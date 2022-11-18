Read full article on original website
Related
Alamosa Valley Courier
SLVHC under contract to buy Century Mobile Home Park
ALAMOSA – In a press release that will undoubtedly bring great joy – and no small measure of relief – to the individuals and families living at Century Mobile Home Park, Dawn Melgares, executive director for the San Luis Valley Housing Coalition (SLVHC), issued a press release on Tuesday, announcing that the non-profit is under contract to purchase the mobile home park.
Alamosa Valley Courier
DA files charge of arson in April fire in Monte Vista
ALAMOSA – District Attorney Anne Kelly has filed a charge of arson — a class three felony — against Monte Vista resident Darrius Garcia, 22. The charges are in connection with a fire that, according to Monte Vista city officials, damaged or destroyed several structures and reportedly displaced six families in Monte Vista in April.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Alamosa City Council unanimously passed Resolution 16-2022 Wednesday, allowing participation in the Rural Jump-Start Program offered by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. The vote follows the Alamosa Board of County Commi
ALAMOSA — Alamosa City Council unanimously passed Resolution 16-2022 Wednesday, allowing participation in the Rural Jump-Start Program offered by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. The vote follows the Alamosa Board of County Commissioners passing a similar resolution in September. Based on Senate Bill 15-282, and...
Monte Vista Journal
DA charges Absolute Shine employee with arson in MV Fire
MONTE VISTA — An Absolute Shine Auto Body and Paint employee was charged with arson in the Monte Vista Fire that destroyed several homes on April 20, according to the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office issued a press release on Monday, Nov. 21, detailing what...
Alamosa Valley Courier
All-SLV football team to be announced this week
ALAMOSA – It’s time for the 2022 All-San Luis Valley football team to be announced. The All-SLV football team is now in its 43rd year and the team will be honored on Dec. 7 at the Ski-Hi Complex in Monte Vista. The All-Valley team began in 1979 and...
One killed, one injured in rural Custer County crash
(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating after a single-vehicle crash that killed one man and left another seriously injured. CSP said the crash happened on Colorado Highway 69 near mile point 68, about 12 miles north of Westcliffe. CSP said a 1997 GMC Suburban was heading northbound on Hwy 69 […]
Alamosa Valley Courier
CHSAA all-state cross country teams announced
ALAMOSA – The Colorado High School Activities Association posted its 2022 all-state cross country teams on Monday. The teams are posted on the CHSAANow.com web site. In Class 3A, girls state champion Alamosa had five selections. Junior Sarah DeLaCerda and junior Madeline Castillo were both placed on the first team. Sophomore Elizabeth McQuitty was a second team selection.Senior Lia Castillo and senior Autumn McQuitty were both honorable mention.
Comments / 0