profiling system, Food Compass, identifies better overall health and lower risk for mortality.
Indigenous people are less likely to survive the year after an ICU admission
Risk of death and 12-month mortality among critically ill patients admitted to the intensive care unit are higher for Indigenous than non-Indigenous people, according to research published today by the Medical Journal of Australia. "Rates of ill-health are higher and life expectancy lower for indigenous peoples than for other people...
