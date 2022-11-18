ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Mix 94.1

A Hometown Christmas Awaits You One Hour Outside Amarillo

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! It's that time for all sorts of fun events focusing on Christmas and they are going on all over the place. Make sure you mark your calendars for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm because downtown Borger is going to light up and fill up with all things Christmas.
BORGER, TX
101.9 The Bull

The Curse is Strong With this Amarillo Building

Amarillo is full of buildings. Some are quite old and historic, others brand new. Then you have the buildings that aren't old or new but can't seem to keep a business in them. Here is another edition of Amarillo's Cursed Buildings. Let me reiterate, that this doesn't mean that this building is haunted or full of ghosts, or even evil for that matter. It just means that it seems that no matter what business settles in the building it doesn't last long.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Best Places to Shop on Black Friday May Surprise You

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. People actually sit down and put together a game plan and map of all the places they will hit up to shop. Some people love going out and shopping it's a tradition for them. Others just stay home in bed or are wrapped up on the couch with a blanket and coffee. Then the ones that can't get away from Black Friday are your retail workers dealing with all the crazy.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Doing Something Stupid This Holiday? Amarillo Police Says Think Again.

If there's one thing we can absolutely count on, it's people making bad decisions during the holiday season. Maybe having one too many and saying something to a family member they shouldn't have. It could be simply eating WAY too much at Thanksgiving and going into a two-day food coma. That extra piece of pie may not be worth it.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Ready For Some Holiday Cheer? Mix Flips The Switch This Week.

You've been asking, calling, sending emails and messages; and the time is here. Mix 94.1, Amarillo's Best Variety, becomes Amarillo's Official Christmas Station starting tomorrow. At 9 AM on November 18, 2022 we will flip the switch, and start our Christmas programming. Christmas Kick Off Party At CB Boutique. To...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Tascosa Belles to dance in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This year, you’ll be seeing some familiar faces when you turn on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. 21 of the Tascosa Belles will go from Dick Bivins Stadium to the streets of New York City at the iconic Macy’s Day Parade. “At the...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Amarillo Roads Suck. Which Ones Need The Most Repairs?

Holy crap the roads suck here in Amarillo. It's a phrase we hear and use often, isn't it? I'm absolutely convinced the drivers in Amarillo have to spend more money on car repairs than any other city in America. I think I might actually look into that. Regardless, that's neither...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Help 4 The Holidays Is Here! This Is How You Can Help Amarillo.

The holidays are officially upon on, and while that tends to create a lot of excitement, it also creates a lot of stress among some families. Some parents watch their kids excitedly work on Christmas gift lists, thumbing through those fancy magazines full of toys and other goodies from stores, circling what they want this holiday season. Meanwhile, the parents are in the background wondering how they're going to get them the clothes they need, let alone the toys they want.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Mayor Nelson Responds To “A Drag Show Christmas”. Was A Line Crossed?

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Townsquare Media. A show coming to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts has recently sparked a lot of debate and heated some people up because of what it is. So much so that residents of Amarillo started lodging formal complaints with Mayor Ginger Nelson.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Doors Opening at Kind House Ukraine Bakery Storefront

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Kind House Ukraine Bakery is a project that was started by Glenda Moore. At the time she was doing it along with an Assistant Principal job with Amarillo ISD. That passion to help those in the war zone of Ukraine grew to be her full time job,...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

