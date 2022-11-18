Jerry Jones explains why Cowboys passed on pursuing Ndamukong Suh

Jerry Jones knows the havoc Ndamukong Suh can wreak, but he’s content with the in-house personnel.

The Philadelphia Eagles continued to load up this week, signing the veteran defensive tackle to beef up their interior defensive line. That area has been ravaged in recent weeks, with Jordan Davis and Marlon Tuipulotu landing on injured reserve.

While the Cowboys don’t necessarily have the pressing need the Eagles did for Suh, he certainly would have made sense. Not only for the potential on-field impact, but also because it would’ve kept him away from the Eagles, who have been aggressive in pursuing trades and free agents this league year.

But in his weekly appearance Friday on the “K&C Masterpiece,” Jones explained why they passed.

"No, we didn’t have contact," Jones said. "But I like where we are with our big boys in the middle, and I like what we’re trying to accomplish. We’ve got some very talented guys that prototype fit us perfectly to go with what we’re trying to do with our edge rushing and really our internal pressure. I like our bunch, and that’s got everything to do with it."

The Eagles signed Linval Joseph this week in addition to Suh, but it’s worth mentioning that the Cowboys added a defensive tackle ahead of the trade deadline by acquiring Johnathan Hankins from the Raiders.

That said, there undoubtedly will be some second-guessing if Suh plays at a high level with Philly -- even if Jones likes his group.

