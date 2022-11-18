Read full article on original website
Jimmy Hall
3d ago
Jesus!! Garden Lakes.. Man in the 90’s I live 3 or 4 houses down from there. Everyone was so neighborly back then. Sad this is happening in Rome…
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain opens another location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersCartersville, GA
Own a Piece of the Macabre – This ‘Stranger Things’ House is For Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffRome, GA
Seeking Fall Foliage, We Found Rich and Creamy Homemade Ice Cream at Southern Creamery on the Backroads of North GeorgiaDeanLandFairmount, GA
Related
Rockmart teen arrested, accused in shooting death of 38-year-old woman, GBI says
ROCKMART, Ga. — A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 38-year-old Cieria Colvin, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. It all happened Saturday afternoon outside of the Housing Authority of Rockmart apartments on Forrest Avenue -- where the 15-year-old lived, according to the address on the warrants.
15-year-old boy arrested for shooting, killing woman in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after police said he shot a woman to death in Polk County last week. The GBI said they arrested Ashjuan Stocks, 15, on Nov. 19. Stocks is accused of killing 38-year-old Cieria Lashae Colvin. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
wrganews.com
More Details released by GBI on Fatal Rockmart Shooting
The GBI has arrested Ashjuan Stocks, age 15, of Rockmart, and charged him with felony malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a pistol by a person under 18, and possession of marijuana within a 1000ft of the housing authority. The charges relate to the shooting death of Cieria Lashae Colvin. The Rockmart Police Department requested the GBI assist with a shooting investigation where Colvin was found shot in the area of Forrest Court in Rockmart on November 19. Colvin was taken to a local hospital, where she died. The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this case, they should contact the GBI Calhoun office at 706-624-1424.
GBI: Man dies after pursuit, shootout with Paulding deputies
A traffic stop led to a shooting and subsequent pursuit that left the suspect dead in Paulding County on Sunday morning, according to authorities.
wrganews.com
Fatal Shooting reported in Rockmart Saturday
According to a report by the Polk County Standard Journal, a 38-year-old woman died of injuries following a shooting in a Rockmart neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The case has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner. Rockmart Police stated that the call of a shooting in the area of Hunter Street and Forrest Avenue came in just after 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 38-year-old victim shot. She was taken to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome for treatment where she later died.
A Ga. man escaped to Jamaica to avoid child molestation charges. His 11-year run is finally over.
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A former Paulding County man was forced to return to the United States Monday after moving to Jamacia to avoid child molestation charges, investigators say. For over 11 years, 71-year-old Charles Manord Rainey lived in Jamaica to avoid being arrested for charges taken out against...
GBI identifies man who shot at Paulding County deputies during traffic stop
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting involving deputies after a Sunday morning traffic stop turned into a shootout. GBI officials identified Billy Wayne Denton, 36, of Rockmart as the man involved in the shootout with Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 10 a.m. on Sunday,...
weisradio.com
Piedmont Man Charged With Shooting Into A House
Just before 4 a.m. Thursday, Cherokee County Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call about a subject trying to break into a house near the Goshen Community on highway 9 South. It was reported the person trying to break in, shot through the door. No one inside the home was injured during the incident.
gradickcommunications.com
GBI to investigate deputy involved shooting Sunday
Paulding Deputies were involved in a Deputy involved shooting earlier this morning (11/20/22) at 9:54 AM. The shooting stemmed from a traffic stop that took place at the intersection of Macland Road and Bobo Road. When Deputies performed a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle, gunfire erupted between the suspect...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Sunday November 20th
Casey Keller, 34 of Centre, charged with failure to appear on previous charges by the Centre Police Department. Evita Higgins, 41 of Centre, arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department, booked into the detention center at 10:35 a.m Saturday and released the same day at 7:44 p.m. with no charges listed.
Life in prison without parole for man who ran over Douglas County grandmother
A man who killed a grandmother in 2014 by running her over was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of pa...
Polk Jail report – Monday, November 21, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, November 21, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Monday, November 21, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect wounded when traffic stop leads to deputy-involved shooting, Paulding County Sheriff's Office says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led to a shootout involving deputies and a car chase on Sunday. The suspect, identified by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) as 36-year-old Billy Wanye Denton of Rockmart, was shot during the incident and later died at the hospital.
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Men use sledgehammer during lottery theft at Douglas County gas station
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in Douglas County are searching for two men accused of a lottery theft at a local gas station. Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office say the incident happened at around 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 18 at the Fairplay Chevron gas station on the 8300 block of Highway 166.
Man burns down ex-girlfriend’s north Ga. home during SWAT standoff, deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now in custody after deputies say he set his ex-girlfriend’s Pickens County home on fire during a standoff over the weekend. Deputies say they were called to a home on Skidder Way in Jasper from a woman saying her ex-boyfriend, 54-year-old Scott Eric Shane Wallace, broke in and threatened to burn her house down.
Police: 2 dead in shooting at Midtown apartments, suspect charged with murder
ATLANTA — Two people are dead following an overnight shooting in Midtown on Sunday, police said. Atlanta Police responded just after 2 a.m. to the Spectrum on Spring apartments located at 1270 Spring Street NW. Both victims had multiple gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on the scene, officers...
wbhfradio.org
Charges Filed In Officer Involved Shooting
Charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting at Cartersville Police Thursday morning. Forty-five-year-old Jose Louis Rivera of Cartersville was booked into the Bartow County Jail Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 3:38 pm. Rivera is charged with burglary, aggravated assault with a gun, and attempted aggravated assault. He has a prior criminal history. Tune to WBHF news for more details.
fox5atlanta.com
Intense early morning house fire in Haralson County kills two people
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - Two people are dead after a fire tore through a home in Haralson County early Monday morning, Sheriff Stacy Williams confirmed to FOX 5. Investigators are now trying to figure out how the blaze started. "It’s a tragedy, to say the least," Sheriff Williams said. "There...
wrganews.com
Rome Police arrest 21-year-old for Shooting Incident
At approximately 11:58 PM on Tuesday the Rome Police Department received a reported shooting call at 634 Elliott Dr. E-911 and notified officers that a subject from that location was being driven by a personal vehicle to Floyd ER with a gunshot wound. Upon the officer’s arrival at the hospital and the incident location, they were able to determine that the shooting did take place in a vehicle at 634 Elliott Dr. Officers learned that there was more than one victim. The first victim is a 16-year-old juvenile. He presented to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. His condition last known to law enforcement was stable. The second victim, 21-year-old Chancelor Lamar Crawford, presented at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder and wrist. Mr. Crawford was treated and released from the hospital. He was arrested on an outstanding probation warrant and transported to the Floyd County Jail. The investigation revealed that the two victims had been inside a vehicle at the incident location with 21-year-old Keshun Lanier Stocks, Jr. Both victims reported that Stocks started shooting at them while inside the car. Both victims were able to remove themselves from the area and presented at the hospital. Officers located Stocks a short time later and placed him under arrest for the following charges: Aggravated Assault, Interference with Government Property, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement, and Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime.
Douglasville man arrested after woman’s death deemed ‘suspicious,’ police say
A man was arrested Wednesday in Douglasville after investigators connected him to a woman who was found unconscious during a welfare check and later declared dead due to “suspicious circumstances,” police said.
Comments / 3