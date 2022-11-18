ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Cookie companies go to battle with Crumbl in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Helper, Utah: This Old Train Town Isn’t Just A Whistlestop Any More

For many years, the sleepy town of Helper, Utah was only a place to stop for fuel on the way to and from the world-famous Arches and Canyonlands National Parks. In fact, many drivers didn’t even notice the little city tucked in along the mountainside nestled among the trees and river.
HELPER, UT
kjzz.com

KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Companies around Utah offer free Thanksgiving meals and more

SALT LAKE CITY — From veterans to those experiencing homelessness, Utah companies are working to make Thanksgiving more accessible to all by offering free Thanksgiving meals. The Miller Family Foundation is one of those organizations, and is providing 3,200 meals for Utahns experiencing homelessness and food insecurity. The Miller...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Lagoon spokesman explains big price hike for day pass

SALT LAKE CITY — Lagoon Amusement Park is introducing a new interactive rollercoaster coming in spring 2023, but with the ride comes higher pass prices. Lagoon announced the price hikes this week. The single-day price has risen from $85.95 to $97.95, up nearly 14%. Season passes on the park’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
multifamilybiz.com

Safehold Closes First Multifamily Transaction in Salt Lake City with One Burton Apartment Community in New Downtown District

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Safehold, the creator and leader of the modern ground lease industry, has closed on a $26.5 million ground lease to facilitate the ground-up development of One Burton, a fully amenitized 180-unit multifamily project located in South Salt Lake's new downtown district. The Qualified Opportunity Zone...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Overturned truck dumps soil onto Deer Valley Drive

Deer Valley Drive was closed in both directions Monday afternoon after a truck filled with soil overturned at the intersection with Aerie Drive. The truck was traveling downhill on Aerie and was attempting a left turn on Deer Valley Drive when the rollover occurred. No one was injured and no...
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Suspect identified in West Valley hit and run

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — West Valley police officers responded to a fatal hit-and-run Monday evening. Police have now named Jose Julian Marin Flores, 21, as the lead suspect. According to a statement from the Salt Lake County DA’s Office, on Monday, Nov. 14, the incident occurred in the...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Man critically injured as vapors ignite, explode inside shipping container

PROVO — A Taylorsville man was critically injured when fuel vapors ignited inside a walk-in shipping container in Utah County Saturday morning. Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion on private property along Hancock Ranch Road in southwest Utah County just before 10 a.m., the Utah County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
UTAH COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy