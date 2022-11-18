ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
oceansbeyondpiracy.org

16 Best Ski Resorts in Michigan, 2023

Michigan is located in the Midwest United States. Although Michigan is known for snowy winter weather, few realize it is a superb destination for skiing and snowboarding. The state is home to the second-greatest number of ski resorts in the country and has impressive, diverse terrain. Moreover, a ski trip...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?

If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
HOLLY, MI
The Saginaw News

Bob Ross-inspired virtual 5k race returns, helping plant trees in Michigan parks

A popular race inspired by the artist Bob Ross’ love of the outdoors is returning this spring to benefit tree planting at Michigan state parks. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced the April 2023 return of its “Run for the Trees / Happy Little (Virtual) 5k,” whose name is a play on the “happy little trees” that the beloved American artist and TV host was known for painting.
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

A Michigan Town Called Christmas

A Google search says people ask the question “What is Christmas Michigan known for?” Well, a Michigan Town called Christmas, better be known for Christmas. According to www.awesomemitten.com, Christmas Michigan was founded in 1938 by a local man that started a factory that made Christmas toys and gifts. The original name of the town was Onata, but the town changed the name to Christmas to position the town as a winter vacation spot.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Here we go again

Kalamazoo, Michigan — After more than 20 inches of snow in parts of West Michigan over the last 48 hours, another blast of snow, wind, and cold was impacting the Mitten. This time an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible, but that's only part of the story. Gusts over 40 mph were creating blowing, drifting, and whiteout conditions, at times.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy