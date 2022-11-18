Read full article on original website
City of Lakewood service changes for Thanksgiving holiday
Lakewood City Hall will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. NO trash pick-up will occur on Thursday, Nov. 24. Trash pickup for Thursday and Friday will be delayed by one day. That means pickups normally scheduled for Thursday will happen Friday, and Friday’s normal pickups will occur on Saturday.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, November 22, 2022:. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Calm wind. High temperatures are forecast to rise into the low...
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit and run driver in Santa Ana early this morning
On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at approximately 4:00 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a pedestrian down on the roadway in the area of 2800 North Main Street. Officers from the Santa Ana Police Department and the Orange City Fire Department responded to the scene and...
Saladworks Opens Franchise Location in San Juan Capistrano
A Fullerton man was fatally shot in Santa Ana on Sunday night near Pacific Electric Park
On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 10:25 p.m., Santa Ana Police Officers responded to the 1200 Block of South Oak Street (near Pacific Electric Park) regarding a report of shots heard in the area. Officers located an adult male unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso. Orange...
Cypress Chamber to showcase Spark of Love Toy Drive at December Networking Breakfast
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will host a business partner from the popular Spark of Love Toy Drive campaign as our guest speaker at the October Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, December 13th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Attendees will hear from a representative from Starcrest Escrow about the success of this annual toy program and will get an idea of how the toys are distributed for the Holidays. The Cypress Chamber is also inviting breakfast attendees to bring a TOY for Spark of Love. For each individual unwrapped toy donated at the breakfast, attendees will receive one opportunity ticket and be entered into a drawing for a $100.00 fine dining gift card.
The MainPlace Mall announces their Black Friday hours and holiday happenings
MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, today announced it will welcome holiday shoppers for magical moments with Santa Claus as well as special deals and customer perks on Black Friday. MainPlace Mall opens on Black Friday, November 25th, at 9 a.m. and will remain open until 9 p.m. that evening.
John Moorlach concedes race for Mayor of Costa Mesa
It has been an amazing honor to serve the residents of Orange County as their Treasurer-Tax Collector, to serve the former Second District as their County Supervisor, and to serve the former 37th Senate District as their State Senator. And as a candidate for Mayor, it was a privilege to walk neighborhoods, meet with friends, view old haunts, and reflect on my 46 years of involvement in Costa Mesa.
Seven day local weather forecast for November 20 through November 26
Seven day local weather forecast for November 20 through November 26. Details for seven day local weather forecast for November 20 through November 26. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a...
Man arrested for allegedly making false bomb threat in Seal Beach
A man was arrested after allegedly making a false bomb threat and pulling the fire alarm at a large apartment complex. On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at about 11:35 am, the Seal Beach Police Department responded to a call of a structure fire at the Eaves Apartment Complex located at 333 First Street. Officers arrived on scene and quickly determined that although the fire alarm was sounding, there was no fire. Officers detained a suspicious male subject whom they believed had allegedly intentionally pulled the fire alarm.
Seal Beach Police looking for families in need for fourth annual “Santa Cop” event
The Seal Beach Police Department is looking for families in need this holiday season as we prepare for our fourth annual “Santa Cop” community outreach event. The Seal Beach Police Department is once again requesting the public’s assistance. However, this time we are not looking for a suspect, we are looking for families in need.
CalOptima Health wins award for partnership to improve behavioral health care
CalOptima Health and the Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) received the Public-Private Partnership Award from the Orange County Business Council Turning Red Tape Into Red Carpet Awards during an event yesterday. The award recognizes both agencies for the launch of Be Well OC’s campus in the city of Orange as a first-of-its-kind center that provides comprehensive behavioral health care to improve mental health and substance use disorder services for Orange County residents.
Cypress remembers sacrifice of Police Sergeant Donald Sowma 46 years ago
The Cypress Police Department continues to honor the memory of Sergeant Donald Sowma, its only officer to be killed in the line of duty, forty-six years later. The Department holds a memorial service at the Cypress Police Memorial outside the station each year near the anniversary of his death. In...
Suspect arrested in murder on Williams Street in Long Beach
On Nov. 19, 2022 at approximately 4:47 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue to assist the Long Beach Fire Department regarding a battery, which was later determined to be a murder of a male adult victim. Upon arrival, officers contacted a male adult suspect, being...
Park honoring landmark Mendez v. Westminster case to open on Dec. 1 in Westminster
The City of Westminster, in partnership with the Orange County Department of Education, will host a grand opening ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 1 to celebrate the completion of a new park and monument honoring the historic Mendez v. Westminster case, which led to the desegregation of California’s public schools 75 years ago.
Celebrate New Year’s Eve above Anaheim at JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort
Ready to ring in the new year with drinks, live entertainment, and stunning views? With JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort’s incredible rooftop bar and lounge, Parkestry, consider your New Year’s Eve 2023 plans booked! Parkestry sits on the 11th story of JW Marriott, Anaheim, looking over both Disney parks showcasing unbelievable views of Anaheim making it the perfect location to close out 2022 and begin 2023.
The Leapfrog Group issues Top “A” Grade to Anaheim and Irvine Medical Centers for patient safety
Kaiser Permanente Anaheim and Irvine medical centers received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2022. This national distinction recognizes these two medical centers’ achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital. The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an...
The Tustin police recovered a stolen truck, a gun and drugs from a felon
Tustin Police Department officers located an occupied stolen vehicle which had been in Tustin. The driver, a convicted felon, was in possession of a loaded handgun, a controlled substance, access cards belonging to other people, and other contraband. The driver was arrested for six criminal offenses, including four felonies, and...
Foothill edges San Juan Hills; Santa Ana, Northwood and Irvine also win
FOOTHILL 50, SAN JUAN HILLS 48: In a a battle of two defending CIF champions, Foothill won the game Monday night at Foothill. Carlo Billings had 20 points, six rebounds and two assists; Isaiah Bernard had 15 points and three rebounds and Danny Kennard had eight rebounds and three points to lead Foothill (1-0).
Irvine Animal Care Center to Host 16th Annual Home for the Holidays Adoption Fair
The City of Irvine Animal Care Center will host its 16th annual Home for the Holidays Pet Adoption Fair Sunday, December 11, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Pet rescue groups and animal shelters will bring hundreds of homeless dogs, cats, rabbits, and small animals for adoption. In addition to adoptions, Home...
