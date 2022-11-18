ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moncks Corner, SC

Healthy Blue to hold a day off Thanks and Giving on Monday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday afternoon, Healthy Blue is holding a day of Thanks and Giving in North Charleston. The free event will feature a turkey and holiday trimmings giveaway and much more as the holiday season kicks off. It is being held in partnership with Z-93...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Meet 'Gander': Goose Creek PD's newly-named therapy dog

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — After thousands of votes, Goose Creek Police Department's new therapy dog has a name!. "Gander" was the winning name out of 1,800 votes, the department posted on Facebook. The department's new therapy pup is thanks to a donation from Lesia's Goldendoodles. Some names that...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Beach Company breaks ground on The Assembly in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beach Company and ParkProperty Capital have announced the groundbreaking of a new multifamily community in North Charleston called The Assembly. There will be 210 units featuring a variety of floorplans. Those floorplans will include including studio, one- and two-bedroom residential apartments. Some features...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Council to vote on employee bonuses tonight

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tonight, the Charleston City Council will vote on the approval of $2,100,000.00 to be used for bonuses for all city employees. Pending the approval of this expenditure, bonuses will be distributed the week of Nov.28. In 2022, salary savings have exceeded the budgeted amount. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
Black Food Truck Festival wraps up fall weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Black Food Truck Festival wraps up Sunday with another day of food and fun. The festival is described as a family-oriented event, featuring food trucks from the Charleston region. "Our mission is to make an economic and social impact on the community by showcasing...
CHARLESTON, SC
Traffic backed-up roughly 4 miles near Wando Bridge

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is backed up roughly four miles onto the Wando Bridge Monday morning. The congestion started just before 7 a.m. Traffic is also backed up onto I-526 eastbound from Long Point Road. To avoid I-526, take I-26 to Mount Pleasant. Please be careful in...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
NCPD searching for missing runaway teenager

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing runaway teenager. Michael Gadsden, 16, was reportedly last seen on Nov. 15, wearing grey sweatpants and a white hoodie. If you see Michael, contact Detective Cameron Miller at (843) 740- 2521 (office) or (843)...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
North Charleston Police searching for runaway 16-year-old

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are searching for a 16-year-old deemed a "runaway." Ana Lopez Mejia, 16, was last seen by family on Nov. 17. She is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-ft tall and weighing 154 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy hoodie, grey jeans, and green/grey Nike shoes.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Turkey Day Run & Gobble Wobble

The annual Turkey Day Run & Gobble Wobble is a U.S. Track & Field certified five kilometer race that winds through historic downtown Charleston and out to the peninsula. Marked by beautiful scenery and historic landmarks, the majority of the course is flat - descending slightly in the first half of the race to the peninsula and then rising on the return route.
CHARLESTON, SC

