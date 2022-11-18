SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: James Gmiter

James Gmiter (Bethel Park, Pa.) joined the Mountaineer football team as a true freshman in 2018. He was redshirted that season and started his role at guard in 2019. Over 12 games (10 starts), Gmiter played both sides, but landed at RG.

He's played in 39 games throughout his five seasons in Morgantown (six in 2022), adding brute strength at the line of scrimmage.

Caleb Saunders - WVU Football

2021 (r-So.)

Started all 13 games at guard

Saw action on 953 offensive snaps, including 11 with 60 or more snaps

Saw action on a season-high 90 snaps against Texas

Part of the line that paved the way for a second straight 1,000-yard rusher

Finished with 25 knockdowns for the year, including a season-high five against Texas

Registered 10 games with a missed assignment and 10 games without allowing a sack

2020 (COVID)

Played in eight games at guard and started two

Used on 270 offensive plays, including 30 or more in four games

Saw action on a season-high 84 plays at Oklahoma State

Did not allow a sack in five games

Part of a line that finished the season No. 4 in the Big 12 in fewest sacks allowed and No. 28 nationally in total offense

Finished with eight knockdowns, including season-high two at Iowa State

2019 (r-Fr.)

Played in 12 games at guard and started 10 games, six at left guard and the last four at right guard

Saw action on 631 plays, including 580 offensive snaps

Used on 50 or more snaps in seven games, including a season-high 83 plays against Texas Tech

Did not give up a sack in eight games

Registered six games without missing an assignment

Finished with 15 knockdown blocks, including season-high four against Texas and Oklahoma State

Had five great blocks, including season-high two against Kansas and Texas

Posted 187 positive points for the season, averaging 15.6 per game

Moved to offensive line during the spring

2018 (Fr.)

Redshirted

WVU Scout Team Defensive Champion: Kansas

High School

Played offensive and defensive tackle for coach Jeff Metheny at Bethel Park High

2017 Pennsylvania Football Writers 6A All-State Team (DL)

Four-year starter

Two-time WPIAL Class 6A All-Southeastern Conference

Pittsburgh Tribune Review’s Trib 25 All-Star Team and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Fab 22

Invited to play in the Blue-Gray All-Star Game

As a junior, named honorable mention Class 6A all-state

Nominated for Mr. Pennsylvania Lineman of the Year

Participated in the U.S. Army Combine

Three-star rating by ESPN, rivals and 247Sports

Personal

Son of Jim and Kim Gmiter

He and his wife, Quin, have a daughter, Ryott Jay, and a son, Atlas Rae

Majoring in criminology

Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll

Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll

