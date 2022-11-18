ALAMOSA – The Colorado High School Activities Association posted its 2022 all-state cross country teams on Monday. The teams are posted on the CHSAANow.com web site. In Class 3A, girls state champion Alamosa had five selections. Junior Sarah DeLaCerda and junior Madeline Castillo were both placed on the first team. Sophomore Elizabeth McQuitty was a second team selection.Senior Lia Castillo and senior Autumn McQuitty were both honorable mention.

