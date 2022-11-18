Read full article on original website
Healthy Blue to hold a day off Thanks and Giving on Monday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday afternoon, Healthy Blue is holding a day of Thanks and Giving in North Charleston. The free event will feature a turkey and holiday trimmings giveaway and much more as the holiday season kicks off. It is being held in partnership with Z-93...
Meet 'Gander': Goose Creek PD's newly-named therapy dog
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — After thousands of votes, Goose Creek Police Department's new therapy dog has a name!. "Gander" was the winning name out of 1,800 votes, the department posted on Facebook. The department's new therapy pup is thanks to a donation from Lesia's Goldendoodles. Some names that...
Toddler found abandoned in Charleston apartment; Parents, on trip to New York, arrested
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man and woman from Charleston are facing charges after leaving their young child alone in an apartment to take a trip to New York, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. On Thursday, Nov. 17, at around 2 p.m., officers responded...
New $1.5 million field brings new possibilities to kids with disabilities in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Monday night, a ribbon cutting took place for the new Home Telecom Miracle League Field. The new park will give children and adults with disabilities a chance to play America's favorite pass time. “It frees them from any barriers, so they are able to...
The Beach Company breaks ground on The Assembly in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beach Company and ParkProperty Capital have announced the groundbreaking of a new multifamily community in North Charleston called The Assembly. There will be 210 units featuring a variety of floorplans. Those floorplans will include including studio, one- and two-bedroom residential apartments. Some features...
Charleston City Council to vote on employee bonuses tonight
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tonight, the Charleston City Council will vote on the approval of $2,100,000.00 to be used for bonuses for all city employees. Pending the approval of this expenditure, bonuses will be distributed the week of Nov.28. In 2022, salary savings have exceeded the budgeted amount. The...
Black Food Truck Festival wraps up fall weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Black Food Truck Festival wraps up Sunday with another day of food and fun. The festival is described as a family-oriented event, featuring food trucks from the Charleston region. "Our mission is to make an economic and social impact on the community by showcasing...
Fatal crash on Red Bank Road leaves pedestrian dead, according to SCHP
Berkeley County, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say a pedestrian was killed after being struck on Red Bank Road Tuesday morning. At 12:10 a.m. a pedestrian was struck by a Lincoln Town Car while heading south on Red Bank Road, according to a police report. The...
Traffic backed-up roughly 4 miles near Wando Bridge
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is backed up roughly four miles onto the Wando Bridge Monday morning. The congestion started just before 7 a.m. Traffic is also backed up onto I-526 eastbound from Long Point Road. To avoid I-526, take I-26 to Mount Pleasant. Please be careful in...
Victim's hand caught in grain elevator, airlifted to hospital in Georgetown Co.:Officials
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A victim was transported to the hospital Tuesday morning after getting their hand caught in a grain elevator in Georgetown County. EMS met the vehicle with the victim inside and a medevac helicopter was requested to take the victim to a hospital, according to Asst. Fire Chief Aaron Bostic.
NCPD searching for missing runaway teenager
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing runaway teenager. Michael Gadsden, 16, was reportedly last seen on Nov. 15, wearing grey sweatpants and a white hoodie. If you see Michael, contact Detective Cameron Miller at (843) 740- 2521 (office) or (843)...
North Charleston Police searching for runaway 16-year-old
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are searching for a 16-year-old deemed a "runaway." Ana Lopez Mejia, 16, was last seen by family on Nov. 17. She is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-ft tall and weighing 154 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy hoodie, grey jeans, and green/grey Nike shoes.
How a new 300-unit apartment complex will shake up the Goose Creek area in the future
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Tonight, the City of Goose Creek is expected finalize its plans for a new 300-unit apartment complex coming to Henry Brown Boulevard, as the city’s Board of Architectural Review will make its final recommendations to the developers for adjustments. The complex will take...
80 Georgetown Co. families in need to get Thanksgiving baskets
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Eighty needy families across Georgetown County will get a Thanksgiving basket delivered to them on Monday. It's all part of an initiative the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge has been doing for 15 years to help feed families for the holidays. The baskets will be...
26-year-old charged with murder after shooting in North Charleston Sunday: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a suspect was arrested early Monday morning after a shooting the night before left one person dead. Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago, 26, was charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a violent crime. The charges come from...
Berkeley County Coroner's Office identifies victim in Highway 52 crash
Berkeley County, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has released the name of the victim who passed way due to injuries sustained in a car crash on Highway 52 on November 13. The driver has been identified as Leann Crider, an 89-year-old from Ohio. Crider was transported...
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Home Telecom Miracle League Field set for Monday
Moncks Corner, S.C. (WCIV) — Monday Afternoon will be special in Moncks Corner as a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. for Home Telecom Miracle League Field. Following the ceremony, the first game on the new field will be played. All athletes are welcomed to join...
No injuries reported after vehicle struck during car chase in West Ashley: CCSO
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies say no serious injuries were reported after a suspect struck another vehicle during a car chase from West Ashley to downtown Charleston Saturday night. The chase started after deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation before 11 p.m....
Charleston Basket Brigade packs meals for more than 3K families this Thanksgiving
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Volunteers young and old gathered at the Charleston Convention Center Tuesday to pack meals for thousands of families this Thanksgiving. The Charleston Basket Brigade packed meals with the goal of serving 3,500 families this year. That's about 21,000 people. Hundreds of volunteers got started at...
Turkey Day Run & Gobble Wobble
The annual Turkey Day Run & Gobble Wobble is a U.S. Track & Field certified five kilometer race that winds through historic downtown Charleston and out to the peninsula. Marked by beautiful scenery and historic landmarks, the majority of the course is flat - descending slightly in the first half of the race to the peninsula and then rising on the return route.
