4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Frozen pipe burst in SandyRoderick BoydSandy, UT
Robyn Hood Was Presented By Ballet Showcase at Brigham Young University (BYU)S. F. MoriProvo, UT
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
BYU Ballet Showcase Dancers Will Perform in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
news3lv.com
Cookie companies go to battle with Crumbl in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
utahstories.com
Helper, Utah: This Old Train Town Isn’t Just A Whistlestop Any More
For many years, the sleepy town of Helper, Utah was only a place to stop for fuel on the way to and from the world-famous Arches and Canyonlands National Parks. In fact, many drivers didn’t even notice the little city tucked in along the mountainside nestled among the trees and river.
kjzz.com
SLC park rangers respond to unique amount of calls to remove furniture left outside
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Public Lands said in the last two weeks they’ve had reports of three couches left in the foothills. They said in a post on Facebook, “Debuting the new Living Room Trail in the Foothills! Just kidding Our Trails and Natural Lands team has encountered a “re-furnishing” of the Foothills.”
Orem salon, day spa collapses in fire, neighboring businesses damaged
A fire occurred at the Seasons Salon and Day Spa in Orem early Saturday morning, causing the business to collapse, according to the Orem Fire Dept.
kjzz.com
KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
kslnewsradio.com
Companies around Utah offer free Thanksgiving meals and more
SALT LAKE CITY — From veterans to those experiencing homelessness, Utah companies are working to make Thanksgiving more accessible to all by offering free Thanksgiving meals. The Miller Family Foundation is one of those organizations, and is providing 3,200 meals for Utahns experiencing homelessness and food insecurity. The Miller...
KUTV
One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
Gephardt Daily
Police ID woman shot, killed outside nightclub in downtown Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officials have confirmed the victim of the fatal shooting outside a downtown nightclub early Sunday morning was a woman named Nicole Olsen. “Our investigation remains ongoing,” the SLCPD tweet says. “There is no other information...
Family of Utah man thankful he survived extreme crash in Bountiful
A truly heartbreaking car accident in Bountiful late Friday night left an 18-year-old dead and another man facing a long recovery.
kslnewsradio.com
Lagoon spokesman explains big price hike for day pass
SALT LAKE CITY — Lagoon Amusement Park is introducing a new interactive rollercoaster coming in spring 2023, but with the ride comes higher pass prices. Lagoon announced the price hikes this week. The single-day price has risen from $85.95 to $97.95, up nearly 14%. Season passes on the park’s...
multifamilybiz.com
Safehold Closes First Multifamily Transaction in Salt Lake City with One Burton Apartment Community in New Downtown District
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Safehold, the creator and leader of the modern ground lease industry, has closed on a $26.5 million ground lease to facilitate the ground-up development of One Burton, a fully amenitized 180-unit multifamily project located in South Salt Lake's new downtown district. The Qualified Opportunity Zone...
Earthquake country: Are Utahns prepared for the ‘big one?’
Early in the morning on Nov. 12, 2022, Brigham City was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, making it one of five earthquakes around a magnitude of 3.0 since the month started.
KSLTV
Utah’s LGBTQ community mourns on Transgender Day of Remembrance, made heavier by Colorado shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — For some Utahns, the news of a mass shooting against the LGBTQ community in Colorado came on an already emotional day of paying tribute to transgender people who lost their lives to violence. Outside the city-county building in downtown Salt Lake City Sunday, people solemnly...
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville man critically injured in shipping container explosion in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 49-year-old Taylorsville man was critically injured in a shipping container explosion Saturday in southwest Utah County. Fire crews from several south Utah County communities responded about 10 a.m. to reports of an explosion on private property along Hancock Ranch...
Overturned truck dumps soil onto Deer Valley Drive
Deer Valley Drive was closed in both directions Monday afternoon after a truck filled with soil overturned at the intersection with Aerie Drive. The truck was traveling downhill on Aerie and was attempting a left turn on Deer Valley Drive when the rollover occurred. No one was injured and no...
kslnewsradio.com
Suspect identified in West Valley hit and run
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — West Valley police officers responded to a fatal hit-and-run Monday evening. Police have now named Jose Julian Marin Flores, 21, as the lead suspect. According to a statement from the Salt Lake County DA’s Office, on Monday, Nov. 14, the incident occurred in the...
Two shot at Orem apartment complex, suspect at large
A suspect is at large after two people were shot at an Orem apartment complex early Saturday morning, according to the Orem Police Dept.
ksl.com
Man critically injured as vapors ignite, explode inside shipping container
PROVO — A Taylorsville man was critically injured when fuel vapors ignited inside a walk-in shipping container in Utah County Saturday morning. Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion on private property along Hancock Ranch Road in southwest Utah County just before 10 a.m., the Utah County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
