Jimmy Hall
3d ago

Jesus!! Garden Lakes.. Man in the 90’s I live 3 or 4 houses down from there. Everyone was so neighborly back then. Sad this is happening in Rome…

wrganews.com

More Details released by GBI on Fatal Rockmart Shooting

The GBI has arrested Ashjuan Stocks, age 15, of Rockmart, and charged him with felony malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a pistol by a person under 18, and possession of marijuana within a 1000ft of the housing authority. The charges relate to the shooting death of Cieria Lashae Colvin. The Rockmart Police Department requested the GBI assist with a shooting investigation where Colvin was found shot in the area of Forrest Court in Rockmart on November 19. Colvin was taken to a local hospital, where she died. The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this case, they should contact the GBI Calhoun office at 706-624-1424.
ROCKMART, GA
wrganews.com

Fatal Shooting reported in Rockmart Saturday

According to a report by the Polk County Standard Journal, a 38-year-old woman died of injuries following a shooting in a Rockmart neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The case has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner. Rockmart Police stated that the call of a shooting in the area of Hunter Street and Forrest Avenue came in just after 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 38-year-old victim shot. She was taken to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome for treatment where she later died.
ROCKMART, GA
weisradio.com

Piedmont Man Charged With Shooting Into A House

Just before 4 a.m. Thursday, Cherokee County Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call about a subject trying to break into a house near the Goshen Community on highway 9 South. It was reported the person trying to break in, shot through the door. No one inside the home was injured during the incident.
PIEDMONT, AL
gradickcommunications.com

GBI to investigate deputy involved shooting Sunday

Paulding Deputies were involved in a Deputy involved shooting earlier this morning (11/20/22) at 9:54 AM. The shooting stemmed from a traffic stop that took place at the intersection of Macland Road and Bobo Road. When Deputies performed a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle, gunfire erupted between the suspect...
DALLAS, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For Sunday November 20th

Casey Keller, 34 of Centre, charged with failure to appear on previous charges by the Centre Police Department. Evita Higgins, 41 of Centre, arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department, booked into the detention center at 10:35 a.m Saturday and released the same day at 7:44 p.m. with no charges listed.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Monday, November 21, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, November 21, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Monday, November 21, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
wbhfradio.org

Charges Filed In Officer Involved Shooting

Charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting at Cartersville Police Thursday morning. Forty-five-year-old Jose Louis Rivera of Cartersville was booked into the Bartow County Jail Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 3:38 pm. Rivera is charged with burglary, aggravated assault with a gun, and attempted aggravated assault. He has a prior criminal history. Tune to WBHF news for more details.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
wrganews.com

Rome Police arrest 21-year-old for Shooting Incident

At approximately 11:58 PM on Tuesday the Rome Police Department received a reported shooting call at 634 Elliott Dr. E-911 and notified officers that a subject from that location was being driven by a personal vehicle to Floyd ER with a gunshot wound. Upon the officer’s arrival at the hospital and the incident location, they were able to determine that the shooting did take place in a vehicle at 634 Elliott Dr. Officers learned that there was more than one victim. The first victim is a 16-year-old juvenile. He presented to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. His condition last known to law enforcement was stable. The second victim, 21-year-old Chancelor Lamar Crawford, presented at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder and wrist. Mr. Crawford was treated and released from the hospital. He was arrested on an outstanding probation warrant and transported to the Floyd County Jail. The investigation revealed that the two victims had been inside a vehicle at the incident location with 21-year-old Keshun Lanier Stocks, Jr. Both victims reported that Stocks started shooting at them while inside the car. Both victims were able to remove themselves from the area and presented at the hospital. Officers located Stocks a short time later and placed him under arrest for the following charges: Aggravated Assault, Interference with Government Property, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement, and Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime.
ROME, GA

