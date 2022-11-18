Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Passenger struck by bullet on SEPTA bus in Frankford, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating after a SEPTA bus passenger was shot in the arm, authorities say. According to police, officers responded to reports of gunshots inside a bus on Torresdale Avenue and Orthodox Street just before 3 a.m. Officials say a 35-year-old passenger was...
fox29.com
Video: Gunman opens fire on man standing outside of West Philadelphia market, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public's help to identify a gunman wanted in a West Philadelphia shooting caught on camera. According to police, the shooting occurred on Monday morning at 8:42 a.m. on the 5500 block of Market Street. Authorities say an...
Cops ID man who fought, crashed car into Philly bar customer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified and charged a man who they say struck and killed a 24-year-old man with his vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia after leaving a bar Sunday.Fredrick Falcone, 22, fatally struck 24-year-old Jason Corona just after 2 a.m., after the men began fighting in The Union Tap bar on Comly Road near Roosevelt Boulevard, police say.Corona was in town from Vermont, celebrating a relative who had recently returned from a military deployment.Police believe Falcone and Corona exchanged words about Corona's sister and went outside. They allege Falcone intentionally struck Corona with his vehicle and fled the scene."I think the defendant had some encounter with the sister. I think she was shunning his advances and the decedent stepped in and this escalated," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said in a news conference Monday.Corona was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 3 a.m.. Falcone is charged with third-degree murder and other offenses.
Stray bullet passed through SEPTA bus passenger, hit inhaler
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA bus became a crime scene after a passenger was struck by a stray bullet overnight Tuesday. Now, police are searching for the shooter.Police say eight people were aboard the No. 56 bus when a stray bullet broke through a window, hitting 35-year-old Quinzel Kane and shocking passengers.The bullet went through Kane's right arm and hit his inhaler.It happened just before 3 a.m. on Torresdale Avenue near Church Street in the city's Frankford section. Kane was taken to a local hospital and placed in stable condition. A bullet hole was visible on the side of the bus. The bus driver told police he heard gunshots on the 4000 block of Torresdale. No one else, including the driver, was hurt.SEPTA and Philadelphia police are reviewing surveillance video to see if they can identify the shooter and where the shots came from."This was a horrific incident," SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch wrote in a statement to CBS3. "Our thoughts are with the victim as he recovers from the gunshot wound. We will continue working closely with PPD to identify the person responsible."
Philly Police ID Man Who Stalked And Attacked Mom, Son On Video
Philadelphia police say they have identified the man that followed a family out of a convenience store before knocking them unconscious and robbing them. Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Lance Ryan, said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore on Twitter Monday, Nov. 21. Investigators previously said that the suspect...
$40K taken in home invasion robbery in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of dollars in cash was taken from a Northeast Philly home early Monday, according to police.Around 12:45 a.m., an armed man broke the dining room window and entered a home on Ryan Avenue near Crispin Street in the city's Frankford section, Philadelphia police say.The man pointed a gun at a 30-year-old woman in the home and demanded money. He fled with about $40,000 in cash and a cell phone.The woman was not injured.
NBC Philadelphia
Video Released of Suspects Who Robbed Temple Students at Gunpoint in Off-Campus Home
Philadelphia police Monday released surveillance video of two suspects they believe held 11 people, including several Temple University students, at gunpoint during a robbery at an off-campus home. The video shows the suspects, who police think are male, running across a street while both wearing black hoodies and pants and...
fox29.com
Colorado nightclub shooting: Local LGBTQ+ community reacts to the deadly shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Members of Philadelphia’s LGBTQ+ community are questioning their safety after the brutal killing of five people inside a gay bar in Colorado Springs over the weekend. Tony Enos, a South Philadelphia musician, taped a sign to a wall near the city’s best-known gar bar, Woody’s. The sign...
fox29.com
Police: Suspect steals nearly $25,000 from safe of East Mount Airy church
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is working to identify a burglar who stole nearly $25,000 from the safe of an East Mount Airy church. Police say ENON Tabernacle Church, located at 2800 Cheltenham Avenue, reported to police that an unknown man burglarized the church on November 12. Video surveillance...
Man shot multiple times in Northeast Philadelphia
Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man multiple times in Northeast Philadelphia.
New surveillance video released after Philadelphia sanitation worker killed in Mayfair
The video shows a man in a mask approaching the sanitation truck on Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday morning, causing it to stop.
fox29.com
Police investigating third home invasion this month at Temple off-campus housing
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are exploring the possibility that three home invasions targeting Temple University students living in off-campus housing could be connected. The spate of home invasions started in the early morning hours of Nov. 9 when police say three armed suspects entered a home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street through an unlocked door.
delawarevalleynews.com
Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker
Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
Driver hits, kills man in Northeast Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly crash where a driver hit a 24-year-old man on the northeast side of the city Sunday morning. Officials say it happened just after 2 a.m. on Comly Road near Roosevelt Boulevard.Investigators tell CBS3 the victim was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he died at 3 a.m.Police say the driver's car was a silver Ford Edge. The driver is currently at large.Authorities believe the act could have been intentional as the result of an argument at Union Tap House.Police are reviewing surveillance video to find more information on the striking vehicle.
police1.com
Rampant phony license plates used to get away with crimes in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — After five gunmen killed Nicolas Elizalde, 14, in a hail of bullets outside a Roxborough High School football scrimmage in late September, they clambered back into a gray Ford Explorer and sped away. It took investigators about a day to trace the suspects' path, piecing together sporadic...
fox29.com
Watch: Surveillance video released in May North Philadelphia double shooting and homicide
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - The Homicide Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department are seeking four men in connection with a double shooting that led to the death of one of the two shot In North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Memorial Day, May 30, 2022, on the 1700 block of...
Police investigating after person shot in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Frankford. They say it happened just before 2:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Pratt Street. According to police, the victim is in stable condition. No further information is available at this time.
'Not A Random Act': Police Investigate Murder Of Philly Sanitation Worker
Authorities in Philadelphia have identified the city employee shot and killed in Mayfair on the morning of Friday, Nov. 18 as Ikeem Johnson, a 35-year-old sanitation worker. Johnson was on his route near Tudor Street and Rowland Street when he was shot at around 10:30 a.m., Mayor Jim Kenney confirmed in a statement.
glensidelocal.com
Sunday evening’s Glenside shooter facing felony
The Abington Township Police Department responded to two reports of discharged firearms in Glenside Sunday evening. The first report came to Abington police around 8:15pm from the 2600 block of Arnaud Avenue. According to police, a resident fired a gun from his window and struck a nearby home. A resident...
Man shot multiple times by manager while trying to rob dollar store in Northeast Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot seven times by the manager of a dollar store he attempted to rob in the Castor section of Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue at the Grace Dollar Store at around 4:15 p.m.Police say the 26-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and multiple times in the groin and leg area. He was placed in critical condition and got transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for further treatment. Police say no weapons were recovered. The 26-year-old man is being held as a prisoner. The manager who fired the shots was not hit in the incident, according to police.
